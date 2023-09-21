Mt. Gox Pushes Repayment Deadline by a Year

Bitcoin
$27,075.89+0.14%
Ethereum
$1,623.88-0.64%
Binance Coin
$214.23-0.92%
XRP
$0.51727910-0.40%
Dogecoin
$0.06291022+0.77%
Cardano
$0.25056352-1.12%
Solana
$19.97+0.24%
Toncoin
$2.35-6.65%
Tron
$0.08433192-0.20%
Polkadot
$4.14+0.21%
Polygon
$0.54149053+0.21%
Litecoin
$64.54-2.94%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,183.10-0.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000740+0.13%
Bitcoin Cash
$213.76-0.95%
Chainlink
$6.85-1.13%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.85+2.29%
Uniswap
$4.35-1.20%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.02%
Avalanche
$9.05-0.83%
Stellar
$0.11530000-2.55%
Monero
$148.14+1.20%
OKB
$43.70-0.69%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.05%
Ethereum Classic
$15.52-0.70%
Cosmos
$7.38-0.31%
Hedera
$0.05102790+0.62%
Filecoin
$3.34-0.91%
Lido DAO
$1.56-0.36%
Cronos
$0.05113806+0.32%
Internet Computer
$3.00-0.36%
Quant
$90.09-1.39%
VeChain
$0.01772913+1.17%
Aptos
$5.19+0.47%
Maker
$1,355.47+3.98%
Optimism
$1.36-0.98%
Arbitrum
$0.84508753-1.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14+2.39%
Kaspa
$0.04955003-6.44%
Aave
$64.16+3.85%
Immutable X
$0.72469821+33.76%
The Graph
$0.09116905+1.50%
Algorand
$0.10085887+5.20%
XDC Network
$0.05356162-4.87%
USDD
$0.99683651+0.75%
MultiverseX
$27.19+5.08%
Stacks
$0.49051787+1.20%
Synthetix
$2.13-1.17%
EOS
$0.58436092+1.40%
Tezos
$0.67799970+0.15%
The Sandbox
$0.30124956-0.17%
Injective Protocol
$7.39-0.78%
Render Token
$1.66+3.78%
Bitcoin SV
$31.31-0.36%
Theta
$0.59940427-2.02%
Axie Infinity
$4.55+0.36%
Radix
$0.05788283+0.23%
Decentraland
$0.30156933+1.46%
Fantom
$0.19456499+0.92%
THORChain
$1.78-7.51%
NEO
$7.59+0.27%
GateToken
$3.88+0.58%
Kava.io
$0.63307079+0.49%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.34%
PAX Gold
$1,922.56-0.02%
eCash
$0.00002437-5.61%
Flow
$0.45720273+2.71%
KuCoin Token
$4.57+1.91%
Rocket Pool
$21.70-2.70%
Chiliz
$0.05963086+0.28%
IOTA
$0.14964377+0.47%
ApeCoin
$1.12-1.02%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45257776+2.97%
Frax Share
$5.35+1.01%
Huobi Token
$2.45-1.01%
Casper
$0.03371672-2.69%
Mina
$0.39149828+2.20%
Gala
$0.01397833-0.82%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-3.02%
Klaytn
$0.11365021-2.16%
dYdX
$2.04+2.51%
Sui
$0.44815631+0.81%
Luna Classic
$0.00005789+0.63%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80284300-1.18%
GMX
$36.68+1.99%
Nexo
$0.58199327+3.07%
Woo Network
$0.17569113+2.30%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.28%
Dash
$26.59+1.06%
Astar
$0.05762505+9.67%
Zilliqa
$0.01710083+4.51%
Arweave
$4.33-2.19%
Flare
$0.01130505-4.03%
Compound
$40.09+1.11%
Wemix
$0.86261254+29.76%
1inch Network
$0.26170291+4.39%
Conflux
$0.12800870-0.43%
Gnosis
$100.69-2.26%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17418000+0.02%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.85%
tomiNet
$3.34-10.05%
SafePal
$0.59088796+4.37%
Fetch.ai
$0.22927492-1.51%
Illuvium
$40.55-0.84%
Celo
$0.46268389+1.35%
Mask Network
$2.88+9.70%
Qtum
$2.23+0.45%
NEM
$0.02590471+0.59%
SingularityNET
$0.18714232+1.67%
Enjin
$0.22957591-1.33%
SEI
$0.12682536+1.62%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.84+0.53%
Loopring
$0.17921379+0.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04421702+2.84%
Convex Finance
$2.69-0.86%
Decred
$13.64-0.28%
Zcash
$26.20+1.05%
Osmosis
$0.33391751-1.33%
Helium
$1.39-4.84%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.65+0.18%
Ankr
$0.01946491+1.41%
Worldcoin
$1.47+6.37%
Holo
$0.00106426+1.15%
Stepn
$0.15842349+1.55%
Akash Network
$0.85989266+0.34%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.80669012-1.14%
Ravencoin
$0.01546961+1.23%
Beldex
