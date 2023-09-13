Beleaguered Gemini Earn Customers Will Be Made ‘Nearly Whole,’ DCG and Genesis Say About Remuneration Plan

“Depending on how the bankruptcy claim is calculated, the Earn customers are estimated to get between $440 million and $765 million of a claim,” a DCG executive, who asked not to be identified, said in an interview. “That claim is estimated to receive distributions of $400 million to $535 million. And then on top of that Earn customers get the $600+ million dollars of collateral that Gemini is holding. So, they're looking at total recoveries of a billion dollars or more, which is roughly their total claim. Essentially, it’s a full recovery for current customers under these scenarios.”