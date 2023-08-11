Visa Eyes Mass Adoption of Crypto by Testing On-Chain Gas Fee Payment Through Fiat

Bitcoin
$29,334.26-0.26%
Ethereum
$1,842.43-0.26%
Binance Coin
$239.28-0.92%
XRP
$0.63797209+0.58%
Dogecoin
$0.07617485-0.70%
Cardano
$0.29449216-0.81%
Solana
$24.49+0.09%
Tron
$0.07696385-0.32%
Polygon
$0.68550384-1.31%
Polkadot
$4.99-0.28%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001050+5.09%
Litecoin
$83.09+0.21%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,483.84-0.00%
Uniswap
$6.15-0.15%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.71-1.26%
Toncoin
$1.28+1.28%
Avalanche
$12.46-0.87%
Chainlink
$7.44-2.20%
Stellar
$0.13929162+0.26%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.96-0.83%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.49%
TrueUSD
$1.01+0.00%
OKB
$47.62-1.46%
Monero
$156.47+1.00%
Ethereum Classic
$17.60-0.32%
Cosmos
$8.38-1.30%
Hedera
$0.05712477-2.51%
Filecoin
$4.14-0.20%
Internet Computer
$4.05-0.03%
Lido DAO
$1.84-2.02%
Aptos
$7.16-2.98%
Quant
$103.12+0.66%
Cronos
$0.05711558-0.70%
Arbitrum
$1.16-0.40%
VeChain
$0.01841714+0.80%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-0.41%
Optimism
$1.60-0.14%
Maker
$1,241.93-1.18%
The Graph
$0.10672709-1.13%
Aave
$65.69-3.06%
XDC Network
$0.06626218-6.55%
Kaspa
$0.04459783-0.76%
Algorand
$0.11321536+0.42%
Synthetix
$2.58-1.01%
The Sandbox
$0.40237641-0.52%
Stacks
$0.58708044+0.02%
Immutable X
$0.72528658+0.63%
MultiverseX
$30.92+0.07%
EOS
$0.71110000-0.71%
Axie Infinity
$6.02+0.63%
Theta
$0.74528317+0.08%
Tezos
$0.78900014+0.57%
USDD
$0.99852010-0.04%
ApeCoin
$1.92+2.90%
Bitcoin SV
$36.08-0.14%
Fantom
$0.24433152+1.31%
Decentraland
$0.37101231+0.28%
Injective Protocol
$7.77+0.30%
Render Token
$1.70-1.00%
NEO
$8.57+0.26%
Flow
$0.56317603+0.52%
Gala
$0.02305260-1.36%
Kava.io
$0.83928478-0.33%
eCash
$0.00002932-0.28%
GateToken
$4.10-0.04%
Rocket Pool
$27.79-3.93%
KuCoin Token
$5.57-0.81%
Radix
$0.05264723+1.07%
Chiliz
$0.07657189-0.46%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60351940-2.48%
Klaytn
$0.15956573+0.75%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.02%
PAX Gold
$1,947.00+0.08%
IOTA
$0.17355710-0.16%
Frax Share
$6.30+2.44%
Luna Classic
$0.00007868+0.58%
Mina
$0.46907387+0.18%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-0.36%
Sui
$0.60553753-0.62%
Casper
$0.03863123-0.68%
Huobi Token
$2.63-0.13%
GMX
$45.66-8.39%
Compound
$56.13+0.26%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91748121-0.28%
Conflux
$0.18010991+0.55%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.64+0.38%
Dash
$32.95+0.82%
dYdX
$2.16-1.79%
Nexo
$0.65443690+0.33%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.09%
Zilliqa
$0.02020130-0.16%
Woo Network
$0.19349242+2.25%
THORChain
$1.10+3.68%
Arweave
$5.03-2.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21860000+2.00%
1inch Network
$0.31204710+1.10%
Flare
$0.01521059+0.27%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.68%
Illuvium
$52.24+8.52%
Enjin
$0.29034232-1.14%
Gnosis
$112.08-1.22%
Mask Network
$3.48-1.28%
Loopring
$0.22521595+0.77%
Osmosis
$0.45687942-0.46%
Qtum
$2.66+1.46%
Helium
$1.92-2.31%
NEM
$0.03008012-0.41%
Celo
$0.52533223+3.05%
SingularityNET
$0.21436162+1.55%
Convex Finance
$3.28+0.54%
Astar
$0.05749197+7.48%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.74+1.05%
Zcash
$29.63+0.45%
Oasis Network
$0.04832396+1.58%
BLUR
$0.28649313-0.45%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.10-1.63%
Holo
$0.00130743-0.74%
Decred
$14.89-0.53%
FLOKI
$0.00002281+1.56%
Stepn
$0.20645965+0.17%
Golem
$0.22089656-5.15%
Ravencoin
$0.01805888-0.22%
Audius
$0.19396379+2.76%
Fetch.ai
$0.20452936+0.59%
Worldcoin
$1.71+0.04%
Yearn Finance
$6,269.26-0.36%
Beldex
$0.03689299+0.47%
ICON
$0.21336095+0.57%
Kusama
$22.79-1.01%
Ankr
$0.02446978-0.35%
JasmyCoin
$0.00404842+3.31%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56697320+0.29%
Wemix
$0.61937176-0.59%
Waves
$1.93-1.29%
SXP
$0.33269535+0.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.39%
Siacoin
$0.00357419+1.49%
Balancer
$4.25-0.46%
EthereumPoW
$1.67-3.10%
Livepeer
$6.28+35.16%
Aragon
$4.41-1.65%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22477442+0.43%
SafePal
$0.45984796+0.70%
Moonbeam
$0.23744462-0.21%
Wax
$0.04993521+0.99%
IoTeX
$0.01718039-0.09%
Biconomy
$0.25827295+6.76%
Band Protocol
$1.20+0.39%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35162292+2.00%
TerraUSD
$0.01518022-0.70%
Gains Network
$4.82-1.21%
Harmony
$0.01169383-0.33%
Axelar
$0.39151751-0.51%
Amp
$0.00246970-2.37%
Sushiswap
$0.71146649-0.01%
Core
$0.89361433+2.75%
