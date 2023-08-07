Solana-Based Cypher Protocol Experiences Exploit, Freezes Smart Contract

Bitcoin
$29,149.83+0.41%
Ethereum
$1,823.09-0.20%
Binance Coin
$241.77-0.71%
XRP
$0.62642676-0.44%
Dogecoin
$0.07426960-1.54%
Cardano
$0.28939400-0.77%
Solana
$22.98-0.43%
Tron
$0.07669469-0.28%
Polkadot
$4.97-0.92%
Polygon
$0.66914123-0.29%
Litecoin
$82.09-0.56%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000901-4.15%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,203.67+0.53%
Bitcoin Cash
$237.17+6.87%
Uniswap
$5.83-2.30%
Avalanche
$12.45-1.12%
Toncoin
$1.21+0.37%
Stellar
$0.14158100+1.92%
Chainlink
$7.18+0.90%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.01+0.05%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.36%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.18%
Monero
$158.67-0.96%
OKB
$44.97-0.36%
Ethereum Classic
$17.62-1.18%
Cosmos
$8.48-0.15%
Hedera
$0.05645654-3.54%
Internet Computer
$4.14+0.92%
Filecoin
$4.13-0.90%
Lido DAO
$1.84+0.42%
Cronos
$0.05776365-0.83%
Quant
$102.68+0.01%
Aptos
$6.65-1.32%
Arbitrum
$1.14-0.26%
VeChain
$0.01787248-0.54%
Optimism
$1.81+5.45%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-0.22%
Maker
$1,219.65-0.87%
Kaspa
$0.04977744-0.30%
The Graph
$0.10549696+0.11%
XDC Network
$0.06898984-9.22%
Aave
$64.91-1.41%
Algorand
$0.11213946+1.70%
The Sandbox
$0.40419558-1.30%
Synthetix
$2.57+0.24%
Stacks
$0.58408184+0.58%
MultiverseX
$31.28-0.19%
Immutable X
$0.74235448-0.40%
EOS
$0.71620000-1.49%
Axie Infinity
$5.85-0.36%
Tezos
$0.78960000-1.79%
USDD
$0.99941561+0.06%
Theta
$0.72913008-0.36%
Bitcoin SV
$36.24+2.42%
ApeCoin
$1.84-1.69%
Decentraland
$0.36811662-2.08%
Injective Protocol
$7.97-0.45%
Fantom
$0.23631130-1.16%
NEO
$8.51-0.21%
Render Token
$1.60-3.01%
Gala
$0.02321463-2.50%
eCash
$0.00002965+0.73%
Flow
$0.55238341-1.39%
Kava.io
$0.83734808-1.12%
GateToken
$4.12-0.15%
KuCoin Token
$5.61-0.05%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61771427-0.06%
Radix
$0.05235858-0.26%
Chiliz
$0.07667489-1.58%
Rocket Pool
$26.91-3.96%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.02%
Klaytn
$0.15732920-0.70%
PAX Gold
$1,973.26+0.58%
IOTA
$0.17314906+0.98%
GMX
$52.58-2.25%
Frax Share
$6.40-2.18%
Luna Classic
$0.00007818-1.49%
Casper
$0.03907432-3.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.70%
Sui
$0.58864769-1.77%
Huobi Token
$2.63-1.31%
Mina
$0.44269205+0.55%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93836360+3.93%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.65-1.72%
Compound
$55.03-3.66%
Conflux
$0.17925611+0.51%
Dash
$32.80+0.37%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.14%
Nexo
$0.64604374-0.55%
dYdX
$2.07+0.56%
Arweave
$5.25-0.61%
Zilliqa
$0.02027028-0.58%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-0.30%
Woo Network
$0.18287811+3.22%
1inch Network
$0.30845664+0.10%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20509500-1.49%
Flare
$0.01463721+1.63%
Helium
$2.07-0.60%
THORChain
$0.96777246+2.36%
Enjin
$0.29000124-0.30%
Gnosis
$111.41-0.36%
Mask Network
$3.45-1.90%
Osmosis
$0.46522849+0.74%
Loopring
$0.22332416+2.02%
NEM
$0.03034635-0.13%
Qtum
$2.57-1.25%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.32+0.91%
Illuvium
$46.61-3.58%
Convex Finance
$3.30+0.53%
Celo
$0.50431155-1.64%
SingularityNET
$0.20861048-1.41%
Worldcoin
$2.05+0.14%
Zcash
$29.11-1.09%
Astar
$0.05333357+6.08%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.22+1.94%
