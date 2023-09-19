Nomura's Laser Digital Starts 'Bitcoin Adoption Fund' for Institutional Investors
The Bitcoin Adoption Fund will provide long-only exposure and will be the first in a range of such digital asset investment products offered by Laser Digital
Japanese financial services giant Nomura's digital assets subsidiary Laser Digital has introduced a new fund providing bitcoin (BTC) exposure to institutional investors.
The Bitcoin Adoption Fund will provide long-only exposure and will be the first in a range of such digital asset investment products offered by Laser Digital, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
"Technology is a key driver of global economic growth and is transforming a large part of the economy from analogue to digital," said Sebastien Guglietta, head of Laser Digital Asset Management. "Bitcoin is one of the enablers of this long-lasting transformational change and long-term exposure to Bitcoin offers a solution to investors to capture this macro trend."
The fund will use Komainu, a joint venture between Nomura, Ledger and CoinShares, for custody of client assets.
Both Laser Digital and Komainu received an operating license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) last month, paving the way to offering a range of digital asset trading services and investment products.
