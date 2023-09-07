FASB's Crypto Accounting Shakeup Could Lure More Corporate Investment, Michael Saylor and Others Argue

Bitcoin
$25,898.09+0.31%
Ethereum
$1,637.48-0.31%
Binance Coin
$214.97-0.66%
XRP
$0.50219467-0.39%
Cardano
$0.25564090-0.83%
Dogecoin
$0.06349951-1.29%
Solana
$19.67+0.85%
Tron
$0.07885232+0.90%
Toncoin
$1.83-0.26%
Polkadot
$4.28-0.32%
Polygon
$0.55410231-1.03%
Litecoin
$63.00+0.24%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000761-1.09%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,079.24+0.52%
Bitcoin Cash
$190.88-1.36%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.80+0.69%
Avalanche
$9.98-1.50%
Chainlink
$6.28+0.20%
Stellar
$0.12218522+1.46%
Uniswap
$4.46+0.19%
TrueUSD
$0.99956256+0.25%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.18%
Monero
$142.96+2.14%
OKB
$42.15-0.48%
Ethereum Classic
$15.48-0.17%
Cosmos
$6.86-0.79%
Hedera
$0.04945898-0.01%
Internet Computer
$3.33-0.38%
Quant
$100.98+0.76%
Filecoin
$3.25-1.81%
Lido DAO
$1.61-1.92%
Cronos
$0.05110377+1.96%
Aptos
$5.63-0.04%
Arbitrum
$0.91099762-0.95%
VeChain
$0.01562059-0.21%
NEAR Protocol
$1.14-0.82%
Optimism
$1.32-1.21%
Maker
$1,144.32+2.39%
Aave
$55.67-0.34%
Kaspa
$0.03885805-1.59%
The Graph
$0.08681659-1.23%
XDC Network
$0.05575415-0.71%
Algorand
$0.09568706+1.10%
Synthetix
$2.31-2.58%
USDD
$0.99704720+0.32%
Stacks
$0.46497232-0.75%
EOS
$0.58340483+0.21%
Tezos
$0.69000000-1.15%
MultiverseX
$24.78-0.65%
The Sandbox
$0.30697853-0.78%
Theta
$0.62844165-0.62%
Immutable X
$0.54486164-1.35%
Axie Infinity
$4.58+0.25%
Bitcoin SV
$30.44+0.15%
Injective Protocol
$6.92+0.42%
Fantom
$0.20213448-0.68%
Radix
$0.05341364-1.34%
Decentraland
$0.29654529-0.50%
Render Token
$1.47+5.96%
GateToken
$3.93-0.39%
NEO
$7.39-0.76%
IOTA
$0.18135924+4.42%
Kava.io
$0.67181824+0.47%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.91%
ApeCoin
$1.36+1.69%
THORChain
$1.59+0.51%
PAX Gold
$1,911.37+0.35%
Rocket Pool
$23.57+0.99%
eCash
$0.00002332-0.53%
Flow
$0.43773181-1.88%
Klaytn
$0.13287941-0.42%
Gala
$0.01609793-1.67%
Chiliz
$0.05933330-3.13%
Frax Share
$5.61-2.16%
KuCoin Token
$4.02+1.51%
Casper
$0.03424932-0.54%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-2.28%
Huobi Token
$2.43-2.48%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44316280-0.85%
Sui
$0.48241792-3.77%
Mina
$0.38084980+0.95%
dYdX
$2.07-2.41%
Luna Classic
$0.00006067-0.43%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80377862-0.12%
Nexo
$0.58549650-0.95%
Astar
$0.05976716+6.59%
GMX
$34.62+1.07%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.16%
Dash
$26.15+1.54%
Flare
$0.01277627-1.90%
Woo Network
$0.16217527-2.46%
Arweave
$4.29-2.05%
Zilliqa
$0.01649282-0.87%
PancakeSwap
$1.25-0.44%
Compound
$39.74-1.47%
Conflux
$0.12910264+1.76%
Gnosis
$103.70-1.50%
Enjin
$0.26080672-2.85%
Fetch.ai
$0.24654953-4.08%
1inch Network
$0.24736094-2.20%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17082000-1.04%
SafePal
$0.59040762-2.66%
Illuvium
$41.55+0.74%
SEI
$0.13361452+3.92%
SingularityNET
$0.19449390+0.98%
Akash Network
$1.09+0.13%
Loopring
$0.18555735-0.36%
Qtum
$2.17-2.35%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.90+3.11%
tomiNet
$3.01-0.04%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.97307192-6.54%
Celo
$0.43493610+0.36%
NEM
$0.02473087-0.28%
Osmosis
$0.35764322-0.96%
Mask Network
$2.61-2.98%
Helium
$1.48-3.22%
Convex Finance
$2.58-2.82%
Zcash
$25.05-0.14%
Decred
$13.22-0.17%
Oasis Network
$0.04034481-0.70%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.61-1.48%
Livepeer
$6.76-8.37%
Ankr
$0.01875153+0.48%
Holo
$0.00105543+0.33%
Wemix
$0.58285997+1.06%
Beldex
$0.03281184-1.22%
JasmyCoin
$0.00378293-0.06%
Yearn Finance
$5,536.40+2.96%
Ravencoin
$0.01517935-1.59%
Stepn
$0.15989545-0.64%
Aragon
$4.38-0.80%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.70%
Kusama
$19.16-0.34%
BLUR
$0.19021537-4.90%
Audius
$0.15378116-0.71%
FLOKI
$0.00001697-0.28%
Golem
$0.16657172-0.26%
ICON
$0.16608377-0.55%
Worldcoin
$1.21-5.22%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41039690-0.42%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19295306-1.06%
Waves
$1.50-0.56%
SXP
$0.25866608+1.97%
Balancer
$3.45+1.19%
EthereumPoW
$1.35-0.82%
Siacoin
$0.00280382-1.63%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33078151-1.00%
IoTeX
$0.01499711+2.59%
Axelar
$0.35920904-2.77%
Band Protocol
$1.04-0.91%
Biconomy
$0.21034944-1.35%
Merit Circle
$0.29819977-1.80%
Moonbeam
$0.18491408+0.39%
Wax
$0.03917743-0.95%
Kadena
$0.49819680+3.28%
MAGIC
$0.50711532-2.38%
Harmony
$0.00956821+0.06%
TerraUSD
$0.01194897-0.79%
Polymath Network
$0.12940000+1.41%
Sushiswap
$0.59412450-1.17%
Stargate Finance
$0.54176497+1.18%
DigiByte
$0.00670404+0.02%
Skale
$0.02217947+0.84%
UMA Protocol
$1.40-0.39%
Amp
$0.00184190-0.01%
API3
$1.09-4.87%
Horizen
$7.27-2.39%
Lisk
