Nomura-Backed Custodian Komainu Adds Hidden Road to Crypto Collateral Management Platform

Bitcoin
$26,491.13+1.11%
Ethereum
$1,624.57+0.98%
Binance Coin
$212.39-0.37%
XRP
$0.49045279+1.59%
Cardano
$0.25122000+0.98%
Dogecoin
$0.06221257+0.98%
Solana
$18.81+1.54%
Tron
$0.08366328+2.55%
Toncoin
$1.92+0.25%
Polkadot
$4.06+1.17%
Polygon
$0.52386494+1.40%
Litecoin
$62.71+0.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000737+1.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,663.83+1.21%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.70+3.56%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-0.26%
Avalanche
$9.45+0.94%
Stellar
$0.12044220-0.23%
Chainlink
$6.16+2.07%
Uniswap
$4.26+0.05%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.01%
Monero
$146.88+2.29%
OKB
$42.39+0.67%
Binance USD
$1.000.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25+0.50%
Cosmos
$6.84+4.39%
Hedera
$0.05130324-1.44%
Filecoin
$3.26+1.86%
Quant
$92.39-0.47%
Lido DAO
$1.51+0.15%
Cronos
$0.05090772+0.67%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.05%
VeChain
$0.01710553+3.97%
Aptos
$5.22-0.34%
Optimism
$1.35-0.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+1.68%
Maker
$1,163.82+0.59%
Arbitrum
$0.80576535+2.04%
Kaspa
$0.04733928-4.12%
Aave
$54.39+1.03%
The Graph
$0.08355389+1.02%
XDC Network
$0.05443356+4.50%
Algorand
$0.09343461+2.16%
USDD
$0.99652713+0.02%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.84%
Stacks
$0.46724854+1.58%
MultiverseX
$24.49+3.14%
EOS
$0.56590000+2.08%
Axie Infinity
$4.72+10.77%
Tezos
$0.65500000+1.39%
The Sandbox
$0.29915294+2.39%
Theta
$0.60809772+2.42%
Bitcoin SV
$31.35+1.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.04+1.50%
Immutable X
$0.49987174+1.16%
Radix
$0.05570550-0.95%
Render Token
$1.53+0.42%
Fantom
$0.19348021+0.87%
GateToken
$3.90+1.01%
Decentraland
$0.28997373+2.57%
NEO
$7.34+0.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99682271-0.31%
THORChain
$1.65+2.19%
Kava.io
$0.63050028+1.32%
PAX Gold
$1,898.72+0.21%
IOTA
$0.16804174-0.88%
eCash
$0.00002360+2.62%
Flow
$0.42871083+1.26%
Rocket Pool
$22.24+0.49%
ApeCoin
$1.11-3.55%
KuCoin Token
$4.21-1.69%
Chiliz
$0.05798257+1.69%
Frax Share
$5.36-0.31%
Klaytn
$0.11954260-0.90%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.80%
Gala
$0.01445153+2.00%
Casper
$0.03339667+1.87%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41852269-0.27%
Mina
$0.37413436-0.68%
Sui
$0.44495871-0.70%
dYdX
$1.94-0.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00005796-0.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78666711+0.00%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.31%
Nexo
$0.54988744-2.43%
Dash
$25.64-0.36%
GMX
$31.73-0.94%
Woo Network
$0.16107557+1.29%
Flare
$0.01124692-0.02%
Zilliqa
$0.01622703+0.78%
Compound
$39.43+0.26%
Arweave
$4.10+0.13%
Gnosis
$100.84-0.18%
Astar
$0.04904832-7.50%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17203000+2.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.67%
1inch Network
$0.24596158+3.76%
Conflux
$0.11956814+4.41%
SafePal
$0.59477374-4.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.22954676+1.79%
Illuvium
$40.43+1.20%
tomiNet
$3.10+1.18%
NEM
$0.02532408+3.38%
Qtum
$2.16+2.06%
SingularityNET
$0.18194808+0.47%
Enjin
$0.22411894-0.90%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.66+0.09%
Loopring
$0.177193510.00%
Celo
$0.42673075+0.91%
SEI
$0.11873042-0.24%
Mask Network
$2.57+1.57%
Osmosis
$0.33070730+0.69%
Zcash
$25.32-0.08%
Decred
$13.09+0.76%
Helium
$1.40+0.45%
Oasis Network
$0.03991246+1.47%
Akash Network
$0.91684558+6.13%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.54+4.24%
Convex Finance
$2.39-0.78%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82716446-0.95%
Ankr
$0.01874751+2.68%
Holo
$0.00104990-0.65%
Beldex
$0.03274584+2.98%
Stepn
$0.15190588+4.04%
Ravencoin
$0.01495725+1.83%
Wemix
$0.56151208+0.54%
Yearn Finance
$5,358.88-1.64%
Livepeer
$5.99-1.07%
Golem
$0.17106157+1.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00342834-0.81%
Aragon
