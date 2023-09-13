What Correlations Tell Us About the Value of Multi-Asset Crypto Portfolios

Bitcoin
$26,491.13+1.11%
Ethereum
$1,624.57+0.98%
Binance Coin
$212.39-0.37%
XRP
$0.49045279+1.59%
Cardano
$0.25122000+0.98%
Dogecoin
$0.06221257+0.98%
Solana
$18.81+1.54%
Tron
$0.08366328+2.55%
Toncoin
$1.92+0.25%
Polkadot
$4.06+1.17%
Polygon
$0.52386494+1.40%
Litecoin
$62.71+0.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000737+1.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,663.83+1.21%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.70+3.56%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-0.26%
Avalanche
$9.45+0.94%
Stellar
$0.12044220-0.23%
Chainlink
$6.16+2.07%
Uniswap
$4.26+0.05%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.01%
Monero
$146.88+2.29%
OKB
$42.39+0.67%
Binance USD
$1.000.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25+0.50%
Cosmos
$6.84+4.39%
Hedera
$0.05130324-1.44%
Filecoin
$3.26+1.86%
Quant
$92.39-0.47%
Lido DAO
$1.51+0.15%
Cronos
$0.05090772+0.67%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.05%
VeChain
$0.01710553+3.97%
Aptos
$5.22-0.34%
Optimism
$1.35-0.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+1.68%
Maker
$1,163.82+0.59%
Arbitrum
$0.80576535+2.04%
Kaspa
$0.04733928-4.12%
Aave
$54.39+1.03%
The Graph
$0.08355389+1.02%
XDC Network
$0.05443356+4.50%
Algorand
$0.09343461+2.16%
USDD
$0.99652713+0.02%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.84%
Stacks
$0.46724854+1.58%
MultiverseX
$24.49+3.14%
EOS
$0.56590000+2.08%
Axie Infinity
$4.72+10.77%
Tezos
$0.65500000+1.39%
The Sandbox
$0.29915294+2.39%
Theta
$0.60809772+2.42%
Bitcoin SV
$31.35+1.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.04+1.50%
Immutable X
$0.49987174+1.16%
Radix
$0.05570550-0.95%
Render Token
$1.53+0.42%
Fantom
$0.19348021+0.87%
GateToken
$3.90+1.01%
Decentraland
$0.28997373+2.57%
NEO
$7.34+0.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99682271-0.31%
THORChain
$1.65+2.19%
Kava.io
$0.63050028+1.32%
PAX Gold
$1,898.72+0.21%
IOTA
$0.16804174-0.88%
eCash
$0.00002360+2.62%
Flow
$0.42871083+1.26%
Rocket Pool
$22.24+0.49%
ApeCoin
$1.11-3.55%
KuCoin Token
$4.21-1.69%
Chiliz
$0.05798257+1.69%
Frax Share
$5.36-0.31%
Klaytn
$0.11954260-0.90%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.80%
Gala
$0.01445153+2.00%
Casper
$0.03339667+1.87%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41852269-0.27%
Mina
$0.37413436-0.68%
Sui
$0.44495871-0.70%
dYdX
$1.94-0.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00005796-0.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78666711+0.00%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.31%
Nexo
$0.54988744-2.43%
Dash
$25.64-0.36%
GMX
$31.73-0.94%
Woo Network
$0.16107557+1.29%
Flare
$0.01124692-0.02%
Zilliqa
$0.01622703+0.78%
Compound
$39.43+0.26%
Arweave
$4.10+0.13%
Gnosis
$100.84-0.18%
Astar
$0.04904832-7.50%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17203000+2.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.67%
1inch Network
$0.24596158+3.76%
Conflux
$0.11956814+4.41%
SafePal
$0.59477374-4.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.22954676+1.79%
Illuvium
$40.43+1.20%
tomiNet
$3.10+1.18%
NEM
$0.02532408+3.38%
Qtum
$2.16+2.06%
SingularityNET
$0.18194808+0.47%
Enjin
$0.22411894-0.90%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.66+0.09%
Loopring
$0.177193510.00%
Celo
$0.42673075+0.91%
SEI
$0.11873042-0.24%
Mask Network
$2.57+1.57%
Osmosis
$0.33070730+0.69%
Zcash
$25.32-0.08%
Decred
$13.09+0.76%
Helium
$1.40+0.45%
Oasis Network
$0.03991246+1.47%
Akash Network
$0.91684558+6.13%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.54+4.24%
Convex Finance
$2.39-0.78%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82716446-0.95%
Ankr
$0.01874751+2.68%
Holo
$0.00104990-0.65%
Beldex
$0.03274584+2.98%
Stepn
$0.15190588+4.04%
Ravencoin
$0.01495725+1.83%
Wemix
$0.56151208+0.54%
Yearn Finance
$5,358.88-1.64%
Livepeer
$5.99-1.07%
Golem
$0.17106157+1.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00342834-0.81%
Aragon
$4.11-1.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.22%
Kusama
$18.31+1.38%
Audius
$0.14674710+0.15%
BLUR
$0.17430406+0.59%
ICON
$0.16530109+3.41%
FLOKI
$0.00001592-0.76%
Waves
$1.55+0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00291710+4.80%
SXP
$0.25756269+1.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39665772+0.09%
IoTeX
$0.01517400-3.36%
Balancer
$3.30+2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-0.08%
Axelar
$0.35398846+1.94%
Worldcoin
$1.06+3.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17478608-1.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31473570-0.03%
Wax
$0.04035025+7.20%
Band Protocol
$0.98832570-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.20123814-0.05%
Kadena
$0.50416408-3.49%
Merit Circle
$0.26800812+1.77%
Moonbeam
$0.16759751+1.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01222243+0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.61151173-0.28%
Harmony
$0.00943299-0.95%
MAGIC
$0.47088463+0.09%
Skale
$0.02329564-3.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12120000-0.25%
DigiByte
$0.00657391+1.09%
Lisk
$0.72943385+3.66%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+1.47%
