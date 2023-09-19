Citigroup Unveils Token Services for Institutional Clients

Bitcoin
$27,314.52+1.85%
Ethereum
$1,654.99+1.08%
Binance Coin
$219.40+0.34%
XRP
$0.51040049+3.10%
Cardano
$0.25718000+2.76%
Dogecoin
$0.06294006+1.20%
Toncoin
$2.50+2.58%
Solana
$20.30+5.47%
Tron
$0.08446361+0.32%
Polkadot
$4.16+0.34%
Polygon
$0.54426960+3.13%
Litecoin
$68.12+4.01%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,329.99+1.56%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000741+1.64%
Bitcoin Cash
$221.10+2.38%
Chainlink
$6.78+3.33%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-0.03%
Uniswap
$4.47+2.17%
Stellar
$0.11984000+1.73%
Avalanche
$9.29+1.11%
TrueUSD
$0.99997696-0.11%
Monero
$147.82+0.21%
OKB
$44.02+1.18%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.07%
Ethereum Classic
$15.86+1.03%
Cosmos
$7.42+2.03%
Hedera
$0.05083418-0.07%
Filecoin
$3.38+0.59%
Lido DAO
$1.59+2.27%
Internet Computer
$3.05+1.92%
Quant
$92.75+0.30%
Cronos
$0.05132555+0.05%
VeChain
$0.01783847+3.80%
Aptos
$5.27-0.83%
Maker
$1,273.36+1.02%
Optimism
$1.41-0.16%
Arbitrum
$0.85110638+3.63%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+1.28%
Kaspa
$0.05018201+2.73%
Aave
$63.79+4.86%
The Graph
$0.08995259+3.85%
Algorand
$0.09779513+1.24%
XDC Network
$0.05236002-1.68%
USDD
$0.996795650.00%
Synthetix
$2.18+0.38%
Stacks
$0.50006787+8.06%
MultiverseX
$26.39+1.44%
EOS
$0.58440000+2.86%
Tezos
$0.67800000+0.87%
Immutable X
$0.54576354+2.90%
The Sandbox
$0.30538786+1.52%
Injective Protocol
$7.50+2.17%
Bitcoin SV
$32.20+2.76%
Theta
$0.61404773-0.38%
Axie Infinity
$4.63+2.01%
Render Token
$1.61+0.95%
THORChain
$1.95+3.45%
Radix
$0.05639418+3.25%
Decentraland
$0.29981967+2.47%
Fantom
$0.19507593+0.61%
NEO
$7.58+2.35%
GateToken
$3.86+0.75%
eCash
$0.00002679+14.52%
Kava.io
$0.63933163+1.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99916097+0.38%
PAX Gold
$1,925.28+0.61%
Flow
$0.45443676-0.40%
Rocket Pool
$22.77+0.27%
ApeCoin
$1.16+0.01%
KuCoin Token
$4.40+1.99%
IOTA
$0.15043639-0.80%
Chiliz
$0.05989439+2.14%
Casper
$0.03517245+0.44%
Frax Share
$5.41+2.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.45073257+2.25%
Huobi Token
$2.45+0.32%
Gala
$0.01450375-1.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040+0.10%
Mina
$0.38680003+1.43%
Klaytn
$0.11700516-0.49%
Sui
$0.45471255+2.12%
dYdX
$1.99+1.78%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.81515976+1.29%
Luna Classic
$0.00005818-0.35%
GMX
$35.85+8.17%
Nexo
$0.56451761-1.59%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.40%
Dash
$26.50+0.46%
Woo Network
$0.17213512-0.06%
tomiNet
$3.91-2.56%
Arweave
$4.37-1.84%
Zilliqa
$0.01662406+2.00%
Compound
$40.41-0.45%
Flare
$0.01114022+1.31%
Astar
$0.05196420+1.62%
Gnosis
$102.86+1.55%
1inch Network
$0.25583274+0.78%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17756323+3.17%
Conflux
$0.12579683+4.29%
PancakeSwap
$1.19+0.23%
Fetch.ai
$0.23350674+1.20%
Illuvium
$41.19+0.47%
SafePal
$0.57192194+0.38%
Celo
$0.46637401+5.97%
Qtum
$2.25+2.37%
Enjin
$0.23550163+2.23%
NEM
$0.02597960+1.16%
SingularityNET
$0.18557815+2.07%
SEI
$0.12639977+1.84%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.92+2.47%
Loopring
$0.18018534+1.23%
Oasis Network
$0.04332923+2.23%
Mask Network
$2.64+1.22%
Convex Finance
$2.67+1.50%
Decred
$13.69+2.39%
Helium
$1.47+4.13%
Wemix
$0.66580456+11.65%
Osmosis
$0.34148995+0.98%
Zcash
$26.07+1.68%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.75+2.20%
Akash Network
$0.87558734+0.22%
Ankr
$0.01901346+1.22%
Beldex
$0.03387620+1.51%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82041200+3.79%
Stepn
$0.15798112+0.81%
Holo
$0.00105682+1.74%
Worldcoin
$1.42+6.14%
Ravencoin
$0.01544170+2.25%
