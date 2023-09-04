Crypto Casino Stake Targeted in Reported $40M Exploit
Cyvers' platform describes the exploit as being related to a "private key leak."
Cryptocurrency casino Stake appears to have been targeted by a exploit, with on-chain analyst Cyvers reporting that $16 million has been withdrawn on the Ethereum network following a "private key leak."
Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT backed up Cyvers' claim, stating that $15.7 million had been drained on Ethereum and another $25.6 million had been lost across Polygon and the Binance Smart Chain.
Last year, more than $3.7 billion worth of crypto was lost to various hacks and exploits, although that figure dropped by 70% in the first quarter of this year.
The stolen funds have been converted to ether (ETH) and transferred to several externally owned wallets, Cyvers said.
The Stake wallet that was targeted still holds $340,000 worth of ETH and $2.1 million in various altcoins, Etherscan data shows. Withdrawals from the wallet appear to have been paused, which is also a claim made by several users on Twitter.
Stake is an Australian casino and sportsbook that allows users to deposit and play with cryptocurrencies. It made $2.6 billion in revenue in 2022, according to a Financial Times report.
Stake did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
