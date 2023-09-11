Decentralized Exchange Sushi Expands to Aptos Blockchain

Bitcoin
$25,668.74-0.53%
Ethereum
$1,587.90-2.15%
Binance Coin
$207.92-2.26%
XRP
$0.47369392-5.43%
Dogecoin
$0.06067671-2.15%
Cardano
$0.24288695-2.76%
Solana
$17.70-3.78%
Tron
$0.07796384-0.79%
Toncoin
$1.70-2.94%
Polkadot
$4.03-3.60%
Polygon
$0.50589539-4.06%
Litecoin
$60.23-1.87%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,934.07-0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000713-3.87%
Bitcoin Cash
$187.07-1.01%
Stellar
$0.12694575-3.88%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.68-4.31%
Avalanche
$9.27-2.63%
TrueUSD
$0.99892716-0.13%
Chainlink
$5.90-3.11%
Uniswap
$4.14-1.93%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.16%
Monero
$140.78-1.20%
OKB
$41.44-0.88%
Ethereum Classic
$14.74-2.21%
Cosmos
$6.46-3.96%
Hedera
$0.04642361-3.43%
Quant
$95.20-3.25%
Filecoin
$3.06-2.43%
Internet Computer
$2.99-4.55%
Cronos
$0.05047426-3.45%
Lido DAO
$1.45-2.90%
Aptos
$4.99-5.28%
VeChain
$0.01497654-2.68%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-3.11%
Arbitrum
$0.79372241-8.41%
Optimism
$1.24-2.57%
Maker
$1,093.62-2.56%
Kaspa
$0.03902095-0.81%
Aave
$52.61-3.96%
XDC Network
$0.05446049-1.24%
The Graph
$0.08045372-5.23%
USDD
$0.99553292-0.21%
Algorand
$0.09006001-1.92%
Synthetix
$2.06-5.55%
Tezos
$0.65900000-2.51%
Stacks
$0.43443647-4.25%
EOS
$0.54130100-4.48%
MultiverseX
$22.85-4.61%
Theta
$0.58982004-4.01%
The Sandbox
$0.28546454-3.67%
Immutable X
$0.49109495-5.74%
Radix
$0.05548932-6.73%
Bitcoin SV
$28.85-4.06%
Axie Infinity
$4.20-6.39%
Injective Protocol
$6.54-1.76%
Render Token
$1.45-1.25%
Fantom
$0.18817333-3.12%
GateToken
$3.81-1.62%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.09%
Decentraland
$0.27326648-4.63%
NEO
$6.98-2.41%
PAX Gold
$1,906.39-0.01%
Kava.io
$0.62093110-4.46%
IOTA
$0.16679479-3.28%
THORChain
$1.48-4.66%
Rocket Pool
$22.05-4.63%
eCash
$0.00002223-2.33%
ApeCoin
$1.17-7.17%
Flow
$0.40561596-4.58%
Klaytn
$0.12735850-3.18%
KuCoin Token
$4.11-0.49%
Chiliz
$0.05599248-3.68%
Huobi Token
$2.40-1.13%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.74%
Frax Share
$5.06-3.47%
Casper
$0.03237030-3.97%
Gala
$0.01400755-6.25%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41062739-4.34%
Mina
$0.36304665-3.37%
Sui
$0.43268875-6.42%
Luna Classic
$0.00005707-5.14%
dYdX
$1.89-3.64%
Nexo
$0.56591797-1.49%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.16%
Astar
$0.05863716-0.80%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.73663610-5.44%
Dash
$25.05-3.10%
Flare
$0.01213782-3.43%
GMX
$30.62-4.04%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-2.82%
Woo Network
$0.15194490-3.70%
Zilliqa
$0.01524052-4.70%
SafePal
$0.61498640+1.05%
Gnosis
$99.83-1.09%
Arweave
$3.94-5.03%
tomiNet
$3.32+0.72%
Compound
$36.06-3.85%
Enjin
$0.24563926+1.78%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16205742-2.47%
Conflux
$0.11462814-6.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.22521389-0.47%
1inch Network
$0.22814813-5.84%
Illuvium
$39.52-2.45%
Loopring
$0.17995433-3.25%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.38-1.74%
SingularityNET
$0.17346965-3.16%
NEM
$0.02375199-2.23%
Qtum
$2.03-2.46%
SEI
$0.11581572-3.94%
Celo
$0.39962860-5.03%
Mask Network
$2.47-2.44%
Osmosis
$0.32880783-3.73%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.87124369-5.28%
Akash Network
$0.90496143-8.39%
Zcash
$24.28-1.34%
Decred
$12.70-2.60%
Helium
$1.36-4.83%
Convex Finance
$2.40-5.56%
Oasis Network
$0.03761136-3.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.29-2.75%
Holo
$0.00103516-2.52%
Beldex
$0.03201140-1.04%
Wemix
$0.55814167-1.63%
Ankr
$0.01764087-3.64%
Livepeer
$6.02-6.04%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.16%
Ravencoin
