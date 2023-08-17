Blockchain-Harnessing AI Project Jada Receives $25M in Capital
The project's aim is to offer AI services that aid decision-making for organizations and scale up their operations.
- Jada AI offers AI services that aid decision-making and scale the operations of organizations.
- The project operates in a blockchain-based environment where the AI computations are executed among the nodes participating in the network.
Jada AI, an artificial intelligence project that harnesses blockchain technology, has raised $25 million from alternative investment group LDA Capital.
The project aims to offer AI services that aid decision-making for organizations and scale up their operations, according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk.
The capital will be used to grow the project’s team of developers and add new organizations.
Jada operates in a blockchain-based environment where AI computations are executed among the nodes participating in the network.
“This allows for the AI’s processing to be untampered, cross-verified and equally distributed to enable an efficient allocation of compute resources,” Jada AI founder Diego Torres told CoinDesk in an email.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.