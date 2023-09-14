Bitcoin
Binance.US Head of Legal and Chief Risk Officer Leaving the Crypto Exchange: WSJ

The departure comes just after the crypto exchange lost CEO Brian Shroder.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconSep 14, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 14, 2023 at 6:37 p.m. UTC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (Getty Images, modified by CoinDesk)

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (Getty Images, modified by CoinDesk)

Binance.US has lost two more high-level executives, not long after the crypto exchange lost CEO Brian Shroder amid intensifying regulatory scrutiny.

Head of Legal Krishna Juvvadi and Chief Risk Officer Sidney Majalya are leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the departures. Juvvadi was hired in May last year, and Majalya was appointed in December 2021.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

The departures come after Binance.US said its CEO Brian Shroder has left the crypto exchange and the company has eliminated one-third of its workforce.

Binance is facing a tough year as regulators have been cracking down on crypto exchanges, particularly in the U.S. In June, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the company for allegedly violating securities laws, which built on accusations from another American regulator, CFTC.

Earlier this month, Global Product Lead Mayur Kamat left the company after almost a year and a half. Binance also lost Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann, Senior Director of Investigations Matthew Price and Senior Vice President for Compliance Steven Christie, among others, this year.

