Hack of Vitalik Buterin's X Account Leads to $691K Stolen
Almost three-quarters of the stolen assets were in the form of NFTs.
Hackers who took control of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin's X account have stolen more than $691,000 after posting a malicious phishing link that gained access to people's wallets.
Blockchain analyst ZachXBT said $691,000 had been drained from people's wallets, with 73% of that value being in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
The tweet containing the malicious link has since been deleted.
ZachXBT declined to speculate on whether Buterin was the victim of a "SIM swap" attack, stating that the Ethereum founder, who has 4.9 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, is a "big enough target to where an insider could have been paid off." SIM swapping involves taking control of someone's phone number in order to overcome some two-factor security measures on websites like crypto exchanges or social media sites.
Earlier this year it was reported that crypto investors lost a total of $54 million in a single month at the hands of rug pulls, scams and hacks.
Last month, the Terra blockchain's official website was taken over by hackers who posted a series of malicious links. It is unclear how much was ultimately stolen.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.