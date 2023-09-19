Nomura's Laser Digital Starts 'Bitcoin Adoption Fund' for Institutional Investors

Bitcoin
$27,126.96-0.81%
Ethereum
$1,642.83-1.30%
Binance Coin
$218.10-1.16%
XRP
$0.50947505+1.18%
Cardano
$0.25559340+0.35%
Dogecoin
$0.06267755-0.16%
Toncoin
$2.53+3.34%
Solana
$19.99+0.88%
Tron
$0.08428680-0.61%
Polkadot
$4.13-1.93%
Polygon
$0.53673374+0.45%
Litecoin
$67.18+0.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,157.87-0.82%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000739-0.17%
Bitcoin Cash
$218.58-2.04%
Chainlink
$6.74-0.01%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.72+1.33%
Uniswap
$4.43-0.10%
Avalanche
$9.23-0.90%
Stellar
$0.11846000-0.40%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.02%
Monero
$147.88+0.43%
OKB
$44.09+0.55%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Ethereum Classic
$15.70-1.66%
Cosmos
$7.37-0.85%
Hedera
$0.05047688-2.00%
Filecoin
$3.35-0.72%
Lido DAO
$1.58+0.42%
Internet Computer
$3.03+0.60%
Quant
$92.33-0.40%
Cronos
$0.05108712-0.93%
VeChain
$0.01779433+0.46%
Aptos
$5.20-3.34%
Maker
$1,265.53-0.31%
Optimism
$1.39-2.22%
Arbitrum
$0.84650750+1.16%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-0.28%
Kaspa
$0.04905264+0.66%
Aave
$62.49+0.35%
The Graph
$0.08916144+1.42%
Algorand
$0.09694044-1.24%
XDC Network
$0.05297334+0.40%
USDD
$0.99903635-0.07%
Synthetix
$2.17-1.93%
Stacks
$0.49573908+0.03%
MultiverseX
$26.06-0.65%
EOS
$0.57858111-0.35%
Tezos
$0.67400000-1.15%
Immutable X
$0.54196483+0.58%
The Sandbox
$0.30363343-0.67%
Injective Protocol
$7.41-0.84%
Theta
$0.61117744-0.72%
Bitcoin SV
$31.57-3.59%
Axie Infinity
$4.59-0.18%
Render Token
$1.59-2.30%
THORChain
$1.91-3.16%
Radix
$0.05579006-0.28%
Decentraland
$0.29789789+0.41%
Fantom
$0.19349229-1.26%
NEO
$7.62+1.54%
GateToken
$3.86+0.40%
eCash
$0.00002635-5.37%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.24%
Kava.io
$0.63125037-1.33%
PAX Gold
$1,928.42+0.38%
Flow
$0.45354783-0.84%
Rocket Pool
$22.60-1.20%
KuCoin Token
$4.43+1.72%
ApeCoin
$1.15-0.66%
IOTA
$0.14953537-1.24%
Chiliz
$0.05948336-0.68%
Casper
$0.03508985-0.46%
Frax Share
$5.38-0.20%
Huobi Token
$2.47+0.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44315459-0.90%
Gala
$0.01447216-1.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040+0.14%
Mina
$0.38430302-0.67%
Klaytn
$0.11650282-2.04%
Sui
$0.45350154+1.12%
dYdX
$1.98+0.61%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.81148150+0.21%
Luna Classic
$0.00005786-1.31%
GMX
$35.67+2.47%
Nexo
$0.56013774-2.94%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.23%
Dash
$26.34-1.30%
Woo Network
$0.17149974-0.56%
tomiNet
$3.92+0.73%
Arweave
$4.32-3.05%
Zilliqa
$0.01648190-0.09%
Flare
$0.01109831-2.93%
Astar
$0.05188140+0.70%
Compound
$39.81-1.58%
Gnosis
$102.76+0.11%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17784000+1.76%
1inch Network
$0.25394412-1.17%
Conflux
$0.12438085+1.65%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-1.56%
Fetch.ai
$0.23341713+0.36%
Illuvium
$41.02-1.46%
SafePal
$0.55834772-1.34%
Celo
$0.45893692+1.89%
Qtum
$2.24+0.43%
NEM
$0.02597766-0.41%
Enjin
$0.23292879+0.21%
SingularityNET
$0.18452033+0.64%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.86-2.13%
SEI
$0.12460728-0.96%
Loopring
$0.17898771-0.89%
Oasis Network
$0.04339461+2.73%
Convex Finance
$2.68-0.01%
Mask Network
$2.62-0.87%
Wemix
$0.67351043+7.15%
Helium
$1.48+2.79%
Decred
$13.65+0.68%
Osmosis
$0.33790483-0.69%
Zcash
$25.78-1.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.69+0.03%
Akash Network
$0.86590040-3.36%
Beldex
$0.03383108+1.32%
Ankr
$0.01886237-1.20%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.81928228+0.06%
Holo
$0.00105019-0.14%
Stepn
$0.15629333-0.93%
Ravencoin
$0.01534149+0.18%
Yearn Finance
$5,490.24-1.28%
Aragon
$4.41+1.43%
Golem
$0.17474642-0.73%
Kusama
