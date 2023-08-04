Crypto Investor HashKey Aims to Raise $100M for New Digital Assets Fund
The liquid digital assets fund, regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, will open for investments on Sept. 1.
HaskKey Capital, a digital asset financial services firm, announced plans to launch a liquid digital assets fund regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HK SFC) on September 1. HashKey is aiming to raise at least $100 million for the open-ended fund, which will focus entirely on virtual assets, a HashKey representative told CoinDesk.
The liquid assets fund comes after Hong Kong reemerged as one of the global crypto hub due to the creation there of a digital asset regulatory structure. The new fund will also open less than nine months after the close of the HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III with $500 million in committed capital from institutional investors, including family offices and sovereign wealth funds. Bloomberg reported in May that HashKey was looking to raise between $100 million and $200 million at a $1 billion valuation, citing sources familiar with the matter.