$0.01449909-2.17%
Stepn
$0.14469478-5.61%
Yearn Finance
$5,165.31-3.03%
Aragon
$4.26-1.72%
JasmyCoin
$0.00350576-3.42%
Audius
$0.14718114-3.52%
Kusama
$18.09-3.81%
Golem
$0.16115961-2.24%
FLOKI
$0.00001589-6.13%
BLUR
$0.16889058-5.61%
Waves
$1.54-0.55%
ICON
$0.15628056-4.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19022655+2.83%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39118196-4.80%
IoTeX
$0.01500591+0.50%
SXP
$0.24483031-5.48%
EthereumPoW
$1.29-3.21%
Balancer
$3.23-3.55%
Siacoin
$0.00269370-3.56%
Axelar
$0.35065656-0.84%
Worldcoin
$1.06-3.01%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30839191-3.53%
Merit Circle
$0.28292060-5.12%
Band Protocol
$0.96968182-5.31%
Biconomy
$0.19179019-6.42%
Kadena
$0.51038373-2.31%
Wax
$0.03690416-2.80%
Moonbeam
$0.17041865-5.17%
TerraUSD
$0.01215603-3.23%
Harmony
$0.00908871-4.97%
Polymath Network
$0.12410000-1.12%
Sushiswap
$0.55704590-3.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.51020242-2.88%
Skale
$0.02205178-3.55%
MAGIC
$0.43431664-6.63%
DigiByte
$0.00615292-6.35%
Lisk
$0.67342989-2.88%
UMA Protocol
$1.31-8.34%
Horizen
$6.84-1.35%
Amp
$0.00170396-4.83%
API3
$1.00-2.41%
Kyber Network
$0.51290243-2.55%
Gains Network
$2.99-1.63%
Status
$0.02252337+3.63%
Nervos Network
$0.00265608-3.70%
Cartesi
$0.11890164-3.53%
OriginTrail
$0.21696555-2.34%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.41-5.39%
Nano
$0.61175173-2.51%
Joe
$0.23552377-2.96%
Core
$0.50470883-5.50%
PlayDapp
$0.13833647-3.41%
Numeraire
$12.43-6.23%
Coin98
$0.12910652-4.25%
iExec RLC
$1.00-1.56%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-5.66%
Liquity
$0.76221140-2.56%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-3.12%
Steem
$0.15152072-2.77%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01347535-1.70%
Celer Network
$0.01115770-4.01%
Marlin
$0.00778340-3.85%
Radworks
$1.26-6.88%
Stella
$0.07467747-3.80%
SPACE ID
$0.21124124-2.02%
Radiant Capital
$0.20067105-6.40%
Syscoin
$0.08381428-2.91%
Celsius
$0.14196469+3.92%
OMG Network
$0.42462150-4.20%
WINkLink
$0.00006061-2.02%
Bluzelle
$0.14091706+13.97%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.73570953-3.30%
Dent
$0.00060100-3.97%
Sweat Economy
$0.00737422-4.97%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.96+0.16%
Synapse
$0.30090935-9.07%
Bancor
$0.39165899-4.01%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01572595-0.90%
Chromia
$0.09682530-5.80%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00135030-3.66%
Powerledger
$0.12857728-3.65%
NKN
$0.08440533-4.85%
Verge
$0.00325695-9.07%
Gitcoin
$0.88312430-5.96%
Civic
$0.06660494-2.72%
Bifrost
$0.03745607-2.45%
Secret
$0.24708169-6.62%
Hashflow
$0.29439853-6.09%
Galxe
$1.10-2.63%
Stormx
$0.00451171-4.70%
Sun Token
$0.00515086-1.24%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.66729698-14.15%
COTI
$0.03950263-6.35%
MetisDAO
$11.06-0.82%
Request
$0.06239327-4.56%
MOBOX
$0.22785407-4.86%
Spell Token
$0.00038074-4.80%
Keep Network
$0.08102788-4.01%
WazirX
$0.09577373-1.71%
Origin Protocol
$0.08615041-3.65%
Ren
$0.04312640-3.83%
ARPA
$0.04388825-4.79%
Storj
$0.29122508+4.05%
Adventure Gold
$0.53567814-1.68%
XYO Network
$0.00297069-1.60%
Covalent
$0.06798721-6.10%
Boba Network
$0.12036999+2.38%
Gods Unchained
$0.16536265-2.84%
Voyager Token
$0.13673137+6.20%
Verasity
$0.00388974-5.13%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01164447-0.80%
Maple
$4.90+6.94%
Badger DAO
$1.94-1.25%
Aavegotchi
$0.75552140-3.93%
Raydium
$0.16617007-4.95%
Aergo
$0.08615182-2.26%
Acala Token
$0.04543781+4.23%
SuperRare
$0.05828361-4.43%
Alien Worlds
$0.00958856-7.43%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18576779-8.34%
Rally
$0.00663159-2.59%
Index Chain
$0.04322475-3.57%
Orchid
$0.05546339-3.87%
MOON
$0.29870740-3.97%
TrueFi
$0.02977631-3.81%
CEEK VR
$0.03721956-5.14%
GAS
$2.19-2.27%
Reef
