Thailand’s New Pro-Crypto Prime Minister Was an Active Crypto Investor

Bitcoin
$26,007-0.14%
Ethereum
$1,643.71-1.23%
Binance Coin
$215.46+2.36%
XRP
$0.52258434+0.35%
Cardano
$0.26036540-0.41%
Dogecoin
$0.06371851+0.79%
Solana
$20.77-1.54%
Tron
$0.07626816+1.76%
Polkadot
$4.42-0.01%
Polygon
$0.55670231+1.15%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000830+3.26%
Toncoin
$1.39+2.45%
Litecoin
$64.87-2.10%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,142.22-0.72%
Bitcoin Cash
$187.48+0.82%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.87+1.87%
Uniswap
$4.72-0.36%
Avalanche
$10.20-0.81%
Chainlink
$6.23+0.35%
Stellar
$0.12142052-1.51%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.03%
TrueUSD
$0.99969275-0.09%
Monero
$146.10-2.20%
OKB
$43.72+1.44%
Ethereum Classic
$15.67+0.18%
Cosmos
$7.41-0.63%
Hedera
$0.05934815-5.69%
Filecoin
$3.41-0.34%
Internet Computer
$3.40-3.41%
Lido DAO
$1.66+0.47%
Quant
$99.62-1.03%
Cronos
$0.05136292-1.55%
Aptos
$5.93+0.24%
Arbitrum
$1.00-0.53%
VeChain
$0.01614150-0.12%
NEAR Protocol
$1.20+5.43%
Optimism
$1.57-0.14%
Maker
$1,029.15-7.97%
The Graph
$0.09086600-1.63%
Aave
$55.71+0.61%
Kaspa
$0.03958282-6.75%
Algorand
$0.09839003+1.23%
XDC Network
$0.05318872-2.42%
USDD
$0.99648472-0.03%
MultiverseX
$26.31-1.59%
The Sandbox
$0.33003490+1.05%
Synthetix
$2.10-0.84%
Stacks
$0.47162225-0.33%
Tezos
$0.69700000+0.72%
EOS
$0.58106526+0.43%
Axie Infinity
$4.93-0.52%
Immutable X
$0.56214007-6.14%
Theta
$0.63038229+0.65%
Injective Protocol
$7.52+0.52%
Bitcoin SV
$30.46-0.38%
Fantom
$0.20339743-0.42%
Decentraland
$0.30325717-0.47%
Radix
$0.05450271-0.92%
ApeCoin
$1.51-1.89%
GateToken
$3.87-0.28%
Render Token
$1.39-1.70%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01-0.23%
NEO
$7.20+1.32%
Gala
$0.01960703+0.40%
Kava.io
$0.69673708-0.71%
THORChain
$1.62-6.32%
Rocket Pool
$24.44-4.68%
Flow
$0.45996601-1.10%
PAX Gold
$1,907.45+0.31%
KuCoin Token
$4.84-0.82%
eCash
$0.00002399-0.18%
Klaytn
$0.13877251-1.59%
Chiliz
$0.06351296-1.85%
Frax Share
$5.88-3.72%
Sui
$0.58494885+5.19%
Casper
$0.03610293+2.71%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47393068+0.59%
IOTA
$0.14528445+0.63%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041+0.10%
Mina
$0.40416395+0.43%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00006446-2.07%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.28%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85934580-0.84%
dYdX
$2.01+3.11%
Nexo
$0.59108374-0.71%
GMX
$36.83-1.14%
Astar
$0.06599527+10.38%
Woo Network
$0.17675065+2.46%
Dash
$26.56-0.52%
Flare
$0.01313101-0.89%
Compound
$42.51-5.23%
Arweave
$4.41-0.92%
Zilliqa
$0.01684228+0.49%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.21+3.49%
PancakeSwap
$1.27-1.09%
Conflux
$0.12622812-0.76%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17341000-0.60%
Gnosis
$99.06-1.41%
1inch Network
$0.24706301-0.12%
Osmosis
$0.40954037-1.30%
Illuvium
$43.22-2.63%
Enjin
$0.24215111+0.05%
Helium
$1.65-5.09%
Qtum
$2.23+0.08%
Loopring
$0.18415775-0.71%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.00-1.28%
NEM
$0.02515067+0.74%
Convex Finance
$2.80-3.42%
Mask Network
$2.70-1.40%
Celo
$0.42395219-0.25%
SingularityNET
$0.17394232-2.13%
Fetch.ai
$0.20131998+2.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.11+0.11%
Zcash
$24.85-1.82%
Oasis Network
$0.04058517+0.38%
Beldex
$0.03620548+1.62%
Ankr
$0.02012548+1.18%
Decred
$12.93-0.18%
SafePal
$0.53322857+6.10%
Holo
$0.00110403-0.22%
Ravencoin
$0.01601215+2.47%
Yearn Finance
$5,752.28+1.64%
Livepeer
$6.48+10.07%
Stepn
$0.16861406+0.28%
BLUR
$0.21136356-2.47%
FLOKI
$0.00001832-0.26%
Kusama
$19.71+2.35%
Worldcoin
$1.38-7.58%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.80%
Audius
$0.15705214+0.31%
Wemix
$0.55185464-0.61%
Golem
$0.17255784-0.64%
Aragon
$4.22-5.27%
JasmyCoin
$0.00341715+0.71%
ICON
$0.17061438+1.58%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20323146-7.75%
Waves
$1.54-1.76%
Balancer
$3.59-0.98%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42903450-0.95%
SXP
$0.26329527+0.71%
Merit Circle
$0.32481257-5.52%
EthereumPoW
$1.36-1.25%
Siacoin
$0.00284785+0.77%
Moonbeam
$0.19462854-1.46%
Wax
$0.04069388-1.43%
IoTeX
$0.01434949-0.32%
Band Protocol
$1.01-0.16%
Polymath Network
$0.14910000-8.58%
Axelar
$0.35887779-0.57%
Biconomy
$0.21124320+0.04%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29949723-1.11%
Harmony
$0.01019105+4.04%
TerraUSD
$0.01266315-2.88%
Gains Network
$3.78-0.84%
Sushiswap
$0.58437495+0.12%
Stargate Finance
$0.55124861-0.08%
Amp
$0.00199436-1.38%
DigiByte
$0.00678396+1.26%
Core
$0.71008361-3.71%
Kadena
