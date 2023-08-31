Bitcoin
Binance to 'Gradually' End Support for BUSD Products

The move follows Paxos' decision to halt minting of new BUSD.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 31, 2023 at 8:27 a.m. UTC
Binance to cease BUSD support Unsplash)

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it will "gradually" end support for its BUSD stablecoin, removing it from spot and margin trading pairs.

Users have been asked to convert their BUSD into other assets by February next year in an announcement on Thursday.

"As Paxos has halted minting of new BUSD, Binance will gradually cease support for BUSD products," Binance said. "Please be assured that BUSD will always be backed 1:1 by USD."

BUSD was subject to a regulatory clash in February when stablecoin issuer Paxos was ordered by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to stop issuing it.

Edited by Oliver Knight.

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

