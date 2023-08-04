U.S. Added 187K Jobs in July, Missing Estimates 200K; Bitcoin Slips to $29,100

Friday morning's report could be among the first signs that the labor market is beginning to cool after nearly 18 months of an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike cycle that's taken the fed funds rate target from 0%-0.25% in March 2022 all the way to its current 5.25%-5.50%. Prior to today's weak jobs print, the market had priced in just a 20% chance of the Fed raising rates at its next policy meeting in mid-September. In the minutes following the news, that chance edged down to 17.5%.