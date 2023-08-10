SEC Likely to Approve Several Spot ETFs, Sparking Next Bitcoin Rally: Matrixport

Bitcoin
$29,669.33-0.78%
Ethereum
$1,861.79+0.01%
Binance Coin
$242.94-0.98%
XRP
$0.64161155-3.84%
Dogecoin
$0.07693895+0.68%
Cardano
$0.30057000+0.16%
Solana
$24.79+0.08%
Tron
$0.07738796+1.06%
Polygon
$0.70392627+0.59%
Polkadot
$5.06-0.64%
Litecoin
$83.86-0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001008+2.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,705.19-1.01%
Uniswap
$6.30+2.49%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.96-0.34%
Toncoin
$1.27-0.43%
Avalanche
$12.67-0.65%
Chainlink
$7.70-0.83%
Stellar
$0.14058786-2.97%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94-1.87%
Binance USD
$1.02-0.43%
TrueUSD
$1.01-0.11%
OKB
$48.17+0.38%
Monero
$156.49-1.42%
Ethereum Classic
$17.82-0.66%
Cosmos
$8.56-0.89%
Hedera
$0.05892397-3.89%
Filecoin
$4.17-0.52%
Internet Computer
$4.09-1.29%
Lido DAO
$1.93+2.38%
Aptos
$7.47-4.89%
Cronos
$0.05792234-0.01%
Arbitrum
$1.19-0.59%
Quant
$102.90-0.05%
VeChain
$0.01847479+0.87%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-1.26%
Optimism
$1.60-3.87%
Maker
$1,261.41+4.20%
XDC Network
$0.07295205+17.81%
Aave
$69.25+2.36%
The Graph
$0.10898549-0.86%
Kaspa
$0.04472109-4.14%
Algorand
$0.11351724-0.46%
Synthetix
$2.62-0.56%
The Sandbox
$0.40916837-0.38%
Stacks
$0.59642886-0.70%
EOS
$0.72277754-0.33%
MultiverseX
$31.21-2.10%
Immutable X
$0.72939807-1.96%
Axie Infinity
$6.07+2.00%
Theta
$0.74900348+0.30%
Tezos
$0.79392654-0.62%
USDD
$0.99810448+0.22%
Bitcoin SV
$36.06+0.25%
ApeCoin
$1.88+0.60%
Decentraland
$0.37235232-0.27%
Fantom
$0.24318058+0.49%
Injective Protocol
$7.87-2.86%
Render Token
$1.75+2.22%
NEO
$8.63+0.24%
Gala
$0.02369464-0.03%
Flow
$0.56651043+0.34%
Kava.io
$0.84874722+0.43%
eCash
$0.00002959-1.73%
GateToken
$4.10+0.23%
Curve DAO Token
$0.64311953+5.31%
KuCoin Token
$5.63-0.29%
Rocket Pool
$27.58+3.89%
Chiliz
$0.07737652+0.27%
Radix
$0.05189649-3.05%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.06%
Klaytn
$0.15877143-0.81%
IOTA
$0.17604676+0.19%
PAX Gold
$1,953.18-0.23%
Luna Classic
$0.00007913-0.48%
Frax Share
$6.28-1.51%
GMX
$50.60-0.73%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+1.20%
Mina
$0.46705621+0.61%
Casper
$0.03937222+1.58%
Sui
$0.60849471-1.17%
Huobi Token
$2.59-0.71%
Compound
$57.70+1.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92385469-1.07%
Conflux
$0.18276264+0.56%
dYdX
$2.21+4.42%
Dash
$32.99-0.48%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.63-0.31%
Nexo
$0.65567972-1.75%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.39%
Zilliqa
$0.02041466+0.61%
Arweave
$5.22-3.14%
Woo Network
$0.19201476+1.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21780020+1.22%
THORChain
$1.07+4.34%
1inch Network
$0.31283784+1.25%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-1.33%
Flare
$0.01512070+0.42%
Enjin
$0.29534907+1.43%
Gnosis
$113.18+1.12%
Mask Network
$3.57+0.18%
Helium
$1.99-2.97%
Osmosis
$0.46178336-0.53%
Loopring
$0.22593332+0.58%
Qtum
$2.64+1.18%
NEM
$0.03049879-1.26%
Illuvium
$47.76-0.58%
Convex Finance
$3.34+1.23%
Celo
$0.51536269+0.50%
SingularityNET
$0.21278018+0.37%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.60-5.08%
Zcash
$29.82+0.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.39+0.40%
Oasis Network
$0.04786050-0.70%
Astar
$0.05346917+1.94%
BLUR
$0.28840866+0.33%
Holo
$0.00132688-0.21%
Golem
$0.23368224-2.92%
Decred
$14.96-0.90%
Stepn
$0.20750619-1.28%
FLOKI
$0.00002262-0.72%
Ravencoin
$0.01825955-0.96%
Fetch.ai
$0.20553293+0.61%
Worldcoin
$1.73-11.17%
Kusama
$23.43+2.07%
Yearn Finance
$6,361.72-0.21%
Audius
$0.18981190-0.33%
Beldex
$0.03730153-0.32%
ICON
$0.21482695-0.86%
Ankr
$0.02472409+0.17%
Waves
$1.97+0.77%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57036075+1.02%
Wemix
$0.61861831-3.22%
SXP
$0.33415219-1.04%
JasmyCoin
$0.00394621-1.59%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.66%
EthereumPoW
$1.71+0.17%
Balancer
$4.31-1.48%
Siacoin
$0.00353857+0.51%
Aragon
$4.50+1.57%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22354308+2.30%
SafePal
$0.45959077+1.15%
Moonbeam
$0.24302030+1.09%
Wax
$0.04965930-0.77%
IoTeX
$0.01733075-2.44%
Band Protocol
$1.21-2.13%
Biconomy
$0.24619172-0.23%
TerraUSD
$0.01548051+0.51%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34765351+0.46%
Gains Network
$4.97-2.82%
Harmony
$0.01188157-1.17%
Amp
$0.00252839+4.72%
Sushiswap
$0.73545893+1.91%
Axelar
$0.39264796+0.03%
DigiByte
$0.00821306+0.01%
Livepeer
