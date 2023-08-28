Solana-Based Automation Startup Clockwork to Shut Down

Bitcoin
$26,090.86+0.10%
Ethereum
$1,651.10+0.03%
Binance Coin
$217.23+0.13%
XRP
$0.51968009-2.34%
Cardano
$0.26216478-0.56%
Dogecoin
$0.06279422-1.81%
Solana
$20.48-0.98%
Tron
$0.07730329-0.16%
Polkadot
$4.48-0.99%
Polygon
$0.56125003+1.12%
Toncoin
$1.48-1.86%
Litecoin
$64.83-0.76%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000802-1.23%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,089.39+0.02%
Bitcoin Cash
$192.44-0.31%
Avalanche
$10.16-0.47%
Uniswap
$4.69+1.27%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79-1.01%
Stellar
$0.11991990-1.01%
Chainlink
$5.99+0.08%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.20%
TrueUSD
$0.99847191-0.12%
Monero
$144.93+0.26%
OKB
$43.23+0.63%
Ethereum Classic
$15.83-0.54%
Cosmos
$7.18+0.31%
Hedera
$0.05614987-3.60%
Internet Computer
$3.47-2.56%
Quant
$102.70-0.99%
Filecoin
$3.35+1.59%
Lido DAO
$1.60-0.77%
Cronos
$0.05247182+2.51%
Aptos
$5.69-1.15%
Arbitrum
$0.93892081-3.31%
VeChain
$0.01594154-0.30%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-0.80%
Optimism
$1.44-2.55%
Maker
$1,056.46-0.58%
Aave
$57.72+0.36%
The Graph
$0.08920142-0.12%
Algorand
$0.09461911-1.01%
Kaspa
$0.03595433-1.92%
USDD
$0.99908762+0.19%
XDC Network
$0.05136855-0.27%
Synthetix
$2.13+1.26%
Tezos
$0.70500000+2.04%
The Sandbox
$0.31999525-1.89%
EOS
$0.58812831-1.07%
MultiverseX
$25.14-1.16%
Stacks
$0.46050384-1.20%
Immutable X
$0.56799476-1.48%
Axie Infinity
$4.81-1.76%
Theta
$0.61447936-2.39%
Bitcoin SV
$31.40-1.32%
Injective Protocol
$6.99-2.46%
Fantom
$0.20153531-0.72%
Decentraland
$0.29949512-0.01%
Radix
$0.05270855-0.18%
GateToken
$3.82-1.33%
ApeCoin
$1.42+0.11%
Render Token
$1.39-1.86%
NEO
$7.18-0.29%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99245925-0.77%
Kava.io
$0.68238681-0.41%
Gala
$0.01922777-1.37%
PAX Gold
$1,908.75-0.14%
Flow
$0.45059774-2.03%
eCash
$0.00002383-1.76%
Rocket Pool
$23.31-2.15%
Klaytn
$0.13763764-1.94%
Frax Share
$5.98+1.21%
THORChain
$1.45-0.74%
KuCoin Token
$4.41-1.81%
Chiliz
$0.06109191-4.28%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48497947+5.96%
IOTA
$0.14729009-2.75%
Casper
$0.03620639-0.27%
Sui
$0.54261952-8.62%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-2.86%
Huobi Token
$2.40-2.01%
dYdX
$2.16+0.52%
Mina
$0.38969254+0.01%
Luna Classic
$0.00006172-1.67%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84446990-1.74%
Nexo
$0.59607938+1.14%
GMX
$37.05-0.55%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.24%
Flare
$0.01372621+1.10%
Dash
$26.15+1.37%
Woo Network
$0.16991862+1.65%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.27-8.15%
Compound
$41.99-1.01%
Astar
$0.06043186-0.63%
Zilliqa
$0.01662969-1.18%
Arweave
$4.22-1.60%
PancakeSwap
$1.27-0.40%
Conflux
$0.12615698+3.23%
Gnosis
$100.99-3.01%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17220000+0.61%
1inch Network
$0.24452763-1.40%
Enjin
$0.24308888+0.05%
Illuvium
$42.14-0.73%
Helium
$1.66-2.93%
Osmosis
$0.37913381+0.03%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.24+1.79%
Convex Finance
$2.84+1.68%
Loopring
$0.18217742+0.38%
Qtum
$2.16-1.49%
NEM
$0.02478771-1.01%
SingularityNET
$0.17834768-1.84%
SafePal
$0.51926791-0.89%
Fetch.ai
$0.20923169-1.90%
Celo
$0.42516004-1.56%
Mask Network
$2.61-3.73%
Livepeer
$7.22-5.93%
Zcash
$25.12+1.60%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.99-0.04%
Decred
$13.29-3.01%
Oasis Network
$0.04029894-0.08%
BLUR
$0.22576102+9.00%
Ankr
$0.01982302-0.28%
Beldex
