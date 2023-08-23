Thailand’s New Pro-Crypto Prime Minister Was an Active Crypto Investor

“While I want to see an adoption of Blockchain here, using blockchain and tokens for this campaign is an overkill,” Udomsak Rakwongwan, the co-founder of FWX.finance, a decentralized derivatives platform, told CoinDesk. “The majority of Thais are already using Paotang, a digital banking wallet tailored for government initiatives. This may be simpler and easier to implement compared with a potentially more complex blockchain.”