$19.29-0.61%
Audius
$0.15522580+0.46%
Worldcoin
$1.33-2.46%
JasmyCoin
$0.00353801-0.58%
Livepeer
$5.88-0.24%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.05%
ICON
$0.17167138-0.86%
BLUR
$0.17500877-0.93%
FLOKI
$0.00001597-0.53%
SXP
$0.27364922+0.01%
Merit Circle
$0.34023737+3.58%
Waves
$1.56+0.17%
Siacoin
$0.00291762+1.33%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39115797-1.85%
Band Protocol
$1.08+0.06%
IoTeX
$0.01523536-0.88%
Balancer
$3.32-2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-1.09%
Axelar
$0.34757986+1.14%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31952035-1.10%
Wax
$0.04082089-0.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17300962+0.21%
Biconomy
$0.20744877-0.21%
Moonbeam
$0.16820564-1.56%
Kadena
$0.50006528+3.17%
Harmony
$0.00999123+0.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01250849-0.10%
Sushiswap
$0.62446195-3.05%
MAGIC
$0.48150081-2.97%
Polymath Network
$0.12470000-0.80%
DigiByte
$0.00665197+0.90%
Lisk
$0.74725698+1.54%
Skale
$0.02301733-3.66%
Kyber Network
$0.58914411-2.77%
Horizen
$7.53+0.76%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+0.49%
API3
$1.08+0.09%
Gains Network
$3.23-0.74%
Amp
$0.00170804-1.50%
Cartesi
$0.12915176-0.05%
Stargate Finance
$0.45713910-2.08%
Nervos Network
$0.00278020+0.86%
OriginTrail
$0.23776110-0.71%
Status
$0.02245201+0.04%
PlayDapp
$0.15021127-0.31%
Joe
$0.24458235+0.58%
Nano
$0.62572474+0.35%
Coin98
$0.14207039+1.84%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.35-2.12%
Numeraire
$12.57-0.83%
Bluzelle
$0.19155101+23.22%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01602098+3.57%
Liquity
$0.82026922-0.93%
iExec RLC
$1.04-0.19%
Steem
$0.16689671-0.07%
Stormx
$0.00670874+20.95%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.97%
Radiant Capital
$0.22844705+2.05%
Spell Token
$0.00056572+17.75%
Radworks
$1.37-0.62%
Marlin
$0.00831144-1.22%
Core
$0.41824426+0.18%
Galxe
$1.42+15.09%
Celer Network
$0.01170411+0.20%
OMG Network
$0.46286715+1.73%
Stella
$0.07854513-0.15%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-1.38%
Synapse
$0.32917887-1.41%
Syscoin
$0.08688753-1.03%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77788291-0.18%
Powerledger
$0.14164366-0.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006254+1.22%
Storj
$0.41739645+15.72%
Bancor
$0.41268779-2.05%
Dent
$0.00062117+0.91%
Celsius
$0.13861654-0.38%
Civic
$0.07301078+0.14%
Chromia
$0.09995472-5.34%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01616316+0.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138747-0.82%
SPACE ID
$0.20141829-2.11%
Verge
$0.00348063+0.90%
Hashflow
$0.32501054+0.49%
NKN
$0.08711002-1.08%
Sweat Economy
$0.00720890-1.16%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.69+0.80%
Gitcoin
$0.90707106-1.67%
Secret
$0.25739876+0.68%
Bifrost
$0.03790693-2.53%
COTI
$0.04201305-0.87%
Sun Token
$0.00539525-0.47%
MOBOX
$0.23873063-1.11%
Ren
$0.05021562-0.20%
Request
$0.06425037-0.04%
MetisDAO
$11.28+7.13%
Origin Protocol
$0.09621618-1.53%
Keep Network
$0.08720510+5.38%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.64211518+5.35%
Adventure Gold
$0.56257210+0.20%
WazirX
$0.09445300+0.32%
ARPA
$0.04386654+1.90%
Aergo
$0.09739113-0.63%
Aavegotchi
$0.82283899+3.89%
Badger DAO
$2.10-0.86%
Verasity
$0.00400284-0.94%
XYO Network
$0.00294664-1.07%
Gods Unchained
$0.16556219-1.41%
TrueFi
$0.03793884+0.60%
Raydium
$0.17443302-2.43%
Covalent
$0.06549988-3.99%
Boba Network
$0.11363374-3.10%
Orchid
$0.06544259-0.77%
SuperRare
$0.06226803-1.05%
Acala Token
$0.04794752-1.56%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20480412+2.33%
Alien Worlds
$0.01015348+0.67%
Voyager Token
$0.12647029-1.30%
Maple
$4.68-1.04%
Index Chain
$0.04705672+0.39%
GAS
$2.58+3.48%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01040687-1.65%
MOON
$0.30710502+1.67%
Moonriver
$3.99+0.31%
Litentry
$0.68021822+1.26%
CEEK VR
