Elon Musk's X Has Licenses in Multiple U.S. States to Process Payments, Including Crypto

Though they certainly open the way for offering crypto payments, the state licenses are not limited or unique to that service. In New Hampshire, "'money transmission' means engaging in the business of selling or issuing payment instruments or stored value, or receiving currency or monetary value for transmission to another location." The state also says "an administrator or exchanger that accepts and transmits a convertible virtual currency or buys or sells convertible virtual currency for any reason is a money transmitter under federal regulations ..."