U.S. Added 187K Jobs in July, Missing Estimates 200K; Bitcoin Slips to $29,100

The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5% versus estimates for 3.6%.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconAug 4, 2023 at 12:37 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 4, 2023 at 12:43 p.m. UTC
The U.S. reports job data for July (Unsplash)

The U.S. reports job data for July (Unsplash)

The U.S. added 187,000 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), missing forecasts for 200,000 jobs and steady from a downwardly revised 185,000K added in June. June's job gain was originally reported as 209,000.

The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5% in July versus forecasts for 3.6% and 3.6% in June.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) slipped a few dollars to $29,100 in the minutes following the news.

Friday morning's report could be among the first signs that the labor market is beginning to cool after nearly 18 months of an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike cycle that's taken the fed funds rate target from 0%-0.25% in March 2022 all the way to its current 5.25%-5.50%. Prior to today's weak jobs print, the market had priced in just a 20% chance of the Fed raising rates at its next policy meeting in mid-September. In the minutes following the news, that chance edged down to 17.5%.

Still, the headline miss seems unlikely to set off any panic alarms at the central bank. Alongside the slower-than-expected job growth, the unemployment rate ticked even lower to just 3.5%. Also, average hourly earnings are being closely-followed by the Fed, and they rose at a 4.4% year-over-year pace in July versus forecasts for just a 4.2% rise.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Stephen Alpher
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