BLUR
$0.28775476-4.38%
Oasis Network
$0.04707612-1.27%
Holo
$0.00131908+1.81%
Decred
$14.66+0.28%
FLOKI
$0.00002239-1.72%
Ravencoin
$0.01828908+0.16%
Audius
$0.19317152+4.71%
Yearn Finance
$6,364.26-0.30%
Stepn
$0.20592043-0.56%
Fetch.ai
$0.19785075-0.10%
Golem
$0.20392992-2.54%
ICON
$0.20979419-1.31%
Kusama
$22.46+1.17%
Beldex
$0.03606360-7.64%
Ankr
$0.02459894+0.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56348637-1.19%
Waves
$1.91+0.05%
Wemix
$0.60389544-0.47%
SXP
$0.32680496-1.37%
JasmyCoin
$0.00384576-0.14%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.93%
Balancer
$4.31-1.29%
Siacoin
$0.00353321-3.67%
EthereumPoW
$1.68-1.60%
Aragon
$4.35+3.04%
Livepeer
$6.02+45.79%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22066084+5.49%
Wax
$0.05008968-0.69%
IoTeX
$0.01753630-1.94%
Band Protocol
$1.23+0.66%
Moonbeam
$0.23500999+2.09%
SafePal
$0.43870327+1.73%
TerraUSD
$0.01591149+4.01%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34013589-1.59%
Gains Network
$4.79+3.62%
Harmony
$0.01171708+0.41%
Biconomy
$0.22996931-3.69%
Axelar
$0.39159919+0.07%
Sushiswap
$0.71523287+4.11%
Amp
$0.00241276-2.39%
Polymath Network
$0.15018378+3.58%
DigiByte
$0.00804459+0.37%
OriginTrail
$0.34488713+42.29%
Stargate Finance
$0.64566873+1.34%
Skale
$0.02774449+1.06%
Core
$0.85104821-1.31%
Horizen
$9.19-2.18%
Kadena
$0.52779271-0.83%
Lisk
$0.84870171-0.82%
UMA Protocol
$1.67+1.31%
Kyber Network
$0.66888199-2.52%
Cartesi
$0.14751875+0.64%
Synapse
$0.57275611-0.52%
Joe
$0.31443524-1.46%
API3
$1.19-15.44%
Nervos Network
$0.00302583+1.74%
Merit Circle
$0.22568354-4.07%
PlayDapp
$0.17510267-1.47%
Liquity
$1.04-2.88%
iExec RLC
$1.24+1.92%
Nano
$0.66053390-0.37%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01769417+0.72%
Bitgert
$0.00000022-2.58%
Numeraire
$13.62+2.20%
Radiant Capital
$0.29063906-0.70%
Bancor
$0.56626391+7.62%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.30%
Radicle
$1.64+3.66%
Steem
$0.18529488-0.23%
Celer Network
$0.01416370-2.12%
Coin98
$0.14250356+2.50%
OMG Network
$0.55672307-0.59%
Stormx
$0.00697979+2.96%
Dent
$0.00079489+1.00%
Syscoin
$0.10528215+0.40%
SPACE ID
$0.26041921+1.84%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.10-0.89%
Yield Guild Games
$0.39636410-27.28%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.92373944-4.05%
Secret
$0.33433910-1.02%
Verge
$0.00420792-2.05%
Civic
$0.08608504-0.98%
Marlin
$0.00840602-2.06%
Powerledger
$0.15773188-1.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00159438-1.09%
Chromia
$0.11461930-0.07%
MetisDAO
$14.86-1.23%
NKN
$0.09943404+1.63%
WINkLink
$0.00006683-0.40%
Hashflow
$0.36416017+1.28%
Gitcoin
$1.04-14.47%
Celsius
$0.14828382-2.75%
Keep Network
$0.11394404+0.14%
MOBOX
$0.29416926-6.56%
COTI
$0.04986244+1.61%
Ren
$0.05996053-0.08%
Request
$0.07774187+0.88%
Bifrost
$0.04141367-2.43%
Spell Token
$0.00048187+0.90%
Galxe
$1.20-1.33%
WazirX
$0.12003680+2.26%
ARPA
$0.05421993+4.71%
Sweat Economy
$0.00680203-1.10%
Sun Token
$0.00543535-0.66%
Adventure Gold
$0.65470295-4.97%
XYO Network
$0.00353771-4.06%
Aavegotchi
$0.94702133-1.46%
Origin Protocol
$0.09566491-2.52%
Raydium
$0.21387279+0.54%
Voyager Token
$0.16134480+3.96%
Verasity
$0.00455777-3.21%
Maple
$5.88-2.26%
Boba Network
$0.13275507-1.04%
SuperRare
$0.07350736-3.10%
Badger DAO
$2.19+1.34%
Alien Worlds
$0.01173960+3.23%
Storj
$0.29238902-0.93%
Moonriver
$5.57+14.31%
Index Chain
$0.05247259+0.53%
CEEK VR
$0.04657374-2.31%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52449397-0.30%
