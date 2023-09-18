Crypto VC Firm Blockchain Capital Raises $580M for 2 New Funds

The amount raised suggests there remains an appetite for investment, despite the relatively subdued state of the digital asset market for much of the past year. After the crypto market declined throughout much of 2022, coming to a head with the collapse of FTX in November, digital assets have struggled to escape a narrow trading range in recent months after a robust start to 2023. Bitcoin (BTC), for example, has spent almost the entire last six months locked in the $25,000-$30,000 range.