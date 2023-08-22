Bitcoin
Finance

Mantle Stakes $66M of Ether on Lido as Part of Treasury Management Strategy

Mantle introduced a new governing body for treasury management earlier this month.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconAug 22, 2023 at 12:49 p.m. UTC
Mantle stakes 40,000 ether on Lido (Pixabay)

Mantle stakes 40,000 ether on Lido (Pixabay)

Layer 2 network Mantle has staked 40,000 ether (ETH) on staking protocol Lido after it passed a governance vote on treasury management earlier this month.

The staked ether (stETH) is worth around $66 million and will generate a yield of 4.1% APR at current rates.

The value of Mantle's treasury stands at over $3.2 billion, with the majority of that held in its native governance token (MNT), bitDAO (BIT) and stablecoins.

Following the recent governance vote, community members now have the right to decide strategies relating to Mantle's treasury. A maximum of 200,000 ether has been approved for staking, with 20% allocated to Lido.

Mantle's native token is currently trading at $0.43, after tumbling 29% in the past month in line with the wider crypto market downturn.

Mantle also recently rolled out its mainnet technology stack for scaling Ethereum to compete with the likes of Arbitrum and Optimism. The Mantle network has $37 million in total value locked (TVL) as it struggles to establish a foothold amongst its layer two peers.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

