Ripple Acquires Crypto-Focused Chartered Trust Company Fortress Trust
A person with knowledge of the matter said the price tag was less than the $250 million it paid for custody firm Metaco in May.
Blockchain firm Ripple has acquired Fortress Trust, a Nevada-based chartered trust company with a crypto and Web3 focus, the company said in an email on Friday.
Financial terms for the acquisition were not disclosed. Ripple declined to disclose further details when contacted by CoinDesk, though a person with knowledge of the matter said the price tag was less than the $250 million it paid for custody firm Metaco in May.
The acquisition adds Nevada to Ripple's list of regulatory licenses, which includes a New York BitLicense and money transmitter licenses in 30 U.S. states.
Fortress Trust, which provides financial and regulatory structure for blockchain companies, was formed by Scott Purcell, a former CEO of crypto custodian Prime Trust, which was ordered to be put into receivership in July after fellow custodian BitGo terminated its proposed acquisition of the firm.
Monica Long, Ripple's president, described the acquisition as bolstering the firm's aim of "becoming the one-stop shop for enterprises looking to convert, store and move value on blockchain."
Ripple became a minority investor in Fortress Trust's parent company Fortress Blockchain Technologies in August 2022, as part of the Web3 infrastructure provider's seed round.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.