$4.11-1.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.22%
Kusama
$18.31+1.38%
Audius
$0.14674710+0.15%
BLUR
$0.17430406+0.59%
ICON
$0.16530109+3.41%
FLOKI
$0.00001592-0.76%
Waves
$1.55+0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00291710+4.80%
SXP
$0.25756269+1.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39665772+0.09%
IoTeX
$0.01517400-3.36%
Balancer
$3.30+2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-0.08%
Axelar
$0.35398846+1.94%
Worldcoin
$1.06+3.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17478608-1.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31473570-0.03%
Wax
$0.04035025+7.20%
Band Protocol
$0.98832570-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.20123814-0.05%
Kadena
$0.50416408-3.49%
Merit Circle
$0.26800812+1.77%
Moonbeam
$0.16759751+1.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01222243+0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.61151173-0.28%
Harmony
$0.00943299-0.95%
MAGIC
$0.47088463+0.09%
Skale
$0.02329564-3.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12120000-0.25%
DigiByte
$0.00657391+1.09%
Lisk
$0.72943385+3.66%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+1.47%
API3
$1.05+0.71%
Gains Network
$3.26+1.24%
Horizen
$6.99-1.13%
Kyber Network
$0.53461908+2.22%
Amp
$0.00171017-0.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.45832318+1.07%
Cartesi
$0.12561926-0.86%
Nervos Network
$0.00273277+2.05%
Status
$0.02195891+1.74%
OriginTrail
$0.22417659+3.42%
PlayDapp
$0.14573163+2.35%
Nano
$0.61879154-0.03%
Joe
$0.23958949-2.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-0.84%
Numeraire
$12.52+1.12%
Coin98
$0.13249613+0.29%
Liquity
$0.80111943+1.91%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01489113+5.93%
iExec RLC
$1.01-0.23%
Steem
$0.16446827+3.00%
Core
$0.45654820-8.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+2.78%
Stormx
$0.00649888+27.59%
Bluzelle
$0.16202266+10.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000017+2.34%
Radworks
$1.32-0.67%
Marlin
$0.00803568-0.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.01+0.98%
Celer Network
$0.01131479-0.43%
Radiant Capital
$0.21137944+4.30%
Stella
$0.07629937-0.67%
SPACE ID
$0.21794177+3.17%
OMG Network
$0.44349550+0.37%
Syscoin
$0.08618370+1.52%
Celsius
$0.14524771-0.43%
Chromia
$0.10517351+2.43%
Powerledger
$0.14088420+5.85%
Synapse
$0.31739469+8.77%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74714828+0.33%
WINkLink
$0.00006102+0.52%
Dent
$0.00061293-0.43%
Galxe
$1.25-2.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138576+2.41%
Spell Token
$0.00047940+9.54%
Bancor
$0.39472201+1.02%
Civic
$0.07052580+2.91%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01569772-1.61%
NKN
$0.08510989-0.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00707735+5.98%
Gitcoin
$0.90691494-2.18%
Hashflow
$0.31422182+0.12%
Verge
$0.00333041+1.26%
Bifrost
$0.03926293+4.49%
Sun Token
$0.00544595+1.66%
Secret
$0.24783122+0.68%
COTI
$0.04117156-1.64%
MOBOX
$0.23501016-0.06%
Request
$0.06310229-0.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.09446677+9.29%
MetisDAO
$10.87+0.94%
Storj
$0.32626540-2.11%
Keep Network
$0.08434380+9.43%
Ren
$0.04592188+2.80%
ARPA
$0.04500971+1.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.55361114-4.27%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58845607-8.66%
WazirX
$0.09294128-0.93%
Badger DAO
$2.13+6.50%
Covalent
$0.06904052+8.82%
Orchid
$0.07037258+15.01%
Gods Unchained
$0.16945531-3.32%
Verasity
$0.00399226-0.43%
XYO Network
$0.00291516-0.53%
Aergo
$0.09201337+2.74%
Boba Network
$0.11641252-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.77746245+5.61%
Raydium
$0.16863482+0.90%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01130388-0.99%
SuperRare
$0.06117590+2.57%
Acala Token
$0.04706905-0.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19898720-0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.12493353-3.25%
Maple
$4.62+0.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.00988993+0.44%
TrueFi
$0.03358920+3.39%
Index Chain
$0.04526378-1.33%
