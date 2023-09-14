Crypto Startup Ramp Adds Brazilian Central Bank's Pix as Payment Method
Adding Pix builds on Ramp's expansion to the South American country, where it opened a local entity in July in a bid for broader expansion throughout Latin America
Ramp Network, a startup offering payment infrastructure to connect crypto and traditional finance, has added the Brazilian Central Bank's Pix system as a payment method.
Adding Pix builds on Ramp's expansion to the South American country, where it opened a local entity in July in a bid for broader expansion throughout Latin America.
The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) introduced by Pix in 2021 as a means for individuals, businesses and government entities to send payments in a matter of seconds. The system is used by over 70% of Brazilians, Ramp said in an emailed announcement on Thursday.
The integration therefore will allow Ramp to offer Brazilian users a fast and convenient way of purchasing crypto.
