Crypto Exchange Kraken's UK Derivatives Unit Looking to Expands Its Service: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$25,780.63+0.78%
Ethereum
$1,631.29+0.56%
Binance Coin
$214.76+0.52%
XRP
$0.49964733+0.07%
Cardano
$0.25471000-0.16%
Dogecoin
$0.06322724-0.40%
Solana
$19.55+1.15%
Tron
$0.07899620+1.53%
Toncoin
$1.82+1.47%
Polkadot
$4.27+0.93%
Polygon
$0.55465864+1.16%
Litecoin
$62.93+0.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000762-0.81%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,910.99+0.20%
Bitcoin Cash
$190.80-0.45%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+1.47%
Avalanche
$9.92+0.35%
Stellar
$0.12327965+4.22%
Chainlink
$6.27+1.82%
Uniswap
$4.44+1.18%
TrueUSD
$0.99879765+0.09%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.06%
Monero
$142.79+2.65%
OKB
$41.90+0.23%
Ethereum Classic
$15.43+0.23%
Cosmos
$6.84+0.83%
Hedera
$0.04953184+2.64%
Internet Computer
$3.34+0.52%
Quant
$100.96+1.66%
Filecoin
$3.24-0.29%
Lido DAO
$1.59+0.28%
Cronos
$0.05084570+2.05%
Aptos
$5.59+2.25%
Arbitrum
$0.90703326+1.56%
VeChain
$0.01556001-0.02%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+1.49%
Optimism
$1.32+0.21%
Maker
$1,139.43+3.38%
Kaspa
$0.03908481+1.90%
Aave
$55.19+0.83%
The Graph
$0.08642464-0.44%
Synthetix
$2.34-0.36%
XDC Network
$0.05408466-1.61%
Algorand
$0.09534141+2.72%
USDD
$0.99587239+0.00%
Tezos
$0.68960000-0.06%
EOS
$0.57961348+0.63%
Stacks
$0.46169455+0.35%
MultiverseX
$24.63+0.74%
The Sandbox
$0.30545531-0.09%
Theta
$0.62413052-0.16%
Immutable X
$0.54308610-0.22%
Axie Infinity
$4.54+0.70%
Bitcoin SV
$30.28+0.20%
Injective Protocol
$6.87+0.86%
Fantom
$0.20196046+0.46%
Radix
$0.05328092+0.06%
Decentraland
$0.29490109+0.60%
Render Token
$1.45+6.56%
GateToken
$3.91-0.66%
NEO
$7.42+1.70%
Kava.io
$0.68549308+2.88%
ApeCoin
$1.36+1.77%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99807245-1.12%
IOTA
$0.17640590+3.65%
THORChain
$1.59+2.30%
PAX Gold
$1,906.93+0.08%
Rocket Pool
$23.18-0.50%
eCash
$0.00002315+0.45%
Flow
$0.43279333-0.48%
Klaytn
$0.13289377+0.40%
Gala
$0.01601867+0.94%
Chiliz
$0.05895114-0.82%
Frax Share
$5.52-0.88%
KuCoin Token
$4.00+0.58%
Casper
$0.03405721+0.01%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44098100-0.42%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.79%
Sui
$0.48169880-0.95%
Huobi Token
$2.38-1.12%
Mina
$0.37972752+2.11%
dYdX
$2.07+0.73%
Luna Classic
$0.00006067+0.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80645265+1.13%
Nexo
$0.58490132-0.21%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.01%
Astar
$0.05916390+7.44%
GMX
$34.30+2.72%
Dash
$25.97+1.53%
Flare
$0.01273488-1.65%
Woo Network
$0.16245105+0.69%
Arweave
$4.26+2.12%
Zilliqa
$0.01635420+0.51%
PancakeSwap
$1.24+0.38%
Compound
$39.71-1.22%
Gnosis
$102.89-0.02%
Conflux
$0.12693156+1.31%
Enjin
$0.25839526-0.10%
Fetch.ai
$0.24472528-3.76%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16964000+0.31%
1inch Network
$0.24506609-0.17%
SafePal
$0.59930929+0.11%
Illuvium
$41.27+1.04%
SingularityNET
$0.19317378+3.34%
SEI
$0.12943644+4.58%
Loopring
$0.18409718+0.07%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.07+4.06%
Qtum
$2.13-1.04%
NEM
$0.02461824-0.04%
Osmosis
$0.35859364+0.62%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.95839817-5.54%
Celo
$0.42726110+0.00%
Helium
$1.49-1.52%
Mask Network
$2.59+0.54%
Convex Finance
$2.54-3.19%
Decred
$13.16+1.36%
Zcash
$24.87+0.12%
Oasis Network
$0.04034638+1.03%
Livepeer
$6.74-7.31%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.51-1.85%
Ankr
$0.01865374+1.42%
Holo
$0.00104938+0.42%
Wemix
$0.58213464+1.93%
JasmyCoin
$0.00379213+1.92%
Beldex
$0.03262705-2.75%
Yearn Finance
$5,481.10-0.66%
Ravencoin
$0.01499985+0.23%
Stepn
$0.15914832+0.48%
Aragon
$4.36+0.01%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.79%
Kusama
$19.12+1.13%
BLUR
$0.18834928-2.14%
Audius
$0.15222770+0.21%
FLOKI
$0.00001688+0.38%
Golem
$0.16576948+0.49%
ICON
$0.16533769+0.89%
Worldcoin
$1.22+5.64%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41083538+1.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19301314-1.11%
Waves
$1.50+0.74%
Balancer
$3.41+1.88%
EthereumPoW
$1.36-0.39%
SXP
$0.25263859+1.28%
Siacoin
$0.00277820+0.63%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32725760+1.31%
IoTeX
$0.01485982+3.21%
Axelar
$0.35646740-0.78%
Band Protocol
$1.03+0.16%
Biconomy
$0.21004245-0.13%
Merit Circle
$0.29401975-1.04%
Moonbeam
$0.18544819+0.61%
Wax
$0.03912536-0.04%
Kadena
$0.49654648+3.20%
TerraUSD
$0.01192438-0.32%
Harmony
$0.00948139-0.34%
Polymath Network
$0.12840000+2.31%
Sushiswap
$0.59161092-0.05%
DigiByte
$0.00670083+1.05%
Stargate Finance