Yearn Finance
$5,495.55-0.10%
Aragon
$4.39-0.34%
Golem
$0.17540138+1.32%
Kusama
$19.42+1.04%
Audius
$0.15578826+1.69%
Livepeer
$5.95+0.59%
JasmyCoin
$0.00355278-0.11%
ICON
$0.17365452+1.62%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.55%
BLUR
$0.17690094+0.88%
Merit Circle
$0.35197611+7.38%
FLOKI
$0.00001611+1.81%
SXP
$0.27422819+1.23%
Waves
$1.58+2.49%
Siacoin
$0.00291563+2.63%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39425930-0.27%
Band Protocol
$1.09+1.81%
Balancer
$3.37+1.53%
IoTeX
$0.01531278+1.38%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-0.68%
Axelar
$0.34739288+1.59%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32178575+0.66%
Biconomy
$0.21098080+3.39%
Wax
$0.04096731+1.26%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17300245+0.14%
Moonbeam
$0.16974405+0.74%
Harmony
$0.01003698+2.55%
Kadena
$0.49959671+3.99%
TerraUSD
$0.01258271+1.45%
Sushiswap
$0.62646641-1.37%
MAGIC
$0.48408440-1.83%
Polymath Network
$0.12570000+0.96%
DigiByte
$0.00663705+1.67%
Skale
$0.02318355-1.54%
Kyber Network
$0.59937749+0.02%
Lisk
$0.74843557+3.40%
Horizen
$7.65+5.20%
API3
$1.10+2.52%
UMA Protocol
$1.41+2.26%
Gains Network
$3.29+1.85%
Amp
$0.00171551+0.59%
Cartesi
$0.13021671+1.56%
Nervos Network
$0.00281577+3.90%
Stargate Finance
$0.45857058-0.37%
OriginTrail
$0.23882417+1.65%
Status
$0.02257030+2.36%
PlayDapp
$0.15082168+0.27%
Bluzelle
$0.20600083+30.51%
Joe
$0.24600231+2.37%
Nano
$0.62691213+2.22%
Coin98
$0.14302468+3.22%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.42+0.66%
Numeraire
$12.72+0.97%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01607648+4.75%
Liquity
$0.82754156+1.50%
iExec RLC
$1.05+1.76%
Steem
$0.16671949+1.15%
Stormx
$0.00673063+22.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-0.61%
Radiant Capital
$0.23653825+6.80%
Spell Token
$0.00057351+17.60%
Radworks
$1.38+0.74%
Core
$0.42520518+0.64%
Marlin
$0.00838416+0.11%
Celer Network
$0.01176249+2.76%
OMG Network
$0.46392640+3.76%
Stella
$0.07863116+0.85%
Synapse
$0.33736984+4.94%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.12%
Syscoin
$0.08777305+1.38%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77623741+1.06%
Powerledger
$0.14149244+0.93%
Bancor
$0.41619910+0.19%
WINkLink
$0.00006264+3.00%
Dent
$0.00062262+2.62%
Celsius
$0.14049532+1.86%
Storj
$0.41184426+17.76%
Civic
$0.07366112+2.17%
Chromia
$0.10138210-3.31%
Verge
$0.00352241+4.03%
SPACE ID
$0.20341676-0.62%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00139402+1.03%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01604983+0.60%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.87+1.80%
Hashflow
$0.32729475+2.21%
Galxe
$1.23+0.14%
NKN
$0.08767606+1.87%
Sweat Economy
$0.00725692-0.16%
Gitcoin
$0.91176957-0.61%
Secret
$0.25481101+1.14%
Bifrost
$0.03852298-0.40%
COTI
$0.04231931+1.39%
Sun Token
$0.00540334+0.18%
Ren
$0.05115582+1.64%
MOBOX
$0.24102570+0.44%
Request
$0.06451285+0.66%
MetisDAO
$11.31+8.48%
Origin Protocol
$0.09606064-3.67%
Keep Network
$0.08548967+2.71%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.63546792+2.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.56450525+1.46%
ARPA
$0.04399516+2.47%
WazirX
$0.09423348+0.73%
Aergo
$0.09762877+0.32%
Aavegotchi
$0.82151154+1.43%
Badger DAO
$2.11+0.74%
Verasity
$0.00402169-0.34%
XYO Network
$0.00294515-0.28%
Raydium
$0.17635698-0.35%
TrueFi
$0.03807297+1.08%
Gods Unchained
$0.16595602-0.36%
Covalent
$0.06609176-2.89%
Orchid
$0.06679042-0.26%
SuperRare
$0.06247365+0.53%
Boba Network
$0.11270352-3.52%
Acala Token
$0.04819190-1.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20544402+3.43%
Alien Worlds
$0.01015278+1.51%
Voyager Token
$0.12661021-0.92%
Maple
$4.68-1.07%
Index Chain
$0.04771366+2.79%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01041094-0.69%