$4.70+0.31%
Core
$0.86559158+0.57%
Skale
$0.02807602-0.37%
Stargate Finance
$0.63246945-1.63%
Kadena
$0.53162409-1.51%
Polymath Network
$0.14260000-1.18%
Horizen
$8.85+0.86%
UMA Protocol
$1.68+1.27%
Lisk
$0.84764490+0.14%
Kyber Network
$0.65304079+1.53%
Cartesi
$0.15111474-0.11%
Merit Circle
$0.24495900-4.04%
Synapse
$0.57781010+0.09%
Joe
$0.31490384-0.88%
PlayDapp
$0.18798783+5.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00311445+2.18%
Liquity
$1.01+2.25%
iExec RLC
$1.29+3.02%
API3
$1.07-0.94%
Bitgert
$0.00000023-1.14%
Bancor
$0.61988679+8.33%
Nano
$0.67310425+1.42%
OriginTrail
$0.23240492-6.12%
Radiant Capital
$0.29466603-1.09%
Coin98
$0.15888725-10.52%
Numeraire
$13.52-1.43%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01713574-2.02%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.13%
Steem
$0.18735693+1.16%
Celer Network
$0.01461631-1.58%
OMG Network
$0.57388708+2.00%
Radicle
$1.61-1.06%
Syscoin
$0.10894043+0.11%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.21+1.00%
Dent
$0.00079217+0.65%
SPACE ID
$0.26294270-0.76%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93622064+0.45%
Verge
$0.00432700+1.06%
Stormx
$0.00647563-3.00%
Civic
$0.08776784-0.76%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00168549+1.89%
Marlin
$0.00864194-0.41%
Powerledger
$0.16107518+0.54%
Secret
$0.32687082-0.72%
MetisDAO
$15.82-2.53%
Chromia
$0.11816667+0.91%
Gitcoin
$1.10+1.68%
NKN
$0.10304558+0.65%
Celsius
$0.15399399+0.55%
WINkLink
$0.00006768+0.86%
Hashflow
$0.36873012-2.21%
Keep Network
$0.11555069+1.14%
Request
$0.08244421+3.45%
Ren
$0.06211057+2.21%
Yield Guild Games
$0.33305107-4.55%
Bifrost
$0.04388457-2.82%
MOBOX
$0.28875444-1.93%
COTI
$0.04836309-0.82%
Galxe
$1.23-0.28%
Spell Token
$0.00047733-0.71%
WazirX
$0.12057448-1.75%
ARPA
$0.05600323-0.91%
Orchid
$0.09060782+31.22%
Sun Token
$0.00553756+1.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00661142-1.23%
XYO Network
$0.00352213-0.83%
Origin Protocol
$0.09666122-0.11%
Voyager Token
$0.16400177+1.19%
Adventure Gold
$0.62197538-0.70%
Raydium
$0.21550169-0.23%
Verasity
$0.00465868-0.92%
Aavegotchi
$0.91626766-3.01%
Boba Network
$0.13334098+0.76%
SuperRare
$0.07278573-2.48%
Maple
$5.65-7.11%
Alien Worlds
$0.01197735-3.13%
Badger DAO
$2.18+0.39%
Storj
$0.29405611-0.40%
Index Chain
$0.05306747-0.15%
LCX
$0.05115631+11.19%
Moonriver
$5.28+0.86%
CEEK VR
$0.04748073-1.79%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52734378-0.02%
TrueFi
$0.03589346+1.62%
RACA
$0.00011199-0.91%
GAS
$2.68+0.77%
Reef
$0.00159901+1.98%
Rally
$0.00651827-0.43%
Saitama
$0.00071387-1.01%
Travala.com
$0.58630139-0.54%
Polkastarter
$0.30809895-1.81%
Ethernity
$1.59+0.11%
LooksRare
$0.05380565-1.46%
Serum
$0.07686885-2.19%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.98+0.32%
BarnBridge
$3.00+1.02%
DIA
$0.25016606-0.09%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23873377-4.18%
Virtua
$0.02544843-1.43%
Enzyme
$18.46+2.71%
Keep3rV1
$54.46-0.94%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.79+1.22%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12032676-0.52%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101779-0.30%
Velas
$0.01004489+2.73%
Alchemix
$12.91+0.66%
CLV
$0.04065936+9.20%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15357266-1.68%
Decentral Games
$0.03119333-3.12%
Bluzelle
$0.05367521+0.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.69%
MXC
$0.00843799+0.09%
Star Atlas
$0.00154525-0.90%
district0x
$0.02717050+0.53%
0x
$0.21580762-1.23%
Harvest Finance
$25.38+0.40%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.29+0.37%
StaFi
$0.28710297+2.53%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00377789-0.21%
Bonk
$0.00000035+0.90%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000083+10.94%
Augur
$1.52+5.70%
Rarible
$1.04-0.67%
Tokemak
$0.60704903-1.92%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01215395+0.39%
Tamadoge
$0.00887907+0.09%
Quantstamp
$0.01068286-1.17%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01948410-17.89%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04884650+0.96%
FTX Token
$1.19-0.72%
Braintrust
$0.28478718+6.28%
Pepe
$0.00000127-0.58%
BitDAO
$0.48928473+1.00%
Threshold
$0.02402828-1.24%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10880091-0.33%
Human
$0.03520193-7.24%
Pitbull
$0.0000000010.56%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.61%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.46%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.35%
Dai
$1.01-0.33%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