$0.44753020-1.33%
Horizen
$7.39+2.49%
Skale
$0.02198517-0.08%
Lisk
$0.70551454-1.12%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-1.74%
Kyber Network
$0.54182164+0.56%
Cartesi
$0.12101503+0.49%
Nervos Network
$0.00269825+0.20%
PlayDapp
$0.15850463-1.18%
Synapse
$0.44897310-0.09%
OriginTrail
$0.21542592-2.82%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-1.58%
Joe
$0.23811157+1.86%
API3
$0.93409556-1.96%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23+0.56%
Coin98
$0.13825551+0.06%
Nano
$0.56969756-0.13%
iExec RLC
$1.04-0.18%
Liquity
$0.80503470-1.37%
Numeraire
$11.34-0.44%
Steem
$0.16007854-0.11%
Radiant Capital
$0.23758040+0.29%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01411386+0.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-4.00%
OMG Network
$0.48209314-0.87%
Radicle
$1.34+1.08%
Marlin
$0.00814564-2.66%
Celer Network
$0.01165451-1.59%
Powerledger
$0.15058371-2.45%
Dent
$0.00065823-0.02%
Bancor
$0.43014777-1.93%
Syscoin
$0.08669247-0.97%
WINkLink
$0.00006314+1.35%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00144194-1.11%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77041455+0.64%
Hashflow
$0.34186324-1.54%
Secret
$0.27690491-3.04%
Stormx
$0.00526775-1.67%
Civic
$0.07148249+0.47%
Bluzelle
$0.13677302+8.47%
Bifrost
$0.04028096+6.93%
SPACE ID
$0.19565365+0.26%
Verge
$0.00335020+1.44%
NKN
$0.08476610-0.01%
MOBOX
$0.25928457+1.56%
Galxe
$1.15-0.61%
Gitcoin
$0.87796501+0.88%
MetisDAO
$12.13-1.54%
Sweat Economy
$0.00671340+2.17%
Chromia
$0.09023465-0.57%
Request
$0.06704253-3.71%
Sun Token
$0.00534704+2.58%
Keep Network
$0.09197552-0.79%
Celsius
$0.11728657-1.37%
Ren
$0.04869566+0.81%
COTI
$0.03972562+0.73%
Spell Token
$0.00040037-0.51%
WazirX
$0.10384551-1.91%
XYO Network
$0.00319291-1.14%
Verasity
$0.00408649-2.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22747608-0.02%
Raydium
$0.18681307-0.21%
Boba Network
$0.12056169-0.88%
Origin Protocol
$0.07955589+0.34%
ARPA
$0.04053994+0.16%
Badger DAO
$2.02-0.99%
Adventure Gold
$0.50832370+1.35%
Aavegotchi
$0.76616876-2.67%
Voyager Token
$0.13052312-2.44%
SuperRare
$0.06134304+0.73%
Orchid
$0.06373789+1.14%
Alien Worlds
$0.01007871-1.08%
Maple
$4.63-7.19%
TrueFi
$0.03412449+5.55%
CEEK VR
$0.04372739-0.22%
MOON
$0.33992158-3.13%
Rally
$0.00696166-2.80%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.94+6.55%
Travala.com
$0.65606040+4.19%
Storj
$0.23672515+0.09%
Moonriver
$4.43-1.21%
Index Chain
$0.04383590-0.40%
LCX
$0.04325091-4.54%
RACA
$0.00009686+0.97%
GAS
$2.23-0.17%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.41603149+1.83%
LooksRare
$0.05482610+2.12%
Reef
$0.00129487-0.36%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12836396-0.24%
Ethernity
$1.46-0.70%
Saitama
$0.00060829-2.70%
Polkastarter
$0.26213267-0.38%
DIA
$0.21970882-0.52%
BarnBridge
$2.60-2.28%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.51-1.08%
CLV
$0.03172315-1.10%
Enzyme
$15.96-1.90%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19778921-1.50%
Keep3rV1
$45.82+1.37%
Virtua
$0.02012916-1.34%
Onyxcoin
$0.00083999-0.64%
Velas
$0.00844762+3.83%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13912077-0.35%
Alchemix
$10.88-1.67%
Star Atlas
$0.00152895-0.16%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.06%
MXC
$0.00807378+1.14%
0x
$0.17539913+0.59%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.03-1.94%
district0x
$0.01954629-20.54%
Decentral Games
$0.02047384-7.45%
Harvest Finance
$21.35-1.09%
Serum
$0.03824084-6.32%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000074+1.86%
StaFi
$0.24370861+0.24%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00324490+1.10%
Rarible
$0.95525435+1.14%
Bonk
$0.00000024-1.90%
Augur
$1.30-0.17%
Tokemak
$0.51923934-0.24%
Tamadoge
$0.00828364-5.86%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01004729-2.89%
Quantstamp
$0.01073098+3.06%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01432489-3.57%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03933592-0.81%
FTX Token
$1.08+3.31%
Braintrust
$0.31676099+3.59%
Pepe
$0.00000107-1.56%
BitDAO
$0.42630972-1.71%
Threshold
$0.01871169-1.76%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08302791+0.42%
Human
$0.04821487-4.52%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.89%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10-1.56%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.89%
PayPal USD
$0.99857105-0.14%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.03%
Dai
$1.01+0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Thailand’s New Pro-Crypto Prime Minister Was an Active Crypto Investor