$0.53853454+1.73%
API3
$1.10-2.91%
Skale
$0.02211706+2.31%
Amp
$0.00182855-0.26%
UMA Protocol
$1.38+0.80%
Horizen
$7.14-1.18%
Lisk
$0.69482420+0.31%
Gains Network
$3.23+0.09%
Kyber Network
$0.53505654-1.54%
OriginTrail
$0.24336214+3.64%
Nervos Network
$0.00276875+0.67%
Joe
$0.27019968+8.45%
Cartesi
$0.12487602+1.26%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.82-6.56%
Numeraire
$14.34+1.37%
Core
$0.55781831+0.75%
Nano
$0.62271198-0.87%
PlayDapp
$0.14682540+1.09%
Coin98
$0.14153494+0.50%
Liquity
$0.85410563-0.06%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$11.09+18.03%
iExec RLC
$1.08-0.63%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.31%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.03+31.87%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-1.06%
Steem
$0.15572917-1.34%
Marlin
$0.00852091+8.00%
Radiant Capital
$0.22529306+1.04%
Radworks
$1.35+0.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01342507+1.56%
Celer Network
$0.01162579+0.67%
Synapse
$0.33909996-2.17%
OMG Network
$0.44934165-4.71%
Bancor
$0.43002943-0.65%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77954008+0.61%
Syscoin
$0.08467063-0.46%
SPACE ID
$0.20918000+0.15%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143624+1.85%
Gitcoin
$0.97857608-4.33%
WINkLink
$0.00006189+1.38%
Hashflow
$0.33834316-0.85%
Sweat Economy
$0.00760942-1.59%
Dent
$0.00061738+1.67%
Celsius
$0.13843208-3.10%
NKN
$0.08944093+1.03%
Powerledger
$0.13476636+0.94%
Civic
$0.06978999+0.89%
Bluzelle
$0.13531983-0.47%
Verge
$0.00336727+1.99%
Secret
$0.25609349+0.13%
Bifrost
$0.03863940-2.87%
Galxe
$1.14+2.60%
Stormx
$0.00477285+0.05%
Chromia
$0.08919486+1.34%
MOBOX
$0.24431382+0.14%
Request
$0.06561434+0.90%
Sun Token
$0.00519967-0.25%
COTI
$0.04044548+2.57%
MetisDAO
$11.30-0.47%
Spell Token
$0.00040469+1.72%
Keep Network
$0.08584010+1.26%
Ren
$0.04532657+0.20%
WazirX
$0.09842280+0.88%
ARPA
$0.04561743+2.76%
XYO Network
$0.00306418-0.85%
Verasity
$0.00410472-0.23%
Adventure Gold
$0.53518514-1.77%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22301147+1.72%
Aavegotchi
$0.80654458+0.15%
Boba Network
$0.11933436+1.58%
Badger DAO
$2.02-1.43%
Origin Protocol
$0.07907411+3.58%
Raydium
$0.17275484-1.13%
SuperRare
$0.06169406-0.32%
Alien Worlds
$0.01037059-0.14%
Index Chain
$0.04833250-0.11%
Orchid
$0.06252013-0.35%
Voyager Token
$0.12199625+3.05%
Maple
$4.42-0.80%
MOON
$0.32787006-0.77%
Moonriver
$4.32+4.16%
Reef
$0.00147477-1.90%
Storj
$0.23405723+1.12%
Rally
$0.00668589-1.02%
TrueFi
$0.03136512+1.92%
CEEK VR
$0.04021886-0.49%
RACA
$0.00009641+1.46%
LCX
$0.04045388-3.67%
GAS
$2.25-0.26%
LooksRare
$0.05511239+2.46%
Saitama
$0.00065563+1.20%
Ethernity
$1.51-2.67%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.02-17.26%
DIA
$0.23248863+0.35%
Polkastarter
$0.25817289+1.25%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10694486+2.00%
Travala.com
$0.45787087-3.75%
CLV
$0.03185616-0.30%
Keep3rV1
$45.21+4.25%
Virtua
$0.02007424+0.43%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18742349-1.22%
Alchemix
$11.00+0.01%
BarnBridge
$2.24-0.36%
Enzyme
$14.26-0.93%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13567117+1.53%
Star Atlas
$0.00145092-0.06%
MXC
$0.00818738-15.07%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075869-0.16%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.35%
district0x
$0.02404052+2.22%
0x
$0.17098978-0.90%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.93-1.43%
Harvest Finance
$22.45+3.33%
Velas
$0.00586188+3.88%
StaFi
$0.24714797+2.29%
Serum
$0.03601721+4.97%
Decentral Games
$0.01835664-1.41%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000062+0.73%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00305271-0.91%
Tamadoge
$0.01112883+1.72%
Rarible
$0.93544865-0.41%
Bonk
$0.00000023+3.37%
Augur
$1.11-1.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00970228+2.80%
Tokemak
$0.44075591+0.14%
Quantstamp
$0.01010896+2.41%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01334320-0.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04386240+9.04%
FTX Token
$1.04-0.83%
Braintrust
$0.30816505+4.38%
Pepe
$0.00000080+1.36%
BitDAO
$0.41502846+0.38%
Threshold
$0.01714179+0.57%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08325638-1.80%
Human
$0.04571250-2.13%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.19%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04-0.43%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.40%
PayPal USD
$0.99712462-1.59%
Tether
$0.99972248+0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Exchange Kraken's UK Derivatives Unit Looking to Expands Its Service: Bloomberg

