MoonPay Offers Binance.US a Solution to Crypto Payments Suspension: Bloomberg

The U.S. exchange's customers now have the option of buying stablecoin USDT using their debit or credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay and converting it into crypto tokens.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconAug 23, 2023 at 8:57 a.m. UTC
moon, phases

(Shutterstock)

  • Binance.US customers now have access to MoonPay to allow them to buy crypto and withdraw fiat from the crypto exchange.
  • Binance.US was forced to suspend U.S. dollar deposits in June after losing ties with various banking partners.

Payment startup MoonPay is allowing Binance.US customers to convert dollars into crypto after the exchange suspended U.S. dollar deposits in June, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

Customers have the option of buying stablecoin tether (USDT) using debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay and then converting it into crypto tokens, Bloomberg said, citing a Monday email to customers.

“We obviously perform KYC; we follow all the regulatory rules across every single jurisdiction in which we operate, and so we can make it easy for them to top up their wallets,” MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, referring to know-your-customer verification.

Binance.US had to suspend dollar deposits after losing ties with various banking partners, following legal action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on allegations that it was operating an unregistered securities exchange.

The exchange's 24-hour trading volume is now about $10.5 million according to CoinGecko data, compared with Coinbase's roughly $1.15 billion and Kraken's $500 million. Binance.US, however, operates only in the U.S. while the other two trade worldwide.

Binance.US claims to be independent of Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume traded, though Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao also serves as the chairman of Binance.US. Zhao reportedly came close to shutting the U.S. offshoot following the heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Neither Binance.US nor MoonPay immediately responded to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Read More: Binance to Shut Down Crypto Payments Service Amid Refocus On Core Products

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.