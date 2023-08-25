Bitcoin
Binance Is Contacting Low-Cap Crypto Projects in Bid to Boost Trading

The crypto exchange is conducting a "risk management initiative" targeting some crypto projects with a relatively small market capitalization or whose tokens form lower-liquidity trading pairs.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 25, 2023 at 8:48 a.m. UTC
Two large stacked blocks displaying Binance's logo at a trade show.

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

  • Binance contacted some projects asking for details about their market makers and whether they would consider contribution some of their tokens to Binance savings pools.
  • The approach is intended to boost market liquidity and lower the risk of price manipulation.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has contacted some crypto projects with low-liquidity tokens in what it said was a move to "enhance their liquidity protection."

"Over the past week, our team reached out to a small number of projects that issue digital assets listed on our platform as part of our ongoing risk management initiative," a spokesperson told CoinDesk by email. "These projects have relatively lower market liquidity trading pairs and/or a smaller market capitalization, which potentially exposes users to risk, including potential market manipulation."

The exchange has asked for details about the projects' market makers and whether they would consider contributing up to 5% of their circulating tokens to Binance saving pools in return for interest, according to The Block, which reported the news earlier. Similar requests are shown in unverified screenshots posted on X, the social medium platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The main purpose of our risk management outreach is to encourage project teams to take the recommended steps required to enhance their liquidity protection," the spokesperson said. "Engaging market maker support is one way to enhance such protection.”

Read More: Binance's Ether Futures See Lowest Open Interest Since July 2022

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.