Galaxy Digital Eyes European Expansion With New Regional CEO
Mike Novogratz's firm has appointed Leon Marshall, its existing global head of sales, as its first European CEO.
New York-based cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY) now has a CEO of Europe as it looks to expands in the continent.
Mike Novogratz's firm has appointed Leon Marshall, its existing global head of sales, as its first European CEO. Marshall will continue as head of sales in addition to his new role.
The newly-created position forms part of Galaxy's aim "to aggressively scale our operations in the U.K. and Europe - a region that has committed to embracing the digital asset future and creating the necessary regulatory frameworks for our industry to operate within," Novogratz said in an emailed announcement on Thursday.
Several crypto companies such as exchange Coinbase (COIN) have been looking to expand their operations in Europe in recent months, partly in response to the relative regulatory clarity that is being offered by the European Union (EU) and the U.K.
