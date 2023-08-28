Solana-Based Automation Startup Clockwork to Shut Down
The venture-backed startup’s founders saw “limited commercial upside.”
Solana-based automation tooling startup Clockwork’s time is up.
The Multicoin Capital-backed project’s founder Nick Garfield said Sunday that he and his team were “stepping away from active development of the protocol” and will shut off its infrastructure on Oct. 31.
Clockwork built tech to facilitate payroll payments and other regularly-occurring transactions that smart contracts – the backbone for building economies on blockchains – could conceivably improve.
“Ultimately the reason we are stepping away now is simple opportunity cost,” Garfield said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We admittedly see limited commercial upside in continuing to develop the protocol, and have a growing personal interest to explore new opportunities.”
Garfield encouraged Clockwork’s users to fork its open source code and build their own versions of the project, even once the team pulls support.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.