GAS
$2.37+1.65%
LCX
$0.04173282+10.89%
Rally
$0.00640363-0.85%
CEEK VR
$0.03770625+1.51%
Moonriver
$3.90+1.17%
Reef
$0.00134112+2.31%
MOON
$0.28307655+3.36%
Litentry
$0.64690159-0.04%
LooksRare
$0.05356657-0.04%
RACA
$0.00008481-0.40%
Ethernity
$1.46+0.13%
Saitama
$0.00062088+0.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11852055+3.45%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04364954-0.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.65-1.35%
Velas
$0.00998385+42.34%
Polkastarter
$0.24904769-1.46%
MXC
$0.01004124-1.27%
DIA
$0.21970299+0.65%
Travala.com
$0.44024422+1.77%
CLV
$0.03101137+1.70%
Keep3rV1
$43.53+2.90%
Alchemix
$10.78+0.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17953752+1.43%
BENQI
$0.00508197-0.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00143099-1.51%
BarnBridge
$2.15-1.11%
Virtua
$0.01840156+1.54%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075640-1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12940602-0.14%
Enzyme
$13.13-0.45%
Aurora
$0.05343963-0.04%
district0x
$0.02310082-0.43%
0x
$0.17945201+2.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.04%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.14%
Harvest Finance
$21.38-0.24%
StaFi
$0.23708953-0.45%
Decentral Games
$0.01793923+1.86%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000058+2.08%
Serum
$0.03284284+0.77%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00297022-0.21%
Tamadoge
$0.01074387-1.32%
Rarible
$0.89971161+3.41%
Bonk
$0.00000021-0.46%
Augur
$1.09-2.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00931242+0.63%
Tokemak
$0.40558289+0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01001071+2.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01321219+0.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03993589-1.61%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.44%
Braintrust
$0.32019334+0.90%
Pepe
$0.00000068+0.65%
BitDAO
$0.40638901-0.10%
Threshold
$0.01762883+4.58%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08737395+0.96%
Human
$0.04583439-0.03%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.09%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.79%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.02%
Highstreet
$1.38+7.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.000.00%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Nomura-Backed Custodian Komainu Adds Hidden Road to Crypto Collateral Management Platform

Hidden Road is the first provider offering digital prime brokerage services to join the ecosystem.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconSep 13, 2023 at 10:39 a.m. UTC
Komainu are lion-like statues often placed at the entrance to Shinto temples. (Shutterstock)

Komainu are lion-like statues often placed at the entrance to Shinto temples. (Shutterstock)

Komainu, the crypto custody joint venture of Nomura, Ledger and CoinShares, said Hidden Road, a credit network for institutions, has joined its collateral management platform, Komainu Connect.

Hidden Road is the first prime broker to join the ecosystem, and clients can now leverage digital assets in collateralization scenarios while their assets remain in secure and regulated custody, Komainu said in a statement Wednesday. OKX, the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume, joined Komainu Connect in June.

“Hidden Road is a key addition to our expanding collateral management network, representing another piece of the puzzle in bringing this much needed and institutional grade offering to the digital asset marketplace,” said Komainu CEO Nicolas Bertrand.

Komainu has been expanding internationally and recently received an operating license from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, allowing it to offer its full range of custody services to clients in the emirate.

The crypto custodian launched in June 2020, and provides custody services to exchanges, financial institutions, asset managers, corporations and government agencies.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.