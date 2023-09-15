Bitcoin Miner F2Pool Returns 19.8 BTC to Paxos After Overpaid Fee
Paxos paid $520,000 for a $2,000 bitcoin transaction earlier this week.
Bitcoin mining pool F2Pool has returned 19.8 bitcoin (BTC) to Paxos after the crypto services firm paid a $520,000 fee on a transaction worth just $2,000 earlier this week.
Paxos said the overpayment was due to a "bug" in the corporate operations side of business. Bitcoin fees are typically no more than $20 per transaction. Blockchain data shows the funds were returned to Paxos on Friday.
A bitcoin fee is what miners receive after a transaction is confirmed on the Bitcoin blockchain. Fees can be adjusted by the user to give certain transactions priority over others.
"After conducting identity verification, we have confirmed the ownership of these BTC, and fully refunded the fee to the sender," F2Pool wrote on X.
The refund comes after intense discussion amongst the bitcoin community, with the likes of Stake.fish founder Chun Wang saying that he "regretted" agreeing to a refund with Paxos.
Casa Hodl co-founder and early bitcoin developer Jameson Lopp praised Bitcoin as being a "cooperative network" after the fee was returned.
"Bitcoin is an adversarial network, but on the flip side it's also a cooperative network," Lopp wrote on X. "Miners are humans too, and they realize that people make mistakes. While retaining egregious transaction fees makes for a nice short-term profit, returning those funds is the humane decision."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.