$0.03284974-1.16%
Yearn Finance
$5,346.98-2.78%
Golem
$0.17707516+1.65%
Kusama
$19.69+2.29%
Aragon
$4.39-0.84%
BLUR
$0.18488523+5.78%
ICON
$0.17737089+4.41%
JasmyCoin
$0.00353524+0.24%
Audius
$0.15344509+0.31%
Livepeer
$5.86+0.03%
Merit Circle
$0.36486133+4.27%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.74%
SXP
$0.28448028-0.59%
Waves
$1.60+2.46%
FLOKI
$0.00001594+0.13%
Siacoin
$0.00302187+3.80%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39212468+0.34%
Band Protocol
$1.09+0.73%
IoTeX
$0.01525854+0.34%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32655378+1.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31+1.00%
Balancer
$3.24-1.41%
Wax
$0.04135389+1.88%
Biconomy
$0.20816810+0.15%
Axelar
$0.33652737-1.36%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17011373-1.32%
Harmony
$0.01015876+1.19%
Moonbeam
$0.16722294-1.47%
Kadena
$0.49872526-0.59%
TerraUSD
$0.01239218-0.82%
Sushiswap
$0.61287592-0.72%
MAGIC
$0.47636015-0.29%
Kyber Network
$0.60874570+1.55%
Lisk
$0.75513336+2.37%
Polymath Network
$0.121700000.00%
DigiByte
$0.00659214-0.88%
Skale
$0.02312661+1.34%
Horizen
$7.57-0.90%
API3
$1.12+1.33%
UMA Protocol
$1.42+0.40%
Gains Network
$3.35+3.72%
Cartesi
$0.13053934+0.62%
Amp
$0.00170113-1.10%
Nervos Network
$0.00282892+2.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.46144012+1.93%
OriginTrail
$0.23904675-0.68%
Status
$0.02259464+0.94%
PlayDapp
$0.15162535+1.66%
Joe
$0.24698644+1.70%
Nano
$0.61812987-0.89%
Numeraire
$13.02+4.01%
Coin98
$0.14221369+0.32%
Liquity
$0.85103231+0.51%
Bluzelle
$0.19207338-4.93%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.27-3.49%
iExec RLC
$1.05+1.07%
Steem
$0.16875861+0.87%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.51%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01480244-3.97%
Radiant Capital
$0.23088024+1.89%
Spell Token
$0.00056348-2.78%
Radworks
$1.38+1.37%
Celer Network
$0.01189636+1.21%
Stormx
$0.00608158-15.36%
Marlin
$0.00822918+0.43%
OMG Network
$0.46088349+0.85%
Stella
$0.07856289+0.43%
Powerledger
$0.14792578+3.18%
Syscoin
$0.08686125+0.93%
Galxe
$1.34+2.26%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78557877+0.40%
Core
$0.38443853-3.45%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-3.44%
Civic
$0.07545927+1.89%
Synapse
$0.31611262-1.06%
MetisDAO
$13.79+15.46%
Bancor
$0.41306760+0.21%
Celsius
$0.14127864+0.98%
Dent
$0.00062368+0.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006185-1.48%
Sweat Economy
$0.00749887+2.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00141059+2.23%
Chromia
$0.10031484+0.28%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01604184-1.83%
SPACE ID
$0.20081360+0.46%
Verge
$0.00345477-0.64%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.79+1.05%
Gitcoin
$0.92929993+2.59%
NKN
$0.08682563+0.88%
Hashflow
$0.32155985-0.75%
Secret
$0.25549024-1.04%
COTI
$0.04195255+1.05%
Bifrost
$0.03735644-1.10%
Sun Token
$0.00538164+0.47%
Storj
$0.35925349-11.09%
MOBOX
$0.23517865-0.23%
Keep Network
$0.08961060+0.52%
Request
$0.06396846+0.89%
Ren
$0.04904984-0.43%
Origin Protocol
$0.09533139-0.70%
Adventure Gold
$0.61809874+8.60%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.62815182-5.68%
Aergo
$0.10117990+1.93%
ARPA
$0.04374168-0.37%
Covalent
$0.07057617+7.97%
WazirX
$0.09319710-1.09%
Gods Unchained
$0.17107019+3.11%
Badger DAO
$2.06-1.22%
XYO Network
$0.00293962-0.07%
Verasity
$0.00395450-0.88%
Aavegotchi
$0.78662935-2.82%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21675988+5.29%
TrueFi
$0.03756608-3.51%
Raydium
$0.17287101+0.18%
Maple
$5.03+5.74%
Boba Network
$0.11480980+0.54%
Orchid
$0.06542044-1.43%
SuperRare
$0.06248395-1.78%
Acala Token
$0.04792810-0.42%
Alien Worlds
$0.01024623+2.12%
Voyager Token
$0.12579623-0.76%
Index Chain
$0.04732039+0.67%
GAS
$2.57-2.85%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00998877+0.02%