API3
$1.05+0.71%
Gains Network
$3.26+1.24%
Horizen
$6.99-1.13%
Kyber Network
$0.53461908+2.22%
Amp
$0.00171017-0.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.45832318+1.07%
Cartesi
$0.12561926-0.86%
Nervos Network
$0.00273277+2.05%
Status
$0.02195891+1.74%
OriginTrail
$0.22417659+3.42%
PlayDapp
$0.14573163+2.35%
Nano
$0.61879154-0.03%
Joe
$0.23958949-2.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-0.84%
Numeraire
$12.52+1.12%
Coin98
$0.13249613+0.29%
Liquity
$0.80111943+1.91%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01489113+5.93%
iExec RLC
$1.01-0.23%
Steem
$0.16446827+3.00%
Core
$0.45654820-8.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+2.78%
Stormx
$0.00649888+27.59%
Bluzelle
$0.16202266+10.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000017+2.34%
Radworks
$1.32-0.67%
Marlin
$0.00803568-0.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.01+0.98%
Celer Network
$0.01131479-0.43%
Radiant Capital
$0.21137944+4.30%
Stella
$0.07629937-0.67%
SPACE ID
$0.21794177+3.17%
OMG Network
$0.44349550+0.37%
Syscoin
$0.08618370+1.52%
Celsius
$0.14524771-0.43%
Chromia
$0.10517351+2.43%
Powerledger
$0.14088420+5.85%
Synapse
$0.31739469+8.77%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74714828+0.33%
WINkLink
$0.00006102+0.52%
Dent
$0.00061293-0.43%
Galxe
$1.25-2.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138576+2.41%
Spell Token
$0.00047940+9.54%
Bancor
$0.39472201+1.02%
Civic
$0.07052580+2.91%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01569772-1.61%
NKN
$0.08510989-0.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00707735+5.98%
Gitcoin
$0.90691494-2.18%
Hashflow
$0.31422182+0.12%
Verge
$0.00333041+1.26%
Bifrost
$0.03926293+4.49%
Sun Token
$0.00544595+1.66%
Secret
$0.24783122+0.68%
COTI
$0.04117156-1.64%
MOBOX
$0.23501016-0.06%
Request
$0.06310229-0.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.09446677+9.29%
MetisDAO
$10.87+0.94%
Storj
$0.32626540-2.11%
Keep Network
$0.08434380+9.43%
Ren
$0.04592188+2.80%
ARPA
$0.04500971+1.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.55361114-4.27%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58845607-8.66%
WazirX
$0.09294128-0.93%
Badger DAO
$2.13+6.50%
Covalent
$0.06904052+8.82%
Orchid
$0.07037258+15.01%
Gods Unchained
$0.16945531-3.32%
Verasity
$0.00399226-0.43%
XYO Network
$0.00291516-0.53%
Aergo
$0.09201337+2.74%
Boba Network
$0.11641252-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.77746245+5.61%
Raydium
$0.16863482+0.90%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01130388-0.99%
SuperRare
$0.06117590+2.57%
Acala Token
$0.04706905-0.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19898720-0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.12493353-3.25%
Maple
$4.62+0.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.00988993+0.44%
TrueFi
$0.03358920+3.39%
Index Chain
$0.04526378-1.33%
GAS
$2.37+1.65%
LCX
$0.04173282+10.89%
Rally
$0.00640363-0.85%
CEEK VR
$0.03770625+1.51%
Moonriver
$3.90+1.17%
Reef
$0.00134112+2.31%
MOON
$0.28307655+3.36%
Litentry
$0.64690159-0.04%
LooksRare
$0.05356657-0.04%
RACA
$0.00008481-0.40%
Ethernity
$1.46+0.13%
Saitama
$0.00062088+0.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11852055+3.45%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04364954-0.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.65-1.35%
Velas
$0.00998385+42.34%
Polkastarter
$0.24904769-1.46%
MXC
$0.01004124-1.27%
DIA
$0.21970299+0.65%
Travala.com
$0.44024422+1.77%
CLV
$0.03101137+1.70%
Keep3rV1
$43.53+2.90%
Alchemix
$10.78+0.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17953752+1.43%
BENQI
$0.00508197-0.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00143099-1.51%
BarnBridge
$2.15-1.11%
Virtua
$0.01840156+1.54%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075640-1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12940602-0.14%
Enzyme
$13.13-0.45%
Aurora
$0.05343963-0.04%
district0x
$0.02310082-0.43%
0x
$0.17945201+2.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.04%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.14%
Harvest Finance
$21.38-0.24%
StaFi
$0.23708953-0.45%
Decentral Games
$0.01793923+1.86%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000058+2.08%
Serum
$0.03284284+0.77%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00297022-0.21%
Tamadoge
$0.01074387-1.32%
Rarible
$0.89971161+3.41%
Bonk
$0.00000021-0.46%
Augur
$1.09-2.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00931242+0.63%
Tokemak
$0.40558289+0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01001071+2.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01321219+0.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03993589-1.61%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.44%
Braintrust
$0.32019334+0.90%
Pepe
$0.00000068+0.65%
BitDAO
$0.40638901-0.10%
Threshold
$0.01762883+4.58%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08737395+0.96%
Human
$0.04583439-0.03%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.09%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.79%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.02%
Highstreet
$1.38+7.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.000.00%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
Opinion

