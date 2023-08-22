Mantle Stakes $66M of Ether on Lido as Part of Treasury Management Strategy
Mantle introduced a new governing body for treasury management earlier this month.
Layer 2 network Mantle has staked 40,000 ether (ETH) on staking protocol Lido after it passed a governance vote on treasury management earlier this month.
The staked ether (stETH) is worth around $66 million and will generate a yield of 4.1% APR at current rates.
The value of Mantle's treasury stands at over $3.2 billion, with the majority of that held in its native governance token (MNT), bitDAO (BIT) and stablecoins.
Following the recent governance vote, community members now have the right to decide strategies relating to Mantle's treasury. A maximum of 200,000 ether has been approved for staking, with 20% allocated to Lido.
Mantle's native token is currently trading at $0.43, after tumbling 29% in the past month in line with the wider crypto market downturn.
Mantle also recently rolled out its mainnet technology stack for scaling Ethereum to compete with the likes of Arbitrum and Optimism. The Mantle network has $37 million in total value locked (TVL) as it struggles to establish a foothold amongst its layer two peers.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.