TrueFi
$0.03506549+1.78%
GAS
$2.67+0.49%
RACA
$0.00010837-2.71%
Reef
$0.00155679+2.09%
LCX
$0.04515827-1.04%
Orchid
$0.05594247-5.98%
Saitama
$0.00073416-4.16%
Rally
$0.00640850+0.43%
LooksRare
$0.05721072-4.37%
Serum
$0.08272153-3.38%
Travala.com
$0.57910703+1.24%
Ethernity
$1.59-5.38%
Polkastarter
$0.30464606-0.86%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.01-1.60%
DIA
$0.25185744+2.80%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24275704-3.47%
BarnBridge
$2.96+2.17%
Virtua
$0.02520322+0.18%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12456548-5.38%
Keep3rV1
$53.63-1.34%
Enzyme
$17.87-0.98%
Onyxcoin
$0.00100694-0.83%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.61-1.11%
Alchemix
$12.91-0.56%
Decentral Games
$0.03381043+2.93%
Velas
$0.00958095-4.49%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15177196-5.06%
CLV
$0.03702290-0.74%
Bluzelle
$0.05255762+1.19%
MXC
$0.00849349-1.12%
district0x
$0.02753546-5.07%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.38%
0x
$0.21922592-1.11%
Star Atlas
$0.00152191-4.01%
Harvest Finance
$25.12+0.48%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.27+2.53%
StaFi
$0.27731059+1.36%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370690-0.48%
Bonk
$0.00000033+2.36%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000075+2.93%
Augur
$1.54-5.27%
Rarible
$1.04+0.86%
Tamadoge
$0.00916260+2.30%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01199123-1.37%
Tokemak
$0.53566789+1.12%
Quantstamp
$0.01143994-1.04%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02801770-1.54%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04626567-0.24%
FTX Token
$1.16-6.99%
Braintrust
$0.26234942-8.74%
Pepe
$0.00000112-3.21%
BitDAO
$0.50458711-0.53%
Threshold
$0.02377863-0.08%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10777164-2.18%
Human
$0.03887074+2.30%
Pitbull
$0.0000000010.77%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.06-2.90%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.20%
Tether
$1.00-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.27%
Dai
$1.01-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Solana-Based Cypher Protocol Experiences Exploit, Freezes Smart Contract

The protocol’s contracts are now frozen as contributors attempt to make contact with hackers to negotiate a return of funds.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconAug 7, 2023 at 9:06 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 7, 2023 at 9:48 p.m. UTC
Wormhole Network Exploiter Leverage Trades (Clint Patterson/Unsplash)

Cypher Protocol suffers exploit (Clint Patterson/Unsplash)

Solana-based decentralized exchange Cypher lost close to $1 million in crypto Monday due to an exploit or security incident.

The protocol’s contracts are now frozen as contributors attempt to make contact with hackers to negotiate a return of funds.

Cypher is one of the fastest-growing protocols on the solana blockchain in part because of its loyalty program, which rewards depositors and traders with points that many users expect is the setup for an airdrop.

The exploit comes during Cypher’s biannual hacker house mtnDAO which it hosts in Salt Lake City alongside fellow Solana trading protocol marginfi. In it’s discord channel, marginfi said it was not impacted by the hack.

UPDATE (Aug. 7, 2023, 21:48 UTC): Updates figure lost.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
SolanaExploit