$0.03769642-0.87%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13662881-7.64%
LooksRare
$0.05699990+0.72%
LCX
$0.04004230-0.84%
Rally
$0.00618634+1.13%
Reef
$0.00133466+1.65%
RACA
$0.00008933+1.15%
Saitama
$0.00066062+3.75%
Ethernity
$1.52-1.11%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04583891+1.99%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.85+0.74%
DIA
$0.24457837+2.06%
Polkastarter
$0.26208180-0.52%
Travala.com
$0.46531815-0.99%
Alchemix
$12.23-2.73%
Velas
$0.00942395+2.72%
CLV
$0.03175140-1.27%
MXC
$0.00962181-1.89%
Keep3rV1
$44.31-0.84%
BENQI
$0.00526543-0.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18312030+0.48%
Star Atlas
$0.00146007+0.66%
BarnBridge
$2.21-2.29%
Virtua
$0.01896558-1.86%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13510168-0.31%
Enzyme
$13.95-0.05%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077501-1.66%
Aurora
$0.05109988-1.15%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.58%
0x
$0.18300845-1.82%
district0x
$0.02204191-6.60%
Harvest Finance
$22.62-1.69%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87+0.08%
StaFi
$0.25802943-0.34%
Serum
$0.03528313-3.16%
Decentral Games
$0.01794634-0.99%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00294818+1.72%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+0.05%
Rarible
$0.91631172+0.27%
Tamadoge
$0.00900243-3.77%
Bonk
$0.00000020-3.01%
Augur
$1.09-0.06%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01011835+11.67%
Quantstamp
$0.01018039+0.53%
Tokemak
$0.39715248-0.77%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01288591-3.65%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04357958+0.56%
FTX Token
$1.05-1.65%
Braintrust
$0.32116006+0.36%
Pepe
$0.00000064-1.73%
BitDAO
$0.41910081-0.33%
Threshold
$0.01867055+5.65%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08938958+0.87%
Human
$0.04336218-7.55%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.39%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+2.51%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.00%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.23%
Highstreet
$1.37+0.38%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Nomura's Laser Digital Starts 'Bitcoin Adoption Fund' for Institutional Investors

The Bitcoin Adoption Fund will provide long-only exposure and will be the first in a range of such digital asset investment products offered by Laser Digital

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 19, 2023 at 12:36 p.m. UTC
Nomura's Laser Digital launches bitcoin fund (charnsitr/Shutterstock)

Nomura's Laser Digital launches bitcoin fund (charnsitr/Shutterstock)

Japanese financial services giant Nomura's digital assets subsidiary Laser Digital has introduced a new fund providing bitcoin (BTC) exposure to institutional investors.

The Bitcoin Adoption Fund will provide long-only exposure and will be the first in a range of such digital asset investment products offered by Laser Digital, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

"Technology is a key driver of global economic growth and is transforming a large part of the economy from analogue to digital," said Sebastien Guglietta, head of Laser Digital Asset Management. "Bitcoin is one of the enablers of this long-lasting transformational change and long-term exposure to Bitcoin offers a solution to investors to capture this macro trend."

The fund will use Komainu, a joint venture between Nomura, Ledger and CoinShares, for custody of client assets.

Both Laser Digital and Komainu received an operating license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) last month, paving the way to offering a range of digital asset trading services and investment products.

Read More: Sino Global, Coinbase and Libra Alums Start $60 Million Web3 Fund

Edited by Stephen Alpher.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.