Crypto Wallet Provider Ledger to Let Users Buy Bitcoin, Ether Through PayPal Account

Users of Ledger Live, the company’s feature that lets you buy crypto with fiat currency, will now be able to connect their PayPal account to the app.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconAug 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. UTC
Ledger wallet (Amjith S/Unsplash)

Ledger wallet (Amjith S/Unsplash)

Hardware wallet maker Ledger has partnered with payments giant PayPal to allow users to buy crypto in its Ledger Live app through their PayPal accounts, the companies announced Wednesday.

Ledger Live allows users to buy crypto with fiat currency and deposit tokens directly to the hardware wallet. With the integration of PayPal, users will now be able to link their PayPal account without any extra verification.

“We’re combining the uncompromising security of Ledger with PayPal's leadership in protected payments technology to help facilitate a seamless platform for user crypto transactions,” Ledger CEO Pascal Gaithier said in a statement. “Ledger is committed to simplifying the world of crypto and PayPal is committed to making the movement of money as simple, reliable and affordable as possible.”

Ledger Live currently offers four crypto currencies in the United States, including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH) and litecoin (LTC).

The announcement marks another push from PayPal into the crypto ecosystem.

The payments giant announced the launch of its own stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD) earlier this month in an effort to contribute to the growth of digital payments.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

