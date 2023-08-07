Binance's VC Arm Dominated Funding Rounds Last Week Even as Regulators Scrutinized the Crypto Exchange

Bitcoin
$28,840.73-0.50%
Ethereum
$1,817.70-0.49%
Binance Coin
$241.44-1.16%
XRP
$0.62188422-1.73%
Dogecoin
$0.07431717-1.10%
Cardano
$0.28916800-0.65%
Solana
$22.76-1.00%
Tron
$0.07618692-1.24%
Polkadot
$4.94-0.84%
Polygon
$0.66896718-0.44%
Litecoin
$81.69-0.78%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000909-2.96%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,829.80-0.62%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.15+5.10%
Uniswap
$5.83-3.01%
Avalanche
$12.47-1.10%
Toncoin
$1.22+0.71%
Stellar
$0.14022400+0.87%
Chainlink
$7.09-0.12%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.01+0.45%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.08%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.34%
Monero
$158.35-1.26%
OKB
$44.73-0.64%
Ethereum Classic
$17.58-1.39%
Cosmos
$8.44-0.82%
Internet Computer
$4.12+0.76%
Hedera
$0.05564566-3.58%
Filecoin
$4.12-1.10%
Lido DAO
$1.84-0.64%
Cronos
$0.05813017-0.35%
Quant
$101.62-1.12%
Aptos
$6.59-2.25%
Arbitrum
$1.13-0.66%
VeChain
$0.01776275-1.62%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-0.69%
Optimism
$1.73+1.47%
Maker
$1,194.98-3.48%
The Graph
$0.10410527-1.69%
XDC Network
$0.06732199-13.44%
Aave
$64.08-2.63%
Algorand
$0.11025737+1.70%
The Sandbox
$0.40148754-2.08%
Synthetix
$2.53-1.52%
Elrond
$31.21-0.80%
Stacks
$0.57602553-0.35%
EOS
$0.71572200-1.26%
Immutable X
$0.73807864-2.27%
Axie Infinity
$5.78-1.50%
USDD
$0.99844785-0.15%
Tezos
$0.78800000-2.96%
Theta
$0.71757459-2.88%
Bitcoin SV
$35.43+0.46%
ApeCoin
$1.85-2.58%
Decentraland
$0.36942262-1.59%
Injective Protocol
$7.86-1.67%
Fantom
$0.23489004-2.28%
NEO
$8.50-0.47%
Render Token
$1.60-4.11%
Gala
$0.02332528-2.09%
Flow
$0.54688269-3.14%
Kava.io
$0.83341408-1.98%
eCash
$0.00002893-1.88%
GateToken
$4.09-0.67%
KuCoin Token
$5.56-1.32%
Chiliz
$0.07683006-1.78%
Radix
$0.05220108-1.07%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60996955-1.36%
Rocket Pool
$26.91-3.90%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.10%
Klaytn
$0.15708959-0.64%
PAX Gold
$1,959.06-0.20%
IOTA
$0.17172091+0.14%
GMX
$53.24-3.14%
Frax Share
$6.41-3.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00007844-1.19%
Casper
$0.03901847-2.24%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-2.36%
Sui
$0.58907306-2.26%
Huobi Token
$2.63+1.14%
Mina
$0.43769056-0.90%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91246325+0.90%
Compound
$54.82-5.76%
Dash
$32.93+4.04%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.60-4.14%
Nexo
$0.64733565+0.13%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.08%
dYdX
$2.04-1.13%
Arweave
$5.30-0.47%
Zilliqa
$0.02014551-1.63%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-0.95%
1inch Network
$0.30546058-2.39%
Woo Network
$0.17946172+0.20%
Helium
$2.14+4.54%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20391300-0.36%
Flare
$0.01446572+0.43%
Enjin
$0.28960537-0.42%
THORChain
$0.96133482+1.46%
Gnosis
$110.80-1.16%
Mask Network
$3.44-2.68%
Osmosis
$0.46260182+0.03%
Loopring
$0.22360073+1.16%
NEM
$0.03052334+1.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.57+1.72%
Qtum
$2.54-2.27%
Illuvium
$46.36-2.95%
Convex Finance
$3.27-0.62%
Celo
$0.48933312-4.21%
BLUR
$0.29341619-2.67%
Zcash
$29.28-0.48%
Oasis Network
$0.04689990-1.94%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.14+0.19%
Holo
$0.00130321+0.13%
Astar
$0.05138200+2.11%
Decred
$14.61+0.28%
FLOKI
$0.00002211-3.41%
Ravencoin
$0.01807387-1.25%
Yearn Finance
$6,375.14-0.43%
Stepn
$0.20498453-1.68%
Fetch.ai
$0.19680444-1.91%
Audius
$0.18202274-3.53%
Golem
$0.20102273-3.60%
ICON
$0.20812356-2.40%
Kusama
$22.33-0.60%
Ankr
$0.02435911-1.01%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56383357-1.46%
Waves
$1.90-0.83%
Wemix
$0.60751602-0.11%
SXP
$0.32606881-1.50%
JasmyCoin
$0.00381112+0.06%
EthereumPoW
$1.70-2.53%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.79%
Balancer
$4.27-2.27%
Siacoin
$0.00348327-4.21%
Aragon
$4.32+2.44%
Livepeer
$5.85+41.36%
Wax
$0.04953367-2.10%
IoTeX
$0.01745329-2.52%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21369319+3.66%
SafePal
$0.43895544+1.32%
Band Protocol
$1.22-0.33%
Moonbeam
$0.23254825+0.77%
TerraUSD
$0.01574470+3.11%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34072131-1.47%
Harmony