DigiByte
$0.00817426+0.51%
Skale
$0.02791414+0.44%
Kadena
$0.52878215+0.28%
Stargate Finance
$0.62062472+0.03%
Horizen
$8.77+0.32%
Polymath Network
$0.13660000-3.94%
Lisk
$0.84248681-0.31%
Merit Circle
$0.26396729+6.72%
UMA Protocol
$1.63-1.46%
Kyber Network
$0.65176048+1.35%
Cartesi
$0.15219519+0.43%
Synapse
$0.55450424-2.28%
PlayDapp
$0.18806408+1.27%
Nervos Network
$0.00312104+0.14%
Joe
$0.29512493-4.09%
API3
$1.15+9.06%
iExec RLC
$1.31+2.45%
Liquity
$0.99795341-1.06%
Bitgert
$0.00000023-0.39%
Coin98
$0.16346540+5.35%
OriginTrail
$0.23544938-0.96%
Nano
$0.66459362-0.86%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01739469+1.90%
Radiant Capital
$0.28337196-2.06%
Numeraire
$13.07-2.08%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.20%
Steem
$0.18518582-0.08%
Bancor
$0.55282733-9.42%
Radicle
$1.61+0.23%
OMG Network
$0.57042994+0.53%
Celer Network
$0.01409821-1.78%
Stormx
$0.00720537+12.15%
Dent
$0.00079652+1.65%
SPACE ID
$0.26602325+1.51%
Syscoin
$0.10583777-1.02%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15-0.71%
Verge
$0.00448755+3.95%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.92775480-0.41%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00169425-1.22%
Gitcoin
$1.15+5.73%
Civic
$0.08731398+0.08%
Secret
$0.32912278+1.63%
Marlin
$0.00855077-0.21%
Celsius
$0.16234960+2.98%
Powerledger
$0.15968009-0.17%
MetisDAO
$15.63-0.98%
NKN
$0.10317105+1.35%
Chromia
$0.11646237-1.04%
Hashflow
$0.37857414+4.38%
WINkLink
$0.00006737-0.17%
Yield Guild Games
$0.33905885+5.57%
Request
$0.08021277-2.34%
Keep Network
$0.11205129-2.07%
Bifrost
$0.04404962+0.47%
COTI
$0.04894445+2.49%
Ren
$0.05935832-2.35%
MOBOX
$0.28404864-0.81%
Spell Token
$0.00047801+0.46%
MOON
$0.53082969+12.55%
Galxe
$1.20+0.03%
ARPA
$0.05616834+1.08%
WazirX
$0.11948528-0.21%
Sweat Economy
$0.00690772+4.55%
Sun Token
$0.00551714-0.30%
Orchid
$0.08495851-3.23%
XYO Network
$0.00351525-0.26%
Origin Protocol
$0.09609567+0.75%
Raydium
$0.21244735+0.07%
Adventure Gold
$0.61292081+0.20%
Voyager Token
$0.15912027-1.52%
Verasity
$0.00450170-2.16%
Aavegotchi
$0.88825483-1.74%
Boba Network
$0.13206969-0.14%
Alien Worlds
$0.01235399+3.89%
SuperRare
$0.07235562+1.01%
Maple
$5.44-3.72%
Storj
$0.29240332+0.25%
Badger DAO
$2.12-1.08%
Index Chain
$0.05388848+1.98%
CEEK VR
$0.04893566+1.82%
TrueFi
$0.03795473+5.59%
LCX
$0.05091668+1.47%
Moonriver
$5.16-0.48%
RACA
$0.00011241-0.18%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51845058-0.62%
GAS
$2.65-0.44%
Reef
$0.00157418+0.12%
Saitama
$0.00070857-1.03%
Rally
$0.00629080-0.66%
Travala.com
$0.57761758-0.29%
Ethernity
$1.58+0.17%
Polkastarter
$0.30332530-0.48%
LooksRare
$0.05370944+0.06%
BarnBridge
$3.01+0.97%
Virtua
$0.02585122+1.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24106749+2.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.90-1.70%
Serum
$0.07400391-3.02%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12540560+2.77%
DIA
$0.24366046-1.18%
Keep3rV1
$54.34+0.67%
Enzyme
$18.16-1.05%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.81+0.09%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101067-1.03%
Alchemix
$12.95+1.53%
Velas
$0.00985600-1.65%
CLV
$0.04006374-1.48%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15249990+0.58%
Bluzelle
$0.05478423+3.08%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+5.22%
Decentral Games
$0.03082729-3.78%
MXC
$0.00861612+1.83%
Star Atlas
$0.00156275+0.95%
district0x
$0.02732683-0.08%
0x
$0.21523721+1.15%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000100+10.02%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.33+1.50%
Harvest Finance
$25.04-0.76%
StaFi
$0.28751427+1.14%
Bonk
$0.00000034-0.83%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371719-1.83%
Augur
$1.50-1.36%
Rarible
$1.02-0.28%
Tokemak
$0.60431124+0.79%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01213473+0.01%
Tamadoge
$0.00867170-2.00%
Quantstamp
$0.01066229-0.06%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01860199-4.49%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04736371-2.21%
FTX Token
$1.16-2.00%
Braintrust
$0.26885087-0.04%
Pepe
$0.00000124-0.53%
BitDAO
$0.49902191+1.87%
Threshold
$0.02398937+0.70%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11003553+1.57%
Human
$0.03456078-5.62%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.19%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.52%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.38%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.02+0.36%
Dai
$1.01+0.15%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Visa Eyes Mass Adoption of Crypto by Testing On-Chain Gas Fee Payment Through Fiat

