Phishing Attack on Cloud Provider With Fortune 500 Clients Led to $15M Crypto Theft From Fortress Trust

“We’re glad that not a single on-premise Retool customer was affected. Retool on-prem operates in a ‘zero trust’ environment, and doesn’t trust Retool cloud,” the blog post said. “It is fully self contained, and loads nothing from the cloud environment. This meant that although an attacker had access to Retool cloud, there was nothing they could do to affect on-premise customers. It’s worth noting that the vast majority of our crypto and larger customers in particular use Retool on-premise.”