SEC Likely to Approve Several Spot ETFs, Sparking Next Bitcoin Rally: Matrixport

A report from the firm cited how big Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was at its peak.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconAug 10, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 10, 2023 at 1:36 p.m. UTC
Bitcoin's price will go up if the SEC approves spot bitcoin ETFs, Matrixport said. (Unsplash)

Bitcoin's price will go up if the SEC approves spot bitcoin ETFs, Matrixport said. (Unsplash)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is likely approve several spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds in quick succession, triggering the next move higher for the world’s largest digital currency, crypto-services provider Matrixport said in a report Thursday.

The ETF providers would spend "considerable marketing expenses to draw in retail and institutional capital," Markus Thielen, head of research, wrote.

Matrixport noted that at its peak, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) managed $43.5 billion in assets and generated annual management fees of $870 million.

The SEC will respond to Grayscale’s GBTC lawsuit filing and ARK 21Shares bitcoin ETF refiling, next week. The regulator is expected to respond to seven other bitcoin ETF filings during the first week of September.

"A physical bitcoin ETF will likely carry a management fee of 0.7-1% which could still bring in $200m per annum for those ETF providers with marketing expenses front-loaded," the report said.

The note said that any SEC spot ETF approval could have a “material positive impact” on bitcoin's price, and investors should have enough “upside exposure” on any day that the regulator is scheduled to respond to the ETF applications.

If the SEC needs more time to assess the practicality of the surveillance-sharing agreements, then the bitcoin price may correct initially in mid-September, and this is the “dip to buy,” the report added.

CoinDesk’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, owns Grayscale.

Read more: U.S. Has Room for a Compliant Crypto ETF to Grow Market Share as a Bitcoin On-Ramp: Bernstein

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.