$0.01159905-0.53%
Biconomy
$0.22826446-4.72%
Axelar
$0.39073729+0.00%
Gains Network
$4.54-1.73%
Sushiswap
$0.70705060+3.33%
Polymath Network
$0.15011181+1.98%
Amp
$0.00240186-4.74%
DigiByte
$0.00798424-0.10%
OriginTrail
$0.34086892+36.41%
Stargate Finance
$0.63781900-2.29%
Skale
$0.02776949+1.11%
Core
$0.85019770-2.00%
Horizen
$9.17-2.69%
Lisk
$0.84873846-0.77%
UMA Protocol
$1.65+0.42%
Kyber Network
$0.65166644-4.73%
Cartesi
$0.14582408-2.46%
Synapse
$0.56916746-1.08%
Joe
$0.31182750-3.19%
API3
$1.20-10.17%
Nervos Network
$0.00300226+1.56%
Liquity
$1.04-7.59%
Merit Circle
$0.21987515-8.92%
PlayDapp
$0.17199922-2.94%
iExec RLC
$1.26+3.45%
Nano
$0.65997629-0.80%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01752969-1.81%
Numeraire
$13.58+1.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.30%
Radicle
$1.64+2.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.43724025-23.28%
Bancor
$0.53970223-0.65%
Steem
$0.18321647-1.21%
Celer Network
$0.01426956-1.61%
Coin98
$0.14130518+1.89%
Stormx
$0.00703996+5.21%
OMG Network
$0.55213522-1.52%
Dent
$0.00079180-0.16%
Syscoin
$0.10500356-0.32%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.09-2.45%
SPACE ID
$0.25594077+0.24%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93014399-4.50%
Secret
$0.33364845-2.49%
Verge
$0.00417675-2.39%
Civic
$0.08543758-1.36%
Marlin
$0.00834064-1.88%
Powerledger
$0.15671718-1.80%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00158375-3.11%
Chromia
$0.11371711-0.64%
WINkLink
$0.00006667-2.15%
MetisDAO
$14.69-3.13%
Gitcoin
$1.05-19.99%
Celsius
$0.15019127-5.30%
NKN
$0.09746728-0.53%
Hashflow
$0.36051996+1.13%
Keep Network
$0.11439639+0.54%
MOBOX
$0.29951415-5.05%
Bifrost
$0.04459423+5.42%
Ren
$0.06019627-0.27%
COTI
$0.04903302+0.86%
Request
$0.07679486-1.39%
Spell Token
$0.00047967-0.01%
Galxe
$1.19-2.57%
WazirX
$0.11749829-1.22%
ARPA
$0.05343271+3.82%
Sun Token
$0.00540597-1.60%
Sweat Economy
$0.00661373-11.54%
Adventure Gold
$0.65359362-6.64%
XYO Network
$0.00353611-7.03%
Origin Protocol
$0.09662580-1.66%
Aavegotchi
$0.94376354-3.54%
Raydium
$0.21267411-10.16%
Maple
$5.92-1.21%
Boba Network
$0.13362053-0.09%
Voyager Token
$0.15448578-0.70%
SuperRare
$0.07321840-1.34%
Badger DAO
$2.17+1.71%
Alien Worlds
$0.01153126+2.21%
Storj
$0.29128489-1.10%
Moonriver
$5.58+14.16%
Index Chain
$0.05202592-1.62%
CEEK VR
$0.04620720-2.55%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52044103-1.24%
GAS
$2.65-0.71%
RACA
$0.00011003-1.08%
TrueFi
$0.03430564-0.42%
LCX
$0.04585811+3.00%
Reef
$0.00153428+0.35%
Rally
$0.00648101+1.38%
Orchid
$0.05461163-5.49%
Saitama
$0.00072051-7.28%
LooksRare
$0.05841033+7.04%
Serum
$0.08194616-5.45%
Travala.com
$0.57906187-0.13%
Ethernity
$1.58-5.90%
Polkastarter
$0.30279612-2.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99-0.64%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24513475-6.21%
DIA
$0.24590806-0.57%
Virtua
$0.02517242-0.65%
BarnBridge
$2.90+0.08%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12378223-4.55%
Keep3rV1
$53.39-1.86%
Enzyme
$17.93-2.22%
Onyxcoin
$0.00100801-0.91%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.55-2.27%
Decentral Games
$0.03373677+3.35%
Alchemix
$12.69-1.81%
Velas
$0.00951039-4.26%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15326120-3.98%
Bluzelle
$0.05267788+1.85%
CLV
$0.03643140-4.47%
MXC
$0.00849736-2.47%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.23%
district0x
$0.02709455-8.82%
0x
$0.21785402-2.82%
Star Atlas
$0.00152193-3.26%
Harvest Finance
$24.72-1.53%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.20+0.52%
StaFi
$0.27500012+0.64%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00369929-3.67%
Bonk
$0.00000033+3.31%
Augur
$1.54-3.17%
Rarible
$1.02-2.23%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01176493-1.72%
Tokemak
$0.54262695+0.20%
Quantstamp
$0.01128516+0.96%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02786078-5.03%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04590505+0.03%
FTX Token
$1.21-3.16%
Braintrust
$0.26494773-5.49%
Pepe
$0.00000111-2.46%
BitDAO
$0.49962110+0.81%
Threshold
$0.02346394-1.21%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10741668-1.13%
Human
$0.03783051-1.77%
Pitbull
$0.0000000011.23%
Tether
$1.00-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.07%
Dai
$1.01-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Binance's VC Arm Dominated Funding Rounds Last Week Even as Regulators Scrutinized the Crypto Exchange

