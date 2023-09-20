Bitcoin
BCB Group’s Chief Banking Officer Ian Moore to Leave This Month

His planned exit follows that of the deputy CEO Noah Sharp in June.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconSep 20, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTC
(mcmurryjulie/Pixabay)

(mcmurryjulie/Pixabay)

Ian Moore, chief banking officer of crypto banking firm BCB Group, is leaving the business later this month.

“It’s been mutually agreed that Ian Moore will move on from BCB Group to pursue other opportunities,” the company said in a statement to CoinDesk. His final day at BCB will be Sept. 29.

Moore, who confirmed the move, joined the crypto payments firm from Paysafe Group in September 2022. Prior to this, he enjoyed lengthy stints with traditional finance giants Deutsche Bank (DB) and Citi (C).

He’s not the only senior departure from BCB, whose clients include Fireblocks, Galaxy, Gemini, Huobi and Kraken, in recent months. His planned exit follows that of Noah Sharp, the former deputy CEO. Sharp quit in June after BCB ended its planned acquisition of Germany’s Sutor Bank, citing regulatory delays and market conditions.

On Tuesday, Sharp said in a LinkedIn post he had joined banking platform Vodeno as CEO.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Will Canny
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