$0.03462770-1.26%
Holo
$0.00106466-1.57%
Yearn Finance
$5,709.58+0.97%
Ravencoin
$0.01544549-0.52%
Wemix
$0.57443579-1.01%
Stepn
$0.16220735-2.79%
Kusama
$19.51+1.02%
FLOKI
$0.00001761-0.20%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.96%
Golem
$0.16867956-0.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00343184+3.20%
Aragon
$4.14-2.86%
Audius
$0.14776857-2.46%
ICON
$0.16814146-1.37%
Worldcoin
$1.24-5.40%
Waves
$1.51-0.94%
Balancer
$3.52+0.79%
SXP
$0.26106843-2.06%
EthereumPoW
$1.38-3.92%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41273000-0.90%
Siacoin
$0.00285195-3.78%
Band Protocol
$1.09+7.36%
Moonbeam
$0.19890063-0.29%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18178052+0.79%
Merit Circle
$0.30534101-0.64%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31291449-3.70%
Wax
$0.04039046-1.79%
Biconomy
$0.20598279-2.25%
Axelar
$0.35088942-0.79%
IoTeX
$0.01374204+0.59%
Harmony
$0.01014868+0.34%
TerraUSD
$0.01242161-1.25%
Polymath Network
$0.13500000-8.91%
Kadena
$0.49073356-2.62%
Sushiswap
$0.59927154+1.00%
DigiByte
$0.00690944+0.55%
Stargate Finance
$0.55621878+0.31%
Amp
$0.00193153-1.26%
Gains Network
$3.47+0.54%
Core
$0.67514058-2.82%
Skale
$0.02209520-0.26%
Lisk
$0.70607107-3.63%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-1.84%
Horizen
$6.89-3.66%
Kyber Network
$0.51528940-4.90%
API3
$1.07+19.17%
Cartesi
$0.12162213-0.57%
Nervos Network
$0.00270337-0.09%
OriginTrail
$0.22431674-24.49%
PlayDapp
$0.15069479-2.52%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-1.71%
Joe
$0.23289095+2.20%
Nano
$0.58993113-4.45%
Synapse
$0.41343230-1.26%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.25-0.53%
Liquity
$0.78741508-1.60%
Coin98
$0.12795936+0.42%
iExec RLC
$0.97927976+4.22%
Numeraire
$11.14-2.75%
Steem
$0.15858089-3.30%
Radiant Capital
$0.23490723+0.63%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.04%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01352948-1.19%
OMG Network
$0.47352119-2.02%
Radicle
$1.32+0.46%
Marlin
$0.00804150-0.31%
Celer Network
$0.01144469+2.26%
Dent
$0.00063939+0.72%
Bancor
$0.41813390+2.29%
WINkLink
$0.00006254+0.18%
Powerledger
$0.13985460-2.13%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76717456-0.07%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143033-1.86%
Syscoin
$0.08219555-1.64%
Hashflow
$0.33257524-1.01%
Secret
$0.26991651-1.85%
Civic
$0.07073605-1.97%
Stormx
$0.00514430-3.14%
Verge
$0.00338430+0.46%
Galxe
$1.18+0.89%
Sweat Economy
$0.00698905+1.73%
Celsius
$0.12804642+4.68%
Bifrost
$0.03865316-4.73%
SPACE ID
$0.18779231+1.55%
NKN
$0.08222398-2.14%
MOBOX
$0.25409982-2.13%
Gitcoin
$0.87244591+1.33%
MetisDAO
$11.92-2.29%
Chromia
$0.09046544+2.35%
Sun Token
$0.00529902-1.88%
Request
$0.06465438-2.61%
Keep Network
$0.08628489-1.47%
Spell Token
$0.00039628+0.73%
COTI
$0.03867066+0.21%
Ren
$0.04651158-3.25%
WazirX
$0.10164810+0.22%
Bluzelle
$0.10786354-6.37%
XYO Network
$0.00317853-0.34%
Verasity
$0.00421723+0.53%
Boba Network
$0.12188110-0.14%
Aavegotchi
$0.79643650-2.86%
Raydium
$0.17858177-1.45%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21403860-3.27%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.65+16.73%
ARPA
$0.03981734-1.90%
Rally
$0.00772409+1.70%
Badger DAO
$1.97-1.08%
Adventure Gold
$0.48466220-3.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.07378286+0.61%
Orchid
$0.06154615-2.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.00994907+0.98%
Maple
$4.59-3.88%
MOON
$0.33267737-2.58%
SuperRare
$0.05733293-2.20%
LCX
$0.04558870+0.60%
CEEK VR
$0.04240696-0.83%
LooksRare
$0.06300919+4.57%
TrueFi