The firm is looking move into a void in the crypto derivatives market left when FTX collapsed last November.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 3:11 p.m. UTC
Crypto Facilities is in talks with the FCA. (Shutterstock)

Crypto Facilities is in talks with the FCA. (Shutterstock)

Crypto Facilities, which was bought by cryptocurrency exchange Kraken in 2019, is in talks with the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority about expanding its service to custody a broader range of client assets, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The London-based firm, which offers futures contracts in crypto assets for institutional investors, is in talks to offer futures contracts denominated in the fiat currency it is holding for the client, CEO Mark Jennings told Bloomberg.

This would require an expansion of its multilateral trading license, which it acquired in 2020. Jennings said he expects this process to take between six and 12 months.

"It’s a key driver as we expand out what we do in the institutional market across crypto,” Jennings said.

The firm is looking move into a void in the crypto derivatives market left when FTX collapsed last November.

"Prior to FTX we’d be hitting $700 million to $800 million a day” in trading volume, Jennings said. It is now closer to $100 million, he added.

The total volume in the crypto derivatives market fell to $1.62 trillion in August, a drop of over 12% from the month before and its second-lowest level since 2021, according to data provider CCData.

Neither Kraken nor the FCA immediately responded to CoinDesk's request for further comment.

Read More: Deribit Sees 17% Growth in Crypto Derivatives Trading Volume in August, Led by Options

Edited by Sheldon Reback.






DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.