GAS
$2.51+0.37%
MOON
$0.30809085-1.31%
Litentry
$0.68454170+2.06%
Moonriver
$3.94+0.15%
LooksRare
$0.05791422+4.38%
CEEK VR
$0.03773949-0.14%
LCX
$0.03997647-1.26%
Rally
$0.00615453-0.17%
Reef
$0.00133810+3.01%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13386596-6.80%
RACA
$0.00008929-0.12%
Ethernity
$1.53+1.12%
Saitama
$0.00064670+2.53%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.94+4.08%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04575163+3.01%
Polkastarter
$0.26600005+1.92%
DIA
$0.23797033-0.28%
Travala.com
$0.46711093-0.69%
Alchemix
$12.45+0.32%
CLV
$0.03210627+0.74%
Velas
$0.00943648+3.48%
MXC
$0.00967598-0.57%
Keep3rV1
$44.62+1.12%
BENQI
$0.00527953+0.86%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18365560+1.57%
BarnBridge
$2.24+1.00%
Virtua
$0.01916574-0.53%
Star Atlas
$0.00145785+0.55%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13568387+0.85%
Enzyme
$14.05+0.42%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077581-0.66%
Aurora
$0.05211650-3.82%
0x
$0.18511658-0.15%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.72%
Harvest Finance
$22.91-2.31%
StaFi
$0.26572859+2.55%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88+0.68%
district0x
$0.01822429+19.20%
Serum
$0.03530098-0.54%
Decentral Games
$0.01796154+0.70%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00298132+3.92%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+2.64%
Rarible
$0.91875354+2.34%
Tamadoge
$0.00901430-0.85%
Augur
$1.09-0.34%
Bonk
$0.00000020-1.41%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01039634+15.01%
Quantstamp
$0.01020375+0.62%
Tokemak
$0.39005335-0.81%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01285272+0.86%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04342167+1.16%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.68%
Braintrust
$0.32241146+0.85%
Pepe
$0.00000065+1.62%
BitDAO
$0.41884719-0.39%
Threshold
$0.01826117+5.53%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08947482+1.59%
Human
$0.04497506-4.39%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.05%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02+1.68%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.26%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.68%
Highstreet
$1.38+3.77%
Tether
$1.00+0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Citigroup Unveils Token Services for Institutional Clients

In a pilot, Citi used smart contracts to serve the same purpose as bank guarantees and letters of credit working with shipping company Maersk and a canal authority.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 19, 2023 at 9:26 a.m. UTC
Citibank logo

(TungCheung/Shutterstock)

U.S. banking giant Citigroup (C) has started a tokenization service for cash management and trade finance for institutional clients using blockchain technology and smart contracts, the bank said Monday.

The smart contracts serve the same purpose as bank guarantees and letters of credit, the bank said.

In a pilot, the bank worked with shipping company Maersk and a canal authority to try and expedite the processes, which are generally lengthy and arduous owing to the paperwork and manual processes involved.

"Institutional clients have a need for ‘always-on,’ programmable financial services and Citi Token Services will provide cross-border payments, liquidity and automated trade finance solutions on a 24/7 basis," the bank said.

In a March 2023 report, Citi forecast that tokenization of digital securities would be a $4 trillion-$5 trillion market by 2030.

Read More: Citigroup Reviews Partnership With Metaco, in Talks With Other Crypto Custodians: Bloomberg

Edited by Sheldon Reback.





DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.