Visa says managing ether (ETH) balance to cover gas fees is “burdensome” and too complex, according to a blog post.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconAug 11, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. UTC
Visa has finalized the testing for a process that would allow users to pay the on-chain gas fees in fiat currency through card payments. (Wonderlane/Creative Commons)

Visa has finalized the testing for a process that would allow users to pay the on-chain gas fees in fiat currency through card payments. (Wonderlane/Creative Commons)

Visa has finalized the testing for a process that would allow users to pay the on-chain gas fees in fiat currency through card payments, the company wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

The payments giant said blockchain technology could “shape the future of money movement” and has gained significant adoption in the past few years. However, facilitating transactions on-chain remains complex for mass users.

Especially gas fees, the cost of sending and receiving ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, and the process of managing the user’s ETH balance to cover these additional costs is “burdensome,” Visa said in the blog post. Eliminating this complexity could make blockchain-based transactions more accessible and user-friendly, the blog added.

“When comparing the complex nature of blockchain transactions with the simplicity of fiat-based payment transactions supported by the Visa network, it becomes evident that improvement is needed,” Visa said.

To bridge the gap, Visa suggests leveraging Ethereum’s ERC-4337, the current standard that enables smart contracts on the blockchain to serve as wallets via a process called "account abstraction," and a paymaster contract - a smart contract account that can sponsor gas fees on behalf of the user. This service would allow users to use a Visa card to pay directly for gas fees.

The testing of this process was performed on the Ethereum Goerli testnet, a testing network for Ethereum.

Visa said merchants or decentralized applications (dapps) could run their paymaster solution or already existing wallet to make transactions easier. The paymaster service providers could also offer a choice of card-based gas fee payment, among other offerings.

The payments company has been active in the crypto sector for a while, experimenting with different projects. Most recently, Visa looked into how to convert digital assets into fiat payments earlier this year.

Read more: Visa's Crypto Strategy Remains Intact Despite Crypto Winter

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
VisapaymentsEthereum