The resolution of political drama and appointment of Srettha Thavisin as Thailand’s next Prime Minister means a 10,000 THB ‘airdrop’ is likely happening.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconAug 23, 2023 at 7:56 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. UTC

Real estate developer Srettha Thavisin has been appointed the next Prime Minister of Thailand as the Pheu Thai takes control of the country after a controversial election.

Prior to a life in politics, Srettha was the CEO of real estate developer Sansiri which was an active participant in the country’s digital asset sector. In 2021, Sansiri took a 15% stake in Thailand-based digital asset service provider XSpring, which operates a crypto broker in conjunction with Krungthai Bank as well as a licensed ICO portal.

A year later, Sansiri launched its “SiriHub Token” on XSpring, a REIT-like structure that provides dividends from Sansiri Campus, one of the company’s major developments.

A national airdrop

Central to Srettha’s campaign has been a promise for a national ‘airdrop’, where every Thai citizen will receive 10,000 thai baht ($300).

The 10,000 baht (THB) would be given to every Thai citizen 16 years and over, and can only be spent within four-kilometers of their home, a party spokesperson explained to the Bangkok Post.

The airdrop will use a form of national token, not an existing digital asset or cryptocurrency. Vendors will be able to convert it to cash at designated banks.

This project has had its share of critics because of the sheer cost, estimated to be at 500 billion THB ($14.3 billion) and the use of blockchain technology when there are existing digital banking initiatives already in use in Thailand.

“While I want to see an adoption of Blockchain here, using blockchain and tokens for this campaign is an overkill,” Udomsak Rakwongwan, the co-founder of FWX.finance, a decentralized derivatives platform, told CoinDesk. “The majority of Thais are already using Paotang, a digital banking wallet tailored for government initiatives. This may be simpler and easier to implement compared with a potentially more complex blockchain.”

Udomsak anticipates that the new administration will continue to put forward more lenient crypto regulation which will lead to a surge in Thai crypto projects.

“Thailand's crypto landscape is evolving rapidly,” he says, pointing to Sansiri’s involvement with ICOs.

Bipartisan crypto holdings

Although Srettha likely sees little in common with Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party, which won the popular vote but failed to get their leader nominated as Prime Minister, the two politicians are both fans of crypto.

As CoinDesk reported in July, Pita, disclosed that he owns bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and BNB.

Although his cumulative crypto holdings only amount to thousands of dollars, and form a small percentage of his wealth, it is notable that two major politicians in the country are HODLers.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
ThailandPrime minister