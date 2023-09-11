Decentralized Exchange Sushi Expands to Aptos Blockchain

Sushi has $350 million in total value locked (TVL) on its platform, with $267 million of that being on Ethereum. At press time, Aptos has just $45 million in locked value, according to DefiLlama. Sushi's move to Aptos has the potential to pave the way for fresh capital inflows so that it can rival other non-EVM chains like Solana, Mixin and Osmosis.