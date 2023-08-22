Maple Finance Eyes Asian Expansion With $5M Investment, Returns to Solana

Maple’s focus on Asia showcases the region’s increasing importance for the digital asset industry. Asian countries have taken charge in setting up clear rules for crypto firms to service consumers, which is in stark contrast to the regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. Hong Kong recently handed out the first licenses to trading platforms under the new crypto regime, while last week Singapore’s central bank released a regulatory framework for stablecoins. U.S-based exchange Gemini expanded in the region with a new hub in Singapore earlier this summer.