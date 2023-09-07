Fraud Lawsuit Against Michael Egorov, the CEO of DeFi Giant Curve, Is Quashed in California

“More importantly, we note the Court did not dismiss the claims on the merits – it merely made a procedural determination that the claims ought to be brought in Swiss court,” Latham & Watkins said via email. “Our clients’ Swiss lawsuit was only recently initiated and Mr. Egorov has already been ordered to testify in that matter. We remain confident we will hold him accountable and that our clients will be rightfully given what they were promised – a stake in the Curve platform.”