What Correlations Tell Us About the Value of Multi-Asset Crypto Portfolios

Investors focusing solely on bitcoin forego more than they may think.

By Max Freccia
AccessTimeIconSep 13, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 13, 2023 at 5:02 p.m. UTC
(Taylor Nicole/ Unsplash)

The ongoing battle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and prospective issuers of bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs is dominating current crypto headlines. An approved bitcoin ETF would increase access and signal a bullish new chapter for crypto.

Investors who limit their exposure to the small concentration of mega-cap assets formed by bitcoin and ether, however, may not capture the full value proposition of digital assets in their portfolios.

Broadening the digital asset investment universe beyond the largest single assets empowers crypto portfolios in the following ways:

Improving diversification

Both within crypto and in the context of an investor's broader asset allocation, increasing the breadth of digital asset holdings may lead to better diversification characteristics while also avoiding the risks of single-token concentration.

Investors should consider the following two questions regarding the portfolio-level benefits of allocating to digital assets:

  1. Does crypto provide long-term diversification characteristics versus traditional assets?
  2. If so, is bitcoin enough to capture this benefit fully (i.e., is it worth allocating to other tokens)?

Below we look at rolling correlations of the top 25 crypto assets to explore these questions:

Correlations to Bitcoin

Figure 1: Rolling 60-day correlations to U.S. 60/40 portfolio (left) and to bitcoin (right), Aug. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2023. Source: Truvius.

The chart on the left shows rolling correlations of daily returns for the 25 largest crypto tokens to a U.S. 60/40 stock/bond portfolio. Over the trailing two-year period, digital assets maintained strong diversification characteristics to traditional portfolios with full-period correlations of less than 0.50 for each crypto asset. This relationship is also more attractive when comparing the correlation of the full set of tokens to that of bitcoin, improving from 0.46 for BTC alone to an average of 0.40 across all top 25 assets.

The chart on the right shows correlations of non-BTC crypto assets to bitcoin. The variation of the correlations, along with modest overall levels, leaves the stigma that “all crypto is the same” looking largely unfounded. Exposure to a variety of crypto sectors and fundamental blockchain use cases may help drive this token diversification.

Accessing a broader set of active management strategies

Active crypto managers focusing only on bitcoin are mostly limited to timing the market – a uniquely challenging undertaking in any asset class. Tried and true relative value investment strategies, or strategies that compare assets to one another, from traditional finance may provide longer-term solutions for those seeking uncorrelated alpha in the space.

Effectively implemented relative value strategies call for both asset breadth and sufficient differentiation among those assets. Figure 2 takes returns for the top 25 crypto assets except BTC, controls for exposure to systematic risk (roughly approximated by bitcoin), and shows the correlations between each token pair’s residual returns (i.e., ETH vs. DOT, SOL vs. LTC, etc.):

Crypto Token Pairs

Figure 2: Top 25 ex-BTC crypto token pair residual correlations, Aug. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2023. Source: Truvius.

The goal of this chart is to see if the estimated idiosyncratic portion of each token’s returns is differentiated enough from one another to drive meaningful relative value comparison and allow active managers to benefit from increased breadth of the investment universe. The average residual correlation among the crypto asset pairs shown above is 0.29. All else equal, this suggests that on average much of the residual variation among these token pairs (up to approximately 90%) is unique, indicating a substantial amount of differentiation for relative value strategies to exploit.

Conclusion

Multi-asset crypto portfolios encompass a wide variety of fundamental use cases of blockchain technology, offering more robust diversification characteristics versus single-token concentration and unlocking relative value active management opportunities within and across crypto sectors.

Edited by Nick Baker.

