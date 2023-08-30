Bitcoin
Grayscale’s SEC Victory May Render Alameda’s Redemptions Lawsuit Unnecessary, Bloomberg Analysts Say

The ruling could lead to Grayscale's GBTC converting into a bitcoin ETF, which would allow redemptions, making Alameda's suit unnecessary, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconAug 30, 2023 at 8:49 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 30, 2023 at 9:06 p.m. UTC
Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein (CoinDesk)

Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein (CoinDesk)

A knock-on effect of Grayscale’s recent favorable ruling against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is that it potentially renders meaningless a lawsuit brought by FTX affiliate Alameda Research, which called for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to reduce its fees and implement a redemption program.

Grayscale's victory over the SEC could pave the way for the company to convert it into the first U.S. spot bitcoin ETF – a shift that would permit redemptions of fund shares, making Alameda's suit unnecessary, litigation analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence said in a note on Wednesday. (Redemptions could allow the fund to remain more closely tied to the value of its underlying bitcoin holdings, something it's struggled to do for quite a while.)

“The Grayscale court ruling probably shows that Alameda's attempt to unlock about $9 billion for Grayscale shareholders was premature and ultimate resolution of the issue may be prolonged,” the analysts wrote.

A lawsuit filed by FTX affiliate Alameda Research in March attacked Grayscale and its owner Digital Currency Group (which also owns CoinDesk), for its high fees and its refusal to allow investors to redeem their shares from its two crypto-focused trusts, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Ian Allison
Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

