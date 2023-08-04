Largest Crypto Miners Will Benefit Most From Capacity Growth: Bernstein

Bitcoin
$29,125.90-0.03%
Ethereum
$1,833.08-0.11%
Binance Coin
$241.35+0.41%
XRP
$0.66106552-0.77%
Dogecoin
$0.07436414+0.89%
Cardano
$0.29230200-1.05%
Solana
$22.86+0.40%
Tron
$0.07741293+0.77%
Polkadot
$4.99-0.59%
Polygon
$0.66946092-0.95%
Litecoin
$83.15-3.56%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000861+4.32%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,146.32-0.05%
Uniswap
$6.11-1.17%
Bitcoin Cash
$226.23-1.27%
Avalanche
$12.46-0.44%
Toncoin
$1.20-0.55%
Stellar
$0.14016100-1.11%
Chainlink
$7.10-2.72%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98+0.26%
Binance USD
$1.01+0.36%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.04%
Monero
$161.24+0.15%
OKB
$44.74+6.80%
Ethereum Classic
$17.97-0.30%
Cosmos
$8.58-1.18%
Filecoin
$4.12-2.74%
Internet Computer
$4.05-1.40%
Hedera
$0.05308700-0.34%
Lido DAO
$1.88+0.81%
Cronos
$0.05841507-1.46%
Quant
$102.60-0.98%
Aptos
$6.81-2.72%
Arbitrum
$1.15+1.49%
VeChain
$0.01797214-0.76%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-2.37%
Optimism
$1.72+2.64%
Maker
$1,303.30-0.89%
XDC Network
$0.08201281+9.70%
The Graph
$0.10654105-2.29%
Aave
$63.98+0.15%
Algorand
$0.10663201-0.19%
The Sandbox
$0.40294440-1.49%
Stacks
$0.58948279-4.03%
Elrond
$31.50+0.57%
EOS
$0.72220000-0.30%
Immutable X
$0.73972004-1.03%
Synthetix
$2.41-0.83%
Theta
$0.76172031-0.86%
Axie Infinity
$5.81-1.55%
Tezos
$0.80700000-2.06%
USDD
$0.99723632-0.03%
Bitcoin SV
$37.38+3.71%
Injective Protocol
$8.21+2.38%
Decentraland
$0.36803919-1.10%
ApeCoin
$1.80+0.31%
Fantom
$0.23411370-0.55%
Render Token
$1.76-0.47%
NEO
$8.53+0.07%
Flow
$0.56014776-1.38%
eCash
$0.00002949+0.09%
Gala
$0.02278239-2.22%
GateToken
$4.12+0.28%
Kava.io
$0.83839226-3.22%
Rocket Pool
$28.32-1.37%
Radix
$0.05329881+1.46%
Chiliz
$0.07755197+0.83%
KuCoin Token
$5.53-0.20%
Curve DAO Token
$0.58663688+1.16%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+0.98%
Klaytn
$0.15560542-0.87%
PAX Gold
$1,936.23+0.23%
IOTA
$0.16999097-0.82%
GMX
$52.14+4.59%
Luna Classic
$0.00007866-0.99%
Casper
$0.04006280+4.63%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+1.42%
Frax Share
$6.08+1.41%
Sui
$0.59625734+0.04%
Huobi Token
$2.68+0.30%
Mina
$0.43228615-1.16%
Compound
$56.77-4.56%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.68+4.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91885526-0.86%
Nexo
$0.65335968+0.73%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.24%
Dash
$31.35-2.47%
Arweave
$5.36+0.09%
Zilliqa
$0.02044017-0.04%
dYdX
$1.98+1.68%
Woo Network
$0.19665369-1.63%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+0.72%
1inch Network
$0.30816895-1.03%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20724700+2.04%
Bitcoin Gold
$17.12+10.34%
Flare
$0.01447909-0.79%
Gnosis
$113.14+1.41%
Mask Network
$3.48+1.48%
Enjin
$0.28599930-1.32%
Osmosis
$0.46563334-0.81%
THORChain
$0.93504574+0.38%
Helium
$1.90+4.35%
NEM
$0.03009954+0.85%
Qtum
$2.58-1.45%
Loopring
$0.21135829-0.56%
Illuvium
$44.74+9.02%
Celo
$0.49220538-4.41%
Convex Finance
$3.09-0.06%
BLUR
$0.29629167-0.27%
Zcash
$29.32-0.51%
Oasis Network
$0.04719695-0.41%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.76-5.72%
Astar
$0.05013618+0.09%
Decred
$14.61+3.43%
Holo
$0.00124823-0.39%
FLOKI
$0.00002178-0.71%
Ravencoin
$0.01814075+1.53%
Fetch.ai
$0.20222848-0.93%
Yearn Finance
$6,373.57-0.30%
Stepn
$0.20703182-0.30%
Golem
$0.20641638-0.97%
Kusama
$22.90-2.67%
ICON
$0.21277361-1.10%
Ankr
$0.02449000-0.38%
Wemix
$0.60913489+0.81%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56092580+0.19%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.39%
SXP
$0.33024996-0.36%
Waves
$1.88-0.41%
Audius
$0.16897645-1.22%
EthereumPoW
$1.72-0.22%
Siacoin
$0.00354033+5.11%
Balancer
$4.27+0.52%
JasmyCoin
$0.00368354-2.85%
Wax
$0.04986204-2.13%
IoTeX
$0.01719874-5.09%
Aragon
$4.03-9.47%
Moonbeam
$0.22856918+0.89%
Band Protocol
$1.19-0.85%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20366946+0.57%
SafePal
$0.41308183+2.84%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34427150+0.63%
TerraUSD
$0.01487994-3.07%
Amp
$0.00258669-2.98%
Gains Network
$4.61-2.18%
Harmony
$0.01135143-0.98%
Axelar
$0.39756136+1.16%
Sushiswap
$0.69702684-3.08%