$0.70273927-0.45%
Kyber Network
$0.54221924-2.03%
Gains Network
$3.23-0.35%
Joe
$0.27281260+5.94%
Core
$0.59079658+6.70%
Nervos Network
$0.00278505+0.25%
OriginTrail
$0.24182491+3.70%
Cartesi
$0.12626515-0.49%
Numeraire
$14.41-0.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.79-7.08%
Status
$0.02147596-0.36%
Nano
$0.63310954-1.21%
PlayDapp
$0.14774417+0.27%
Liquity
$0.87147661-1.91%
Coin98
$0.14169366-1.43%
iExec RLC
$1.09-3.16%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.06+38.49%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$10.89+5.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.47%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-1.46%
Steem
$0.15779195-2.57%
Radiant Capital
$0.22775562+0.55%
Marlin
$0.00840604+5.35%
Radworks
$1.36+0.57%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01355225+0.94%
Stella
$0.08010426-1.32%
Hashflow
$0.37549696+7.07%
Celer Network
$0.01163818-0.69%
Synapse
$0.34534605-1.45%
OMG Network
$0.45191262+0.02%
Bancor
$0.43217377-2.06%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.78572904+0.13%
Syscoin
$0.08544348-0.67%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146460+2.53%
Gitcoin
$0.99867432-4.83%
WINkLink
$0.00006205+0.17%
SPACE ID
$0.20840918-2.13%
Dent
$0.00062248+0.45%
Celsius
$0.14057627+1.39%
Sweat Economy
$0.00757730-5.93%
NKN
$0.09016623+1.10%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01630189-1.08%
Powerledger
$0.13539157+0.14%
Verge
$0.00338925-0.04%
Civic
$0.06968819-0.33%
Secret
$0.26057270-0.11%
Bifrost
$0.03923169-0.26%
Bluzelle
$0.13251707-5.74%
Chromia
$0.09294071+4.49%
Galxe
$1.14+1.09%
Stormx
$0.00480636-1.69%
MOBOX
$0.24562891-0.39%
Request
$0.06666703+0.99%
Sun Token
$0.00525930-1.32%
COTI
$0.04126115+2.81%
MetisDAO
$11.30-0.73%
Spell Token
$0.00040916+1.24%
Covalent
$0.07767598-1.76%
Keep Network
$0.08581892+1.55%
Ren
$0.04633637-0.33%
WazirX
$0.10014766+0.99%
ARPA
$0.04532701-0.39%
XYO Network
$0.00305615-1.60%
Verasity
$0.00410628-0.30%
Adventure Gold
$0.53960607-2.80%
Aavegotchi
$0.81236262-0.15%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22370748+0.64%
Boba Network
$0.11971578+1.39%
Badger DAO
$2.05-1.42%
Gods Unchained
$0.16569401+2.63%
Aergo
$0.09078225+0.10%
Raydium
$0.17451217-1.59%
Origin Protocol
$0.07891353+1.06%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01163369-1.61%
Acala Token
$0.04856191+13.96%
SuperRare
$0.06282326+1.29%
Alien Worlds
$0.01042849-2.30%
Index Chain
$0.04884199-0.74%
Orchid
$0.06226196-2.01%
Voyager Token
$0.12251327+2.91%
Maple
$4.46+1.24%
MOON
$0.33013652+0.60%
Reef
$0.00149401-1.31%
TrueFi
$0.03168349+1.04%
Storj
$0.23487819-1.14%
Moonriver
$4.32+2.34%
Rally
$0.00672006-2.55%
CEEK VR
$0.04004772-1.74%
RACA
$0.00009737+0.29%
GAS
$2.27-0.17%
LooksRare
$0.05607921+1.94%
LCX
$0.03836355-9.21%
Litentry
$0.63985011-1.07%
Saitama
$0.00065669-0.82%
Ethernity
$1.53-1.88%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04743172+0.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99-12.93%
DIA
$0.23607431-1.97%
Polkastarter
$0.25930377-0.35%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10974983+4.41%
Travala.com
$0.46537451-1.92%
CLV
$0.03196848-1.49%
Keep3rV1
$45.32+2.52%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19252078-0.43%
BENQI
$0.00544837+1.25%
Virtua
$0.02019601-0.63%
Alchemix
$11.14+1.59%
BarnBridge
$2.29+1.51%
Enzyme
$14.24-1.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13626635+0.43%
Star Atlas
$0.00145068+0.12%
MXC
$0.00820305-9.92%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076486-2.29%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.07%
Aurora
$0.05425446-5.44%
district0x
$0.02408484+2.42%
0x
$0.17223680-4.00%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.93-0.30%
Harvest Finance
$22.41+2.59%
Velas
$0.00591304+0.86%
StaFi
$0.25120821+2.18%
Decentral Games
$0.01884315+2.11%
Serum
$0.03538911+0.35%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000063+0.81%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00305643-0.61%
Tamadoge
$0.01141507+4.72%
Rarible
$0.94678672+1.34%
Bonk
$0.00000024-0.25%
Augur
$1.09-1.89%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00960247+3.16%
Tokemak
$0.43780073-3.00%
Quantstamp
$0.01032139+4.70%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01385266+4.04%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04298190-1.97%
FTX Token
$1.05-1.02%
Braintrust
$0.30581090+0.59%
Pepe
$0.00000079-1.22%
BitDAO
$0.42322705+3.70%
Threshold
$0.01718639-0.52%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08410633-2.50%
Human
$0.04572993-1.53%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.77%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04+0.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.03%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.28%
Highstreet
$1.30-0.06%
Tether
$0.99963117+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