$0.03148557-0.19%
Moonriver
$4.42+1.67%
Index Chain
$0.04373365+1.44%
Storj
$0.22968778-2.34%
RACA
$0.00009665-2.87%
Voyager Token
$0.10949955+0.13%
GAS
$2.24-2.36%
Reef
$0.00133278+3.10%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41870057+3.43%
Saitama
$0.00063380+1.57%
Ethernity
$1.43-1.33%
Travala.com
$0.52028958+0.00%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11838483-2.75%
Polkastarter
$0.25450800-2.95%
DIA
$0.21837900-0.86%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.51-4.67%
CLV
$0.03155426-1.62%
Keep3rV1
$46.12+2.88%
Enzyme
$15.52-2.31%
Virtua
$0.02007203+0.34%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18752808-3.25%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13729690+0.90%
Alchemix
$10.65-3.93%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.00%
Star Atlas
$0.00148078-0.11%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077256-3.36%
BarnBridge
$2.07-2.29%
MXC
$0.00767268+0.05%
district0x
$0.02382236-0.32%
Velas
$0.00690999-10.22%
0x
$0.16981919-1.66%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-0.97%
Harvest Finance
$21.14-0.75%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000073+1.73%
Serum
$0.03790715-8.64%
Decentral Games
$0.01963086-2.29%
StaFi
$0.23783905+0.45%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00313886+0.42%
Rarible
$0.95013778-0.75%
Bonk
$0.00000025-2.03%
Augur
$1.23+0.44%
Tamadoge
$0.00837555-0.68%
Tokemak
$0.51048561-1.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00995553-3.19%
Quantstamp
$0.01005429+0.54%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01402024-0.97%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03946079-2.14%
FTX Token
$1.03-1.94%
Braintrust
$0.31538422+2.30%
Pepe
$0.00000088-2.16%
BitDAO
$0.43910370+1.95%
Threshold
$0.01794201-2.57%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08115647+0.62%
Human
$0.04404500-2.31%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.72%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11-0.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.12%
PayPal USD
$0.99927097-0.14%
Tether
$0.99927247-0.08%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.24%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Solana-Based Automation Startup Clockwork to Shut Down

The venture-backed startup’s founders saw “limited commercial upside.”

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconAug 28, 2023 at 12:18 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 28, 2023 at 1:12 p.m. UTC
Clockwork to shut down (Heather Zabriskie/Unsplash)

Clockwork to shut down (Heather Zabriskie/Unsplash)

Solana-based automation tooling startup Clockwork’s time is up.

The Multicoin Capital-backed project’s founder Nick Garfield said Sunday that he and his team were “stepping away from active development of the protocol” and will shut off its infrastructure on Oct. 31.

Clockwork built tech to facilitate payroll payments and other regularly-occurring transactions that smart contracts – the backbone for building economies on blockchains – could conceivably improve.

“Ultimately the reason we are stepping away now is simple opportunity cost,” Garfield said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We admittedly see limited commercial upside in continuing to develop the protocol, and have a growing personal interest to explore new opportunities.”

Garfield encouraged Clockwork’s users to fork its open source code and build their own versions of the project, even once the team pulls support.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
StartupMulticoinSolana