Biconomy
$0.21743088+1.16%
Horizen
$9.34+0.64%
DigiByte
$0.00791312-0.23%
Core
$0.85439235+1.14%
Skale
$0.02739742-0.77%
Polymath Network
$0.14180000-1.62%
Stargate Finance
$0.61477248+4.39%
Lisk
$0.86412872-1.81%
Kyber Network
$0.68777135-5.41%
UMA Protocol
$1.59-0.10%
Livepeer
$3.93-0.95%
Synapse
$0.58349098-1.39%
Joe
$0.31529327+3.54%
Cartesi
$0.14298189-0.50%
OriginTrail
$0.26115530-2.30%
Liquity
$1.04-1.21%
Merit Circle
$0.21922054+15.56%
PlayDapp
$0.17073731+0.56%
Nervos Network
$0.00280944-0.42%
Nano
$0.67804973+2.63%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01723326-1.59%
iExec RLC
$1.17-0.03%
Numeraire
$13.32-0.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.48%
API3
$0.94750359-2.15%
Steem
$0.18385204+0.52%
Celer Network
$0.01401658-0.37%
Verge
$0.00477830+0.07%
Stormx
$0.00716433+8.21%
OMG Network
$0.54621248-0.12%
Syscoin
$0.10629791+1.83%
Radicle
$1.52-2.23%
Coin98
$0.13374809-1.55%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.09+0.23%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94014942-0.04%
Dent
$0.00075969+0.73%
Celsius
$0.16661455-5.16%
Secret
$0.32947911+2.83%
SPACE ID
$0.24167563-0.89%
Civic
$0.08587000+0.99%
Marlin
$0.00837963+2.26%
Powerledger
$0.15617314-1.44%
MetisDAO
$15.01-1.48%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156516+0.17%
WINkLink
$0.00006760+0.40%
Chromia
$0.10882736+0.05%
Gitcoin
$0.99722367+0.96%
Keep Network
$0.11016190-2.72%
NKN
$0.09311912-0.78%
MOBOX
$0.29135943+8.12%
Hashflow
$0.34289402-0.81%
Bifrost
$0.04234947+0.54%
Ren
$0.05811160-0.49%
Request
$0.07465087-0.93%
COTI
$0.04608706+0.53%
WazirX
$0.12260125+1.15%
Galxe
$1.17-0.33%
Bancor
$0.36162566-0.87%
Spell Token
$0.00045431-2.09%
Sun Token
$0.00549928+0.82%
Origin Protocol
$0.10183784-1.02%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27618623+42.58%
ARPA
$0.05039981+0.43%
XYO Network
$0.00349153-0.65%
Maple
$6.14+10.23%
Sweat Economy
$0.00621530+1.11%
Voyager Token
$0.16283232+4.11%
Aavegotchi
$0.92999558+0.39%
Adventure Gold
$0.61175878-1.81%
Boba Network
$0.13601219+1.96%
Raydium
$0.20209389-0.34%
SuperRare
$0.07056096-1.28%
Storj
$0.29083164-0.98%
Badger DAO
$2.11-0.90%
Index Chain
$0.04962862-0.65%
Alien Worlds
$0.01038314-1.57%
GAS
$2.67+0.91%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51073423+1.80%
CEEK VR
$0.04409052-3.30%
RACA
$0.00010729-1.48%
Moonriver
$4.82+0.40%
TrueFi
$0.03310929-1.62%
LCX
$0.04489626-2.63%
Saitama
$0.00076536+0.29%
Reef
$0.00146078+0.50%
Serum
$0.08866108+0.31%
Rally
$0.00638478-0.73%
Ethernity
$1.66-3.09%
Polkastarter
$0.30888926-0.95%
Orchid
$0.05148431-1.73%
Travala.com
$0.55978810-1.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.02-0.16%
LooksRare
$0.05133188-1.93%
BarnBridge
$2.96-2.75%
Enzyme
$18.41+1.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23315736+6.25%
Keep3rV1
$54.19+0.41%
DIA
$0.23943769-2.30%
Virtua
$0.02421230-0.37%
Onyxcoin
$0.00103739+1.85%
Velas
$0.01019363-0.41%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11808873+9.21%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16157948-2.02%
Alchemix
$12.32-1.37%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.38-2.46%
Decentral Games
$0.03156546+0.36%
MXC
$0.00866604-5.88%
CLV
$0.03606521-0.71%
Bluzelle
$0.05065234-1.75%
district0x
$0.02730000-0.31%
0x
$0.21768682-0.96%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.60%
Star Atlas
$0.00148441+2.54%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.23+1.46%
Harvest Finance
$24.46-0.24%
Bonk
$0.00000035+3.61%
StaFi
$0.26546190-0.43%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00369266+0.29%
Augur
$1.76+15.01%
Rarible
$1.02-2.44%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01203412+0.76%
Tokemak
$0.55201393-1.78%
Quantstamp
$0.01112314-0.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03038098-0.05%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04604996-1.01%
FTX Token
$1.31+1.22%
Braintrust
$0.27376317-0.91%
Pepe
$0.00000120-1.62%
BitDAO
$0.50238144-3.97%
Threshold
$0.02317408-1.29%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09846687+0.07%
Human
$0.03627886-1.46%
Pitbull
$0.0000000016.41%
Tether
$0.99936861+0.01%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.28%
Dai
$1.01+1.29%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Largest Crypto Miners Will Benefit Most From Capacity Growth: Bernstein

