Galaxy Digital Eyes European Expansion With New Regional CEO

Mike Novogratz's firm has appointed Leon Marshall, its existing global head of sales, as its first European CEO.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 11:36 a.m. UTC
Lessons Learned While Riding Crypto's Rollercoaster, Consensus 2022 by CoinDesk, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas, USA - 10 Jun 2022

Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital (Suzanne Cordiero/Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

New York-based cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY) now has a CEO of Europe as it looks to expands in the continent.

Mike Novogratz's firm has appointed Leon Marshall, its existing global head of sales, as its first European CEO. Marshall will continue as head of sales in addition to his new role.

The newly-created position forms part of Galaxy's aim "to aggressively scale our operations in the U.K. and Europe - a region that has committed to embracing the digital asset future and creating the necessary regulatory frameworks for our industry to operate within," Novogratz said in an emailed announcement on Thursday.

Several crypto companies such as exchange Coinbase (COIN) have been looking to expand their operations in Europe in recent months, partly in response to the relative regulatory clarity that is being offered by the European Union (EU) and the U.K.

Read More: Bitstamp Raising Funds for Asia, Europe Expansion: Bloomberg

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Galaxy DigitalEurope