$0.00133731-5.55%
Moonriver
$3.83-6.89%
LCX
$0.03789696+0.89%
Ethernity
$1.49-4.10%
LooksRare
$0.05203847+0.02%
RACA
$0.00008364-12.39%
Saitama
$0.00062362-1.16%
Litentry
$0.59165107-7.71%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11912084-0.78%
MXC
$0.01089353+35.22%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04349751-9.53%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.65-6.08%
Polkastarter
$0.25009476-3.39%
DIA
$0.21525307-6.44%
Travala.com
$0.44946737-2.73%
CLV
$0.03021311-3.97%
Keep3rV1
$42.60-6.22%
Virtua
$0.01906308-3.83%
Alchemix
$10.55-5.73%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17671268-6.25%
BENQI
$0.00505948-4.32%
BarnBridge
$2.11-4.97%
Enzyme
$13.48-3.98%
Star Atlas
$0.00140225-2.33%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12942122-3.25%
Aurora
$0.05518827-8.09%
Onyxcoin
$0.00073263-1.92%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.87%
district0x
$0.02332261+0.34%
Velas
$0.00653366-0.35%
0x
$0.16224169-2.55%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.90-4.21%
Harvest Finance
$21.06-4.15%
Decentral Games
$0.01877205-2.00%
StaFi
$0.23184625-6.17%
Serum
$0.03308294-3.63%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000056-1.53%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00298439-1.17%
Tamadoge
$0.01078705-2.24%
Rarible
$0.90826758-1.34%
Bonk
$0.00000020-6.84%
Augur
$1.05-0.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00923006-2.10%
Quantstamp
$0.01034791+0.05%
Tokemak
$0.42124688+1.21%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01314909-2.93%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03920008-4.26%
FTX Token
$1.00-6.56%
Braintrust
$0.31599223+0.07%
Pepe
$0.00000068-6.40%
BitDAO
$0.39959697-1.91%
Threshold
$0.01631020-4.79%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08145710-6.17%
Human
$0.04496795-1.76%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.63%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.02-1.77%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.13%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.39%
Highstreet
$1.27-0.07%
Tether
$0.99990794-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.13%
Dai
$1.00-0.15%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Decentralized Exchange Sushi Expands to Aptos Blockchain

Sushi has more than seven times the amount of value locked than the entire Aptos blockchain.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconSep 11, 2023 at 10:18 a.m. UTC
Sushi expands to Aptos (Unsplash)

Sushi expands to Aptos (Unsplash)

Sushi, one of the longest-running decentralized exchanges (DEX), has expanded its services to layer-1 blockchain Aptos.

The move to Aptos is the first time Sushi has been accessible on a blockchain that is not compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It had previously been accessible on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, Fantom, BNB Chain and others, according to DefiLlama.

Sushi has $350 million in total value locked (TVL) on its platform, with $267 million of that being on Ethereum. At press time, Aptos has just $45 million in locked value, according to DefiLlama. Sushi's move to Aptos has the potential to pave the way for fresh capital inflows so that it can rival other non-EVM chains like Solana, Mixin and Osmosis.

"This expansion to Aptos not only unlocks a new level of deep liquidity across major blockchain networks but also significantly elevates the cross-chain trading experience," Sushi said in a statement.

Aptos was built by former Meta (META) employees. It rolled out its native APT token last year and despite it having a market cap of over $1 billion, the blockchain struggled to attract a significant portion of decentralized finance (DeFi) TVL.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
SushiAptosAptos Labs