Binance Labs announced investments in four incubator projects and participated in a round for privacy infrastructure startup zkPass.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconAug 7, 2023 at 2:59 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 7, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. UTC
Binance Labs was the dominant investor in crypto funding rounds last week. (Pixabay)

Binance Labs was the dominant investor in crypto funding rounds last week. (Pixabay)

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the world's largest crypto exchange, was the most active investor among the funding rounds announced last week even as its parent faced increased regulatory scrutiny – and possible fraud charges – by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and abroad

The unit announced four investments at one time on Friday: blockchain scaling startup AltLayer, decentralized exchange KiloEx, decentralized finance lending platform Kinza and Web3 gaming company Sleepless AI. The investments were made through the sixth season of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) incubator program.

Last week included an unusually high number of fundraises that didn’t include a monetary amount, so it's not possible to tally up the overall amount raised with any accuracy. Conductive.ai was one of the unspecified rounds, launching an engagement platform for game developers with the financial backing of Web3 gaming giant Animoca Brands.

Companies that did disclose the amount raised included D8X, a Polygon-based and backed DEX that raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed round. Privacy-focused infrastructure provider ZkPass raised $2.5 million in a seed round that included Sequoia China and Binance Labs. CeFi payments platform Orbital raised $6.4 million. Solv Protocol, which allows institutions and venture capitalists to sell tokenized financial products, secured $6 million in a round that included a subsidiary of banking giant Nomura Securities.

The data in the table below includes information that was current as of 5pm ET on Friday, Aug. 4. Any deals announced after that time will go into next week’s roundup.

Read more: Binance’s VC Arm, With Over 200 Investments, Focuses on 'Explosive' Potential for Web3

CoinDesk - Unknown
Crypto fundraises for the week of July 17 (Brandy Betz / CoinDesk)

UPDATE (Aug. 7, 15:24 UTC): Changed lead image; original photo was of a former executive.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Brandy Betz
Brandy Betz

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Follow @BrandyBetz on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.