Larger miners with a low cost of production and low debt are likely to be the big beneficiaries of increased capacity, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconAug 4, 2023 at 10:21 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 4, 2023 at 10:43 a.m. UTC
New and old bitcoin mining rigs at CleanSpark's site in Georgia. (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

Bitcoin miners will more than double capacity in the next 2-3 years. (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

Bitcoin (BTC) miners are adding significant capacity, with the 16 largest publicly listed mining companies accounting for 16% of total BTC mined, broker Bernstein said in a research report Thursday.

Bernstein says their combined mining capacity is currently 72 exahashes per second (EH/s), and notes the firms are planning to increase that by 182% in the next 2-3 years.

“However, the larger miners with low cost of production and low debt are likely to be the big beneficiaries of capacity addition, with greater capacity to withstand any bitcoin price volatility and cost spike from upcoming bitcoin halving in Q1 2024,” analysts led by Gautam Chhugani wrote.

The bitcoin price is currently in the vicinity of $30,000, and 15 of the companies have production costs below $15,000 per BTC, the report said.

“With the upcoming halving, that would double the cost of production, and would push a few miners to break-even, assuming no price increase from here,” the analysts wrote.

Still, if the market sees positive momentum from bitcoin exchange-traded-fund (ETF) approvals and increased institutional participation, that would give miners enough “margin room” for the 2024 halving, the note said, adding that the “lower the cost of production, better the miner positioning for the bitcoin halving impact.”

The broker notes that three of the miners have a debt-to-equity ratio of more than 1, which reduces their ability to withstand depressed bitcoin prices.

Four – Riot (RIOT), Marathon Digital (MARA), Hut 8 (HUT) and Hive Digital (HIVE) – hold bitcoin on their balance sheet. This allows these firms to wait for higher prices before selling, and make greater realized gains on the crypto they have mined, the note added.

Read more: Next Bitcoin Halving Event Could Be a Stress Test for Miners: JPMorgan

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
MiningMinersHashrate