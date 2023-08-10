Digital Currency Group Files to Dismiss Crypto Exchange Gemini’s Fraud Claims

The Gemini Earn program was launched in February 2021. It allowed the exchange’s retail customers to earn yields of up to 7.4% by lending their crypto assets to Genesis. The implosion of 3AC in June 2022 harmed Genesis, whose position became even worse after crypto exchange FTX’s collapse in November 2022. Gemini had to halt withdrawals from the Earn program that month, and Genesis filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 19, 2023.