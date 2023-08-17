Avalanche Foundation Provides $3M in AVAX Tokens to Dexalot
The grant is part of Avalanche’s Multiverse initiative, an incentive fund that aims to push the growth of new subnets.
The Avalanche Foundation is offering up to $3 million worth of AVAX tokens to Dexalot, a central order limit book decentralized exchange (DEX) built on an Avalanche subnet, according to a press release.
The initiative is part of Avalanche’s Multiverse, an incentive fund to push the growth of new subnets. A subnet is a sovereign network that defines its own rules for membership and tokeneomics.
Dexalot is a DEX that aims to replicate the centralized exchange experience through a decentralized on-chain app. It aims to allow users to place orders at precise levels through its central limit order book. Dexalot launched its subnet in February.
Starting in fall, Avalanche’s Multiverse funds will be released over 12 months via the Dexalot incentive program. The funds are contingent and will be distributed in accordance with the subnet hitting new milestones, said the press release. The company declined to comment on the details of what the milestones are.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.