CEEK VR
$0.03826949+1.00%
Moonriver
$3.94+0.28%
Litentry
$0.67947164-0.11%
RACA
$0.00009323+4.62%
Rally
$0.00622111+1.74%
Reef
$0.00136462+1.40%
MOON
$0.29048408-1.76%
LCX
$0.03993879-1.29%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13391197-0.03%
LooksRare
$0.05586345-3.47%
Saitama
$0.00067247+0.92%
Ethernity
$1.53-1.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.96+2.83%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04661832+0.31%
DIA
$0.24576839-2.90%
Polkastarter
$0.26220334+0.39%
Travala.com
$0.45495833-1.60%
CLV
$0.03176917-0.85%
Alchemix
$11.88-2.84%
MXC
$0.00935888-1.07%
Velas
$0.00893126-2.04%
Keep3rV1
$43.57+0.17%
Star Atlas
$0.00150618+3.76%
BENQI
$0.00519477-1.18%
BarnBridge
$2.23+2.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13716015+0.69%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17977155-1.11%
Virtua
$0.01872358-1.28%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077556-0.15%
Enzyme
$13.51-2.35%
Aurora
$0.05195392-1.23%
0x
$0.19078447+6.62%
district0x
$0.02330000+0.87%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.09%
Harvest Finance
$22.35-0.33%
StaFi
$0.26480972-0.44%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86-0.41%
Decentral Games
$0.01794864+0.47%
Serum
$0.03392563-1.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293659-0.35%
XEN Crypto
$0.992e-700-1.16%
Rarible
$0.90169206-4.39%
Tamadoge
$0.00901504+2.11%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.07%
Augur
$1.09+0.44%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00915738-5.34%
Quantstamp
$0.01004920-1.07%
Tokemak
$0.38252901-2.18%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01300660-0.12%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04291230-0.80%
FTX Token
$1.08+5.36%
Braintrust
$0.31974914+0.75%
Pepe
$0.00000064-0.35%
BitDAO
$0.39641145-4.66%
Threshold
$0.01852177+1.95%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08765878+0.34%
Human
$0.04756735-2.45%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.73%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.03+2.70%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.53%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.03%
Highstreet
$1.34-3.22%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.06%
Dai
$1.00-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Mt. Gox Pushes Repayment Deadline by a Year

The defunct crypto exchange has delayed the deadline for repayments to Oct. 31, 2024.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 5:41 a.m. UTC
Updated Sep 21, 2023 at 5:51 a.m. UTC
Mt. Gox Creditor Kolin Burges confronts Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles (CoinDesk)

Mt. Gox Creditor Kolin Burges confronts Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles (CoinDesk)

Mt. Gox has pushed back the deadline for its planned repayments by another 12 months, the trustees for firm said on Thursday.

The defunct crypto exchange had earlier announced plans that the deadline for its repayments would be Oct. 31, 2023, which has now been pushed to Oct. 31, 2024.

The creditors of Mt. Gox's creditors have been looking for some sort of relief for a decade. The prominent crypto exchange was hacked in 2014, which led to 850,000 bitcoin (BTC), worth nearly $23 billion based on current prices, being stolen. The exchange managed to recover around 20% of the stolen tokens after the hack.

The Mt. Gox repayment could have some impact on bitcoin prices, due to the sheer size of the tokens being released, but would not destablize bitcoin, UBS had said in a report earlier this year.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Parikshit Mishra
Parikshit Mishra

Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

Follow @parikshitm899 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.