FASB's Crypto Accounting Shakeup Could Lure More Corporate Investment, Michael Saylor and Others Argue

The U.S. accounting standards board yesterday unanimously voted in favor of "fair value" accounting for crypto assets held on corporate balance sheets.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 4:51 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 7, 2023 at 5:17 p.m. UTC
New accounting rules on the way for digital assets (Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk using Photomosh)

New accounting rules on the way for digital assets (Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk using Photomosh)

A big change in how U.S. companies are now supposed to account for bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies they own could make businesses more willing to buy them, according to a Wall Street research shop and one of corporate America's biggest bitcoin boosters.

Currently, accounting rules only let companies record increases in the value of their digital assets when they sell them – though losses are reflected at least once a year. But, on Wednesday, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) voted to take another path, letting companies use fair-value accounting that allows them to show gains and losses immediately on their income statements.

"The decision is a significant development," said analysts at Stifel. They noted that generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in the U.S. force companies to write down the value of crypto assets when prices drop, but don't let them reverse those writedowns if prices subsequently rally – meaning balance sheets can reflect substantially lower values than what the assets would fetch in the open market.

Read more: FASB Says Crypto Assets Should Be Marked at Current Values

"We could see increased receptiveness towards holding digital assets on the books for U.S.-based companies, especially during periods when the market is hot given the improved impacts to the bottom line," the Stifel team said.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, who began loading his company's balance sheet with bitcoin about three years ago, was less circumspect, saying the rule update "eliminates a major impediment to corporate adoption of bitcoin as a treasury asset."

The Stifel team noted MicroStrategy's roughly 152,300 bitcoin at the end of the second quarter were carried on the company's books at a value of $2.3 billion, a whopping 50% (or $2.3 billion) less than their fair market value at the time.

One caveat about the potential for adoption of crypto by companies is the level of risk aversion among CEOs and other senior executives, who are paid to run their businesses, invest reserves conservatively and deliver at least somewhat predictable earnings.

"Most companies are widely held and not controlled by one majority holder (unlike Michael Saylor and MSTR), ex-hedge fund manager James Lavish wrote in November, when the momentum towards a switch to fair-value accounting was building. "The career risk for those in charge is just too great for them to dive in and allocate their treasury cash to bitcoin in lieu of straight cash or U.S. [Treasuries]."

FASB is expected to formally approve final language later this year and companies at that point would be free to adopt the new standards. Companies will be required to switch over beginning with calendar year 2025.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.