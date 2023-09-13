Nomura-Backed Custodian Komainu Adds Hidden Road to Crypto Collateral Management Platform
Hidden Road is the first provider offering digital prime brokerage services to join the ecosystem.
Komainu, the crypto custody joint venture of Nomura, Ledger and CoinShares, said Hidden Road, a credit network for institutions, has joined its collateral management platform, Komainu Connect.
Hidden Road is the first prime broker to join the ecosystem, and clients can now leverage digital assets in collateralization scenarios while their assets remain in secure and regulated custody, Komainu said in a statement Wednesday. OKX, the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume, joined Komainu Connect in June.
“Hidden Road is a key addition to our expanding collateral management network, representing another piece of the puzzle in bringing this much needed and institutional grade offering to the digital asset marketplace,” said Komainu CEO Nicolas Bertrand.
Komainu has been expanding internationally and recently received an operating license from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, allowing it to offer its full range of custody services to clients in the emirate.
The crypto custodian launched in June 2020, and provides custody services to exchanges, financial institutions, asset managers, corporations and government agencies.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.