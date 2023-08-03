Elon Musk’s X Seeks Data-Giant Partner to Build In-App Stock Trading Service: Semafor

Bitcoin
$29,186.11+0.37%
Ethereum
$1,842.52+0.63%
Binance Coin
$240.58-0.30%
XRP
$0.68473878-0.15%
Dogecoin
$0.07395176-1.28%
Cardano
$0.29525400-2.01%
Solana
$22.82-1.15%
Tron
$0.07640195-0.11%
Polkadot
$5.04-0.55%
Polygon
$0.68012969-0.52%
Litecoin
$86.05-1.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000814-0.71%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,122.19+0.01%
Uniswap
$6.13-0.30%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.38+0.66%
Avalanche
$12.51-0.27%
Toncoin
$1.19-0.49%
Chainlink
$7.20-3.15%
Stellar
$0.14038600-3.84%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-0.07%
Binance USD
$0.99896820-0.50%
TrueUSD
$0.99907234-0.20%
Monero
$159.12-0.61%
Ethereum Classic
$17.98-0.64%
Cosmos
$8.74-0.30%
OKB
$42.03-0.39%
Filecoin
$4.26-0.47%
Internet Computer
$4.14-0.67%
Hedera
$0.05246267+1.23%
Lido DAO
$1.85-0.01%
Cronos
$0.05938952+0.31%
Quant
$104.58-0.17%
Aptos
$6.89-0.58%
Arbitrum
$1.13-0.30%
VeChain
$0.01825352-1.04%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-0.71%
Optimism
$1.65+0.97%
Maker
$1,296.40-1.25%
XDC Network
$0.07449172+4.65%
The Graph
$0.10937036-0.31%
Aave
$65.03-0.74%
Stacks
$0.61046050-0.44%
Algorand
$0.10659558-0.38%
Immutable X
$0.75609180-1.85%
EOS
$0.72779000+0.21%
Elrond
$31.28-0.94%
The Sandbox
$0.41157304-0.66%
Synthetix
$2.48-2.84%
Axie Infinity
$5.91-0.31%
Tezos
$0.81290000-3.11%
Theta
$0.75799140+0.18%
BitDAO
$0.50480528-1.46%
USDD
$0.99575147+0.04%
Bitcoin SV
$36.74+0.66%
Decentraland
$0.37235291-0.65%
Injective Protocol
$7.96-2.06%
Fantom
$0.23794467-1.06%
ApeCoin
$1.78-0.52%
Render Token
$1.76-0.95%
NEO
$8.58-0.61%
Flow
$0.57506952-0.48%
eCash
$0.00002997-0.49%
Gala
$0.02321354-0.19%
Kava.io
$0.86561189+1.30%
GateToken
$4.14+0.27%
Rocket Pool
$28.91-2.24%
KuCoin Token
$5.62-0.69%
Radix
$0.05237395-1.82%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99632708-0.58%
Chiliz
$0.07631711-0.69%
Curve DAO Token
$0.57820066-0.39%
Klaytn
$0.15726216-0.54%
IOTA
$0.17317217-0.17%
PAX Gold
$1,925.79-0.52%
Luna Classic
$0.00008014-0.28%
GMX
$50.09-1.08%
Sui
$0.61259165-0.51%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-0.40%
Frax Share
$5.95+2.52%
Casper
$0.03825920-0.08%
Compound
$62.55-1.04%
Huobi Token
$2.68+0.33%
Mina
$0.43548269-0.61%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93374662-0.04%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.62+0.43%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.04%
Dash
$31.83-1.22%
Nexo
$0.64430898+0.03%
Arweave
$5.33-0.90%
Zilliqa
$0.02055928-0.54%
Woo Network
$0.19945800-0.40%
dYdX
$1.97-0.06%
1inch Network
$0.31522785-0.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-0.43%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20352500+1.30%
Flare
$0.01443416-0.98%
Enjin
$0.29045104-0.55%
Gnosis
$111.81-0.19%
Osmosis
$0.47022809-0.68%
Qtum
$2.71-1.37%
Mask Network
$3.44-1.89%
THORChain
$0.92697910-0.57%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.85-4.94%
NEM
$0.03043988-1.20%
Loopring
$0.21167938-0.24%
Helium
$1.81+1.67%
Celo
$0.48918113+0.53%
Convex Finance
$3.09-0.32%
Zcash
$29.69-0.12%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.48-1.30%
BLUR
$0.29752048-0.23%
Oasis Network
$0.04697054-0.83%
Illuvium
$40.79+0.22%
Astar
$0.05102733-1.42%
Holo
$0.00125314-0.62%
FLOKI
$0.00002220-0.38%
Decred
$14.30+0.86%
Ravencoin
$0.01790501-0.65%
Fetch.ai
$0.20399584-0.87%
Yearn Finance
$6,434.82-0.65%
Kusama
$23.57-0.74%
Stepn
$0.20827754-0.62%
Golem
$0.20875708+0.88%
ICON
$0.21577301-0.48%
Ankr
$0.02452897-0.38%
Wemix
$0.62457192+0.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56743394-0.86%
SXP
$0.33268952-0.41%
Waves
$1.91-0.34%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.83%
Audius
$0.17025907-0.47%
JasmyCoin
$0.00382267-0.22%
EthereumPoW
$1.71+0.43%
Balancer
$4.30-0.11%
Aragon
$4.44-2.08%
Siacoin
$0.00339403+0.31%
IoTeX
$0.01829466-0.21%
Wax
$0.05140657+0.06%
Band Protocol
$1.21-0.68%
Moonbeam
$0.22787157-0.78%
TerraUSD
$0.01587139+2.13%
SafePal
$0.40998406-1.34%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19861621-0.27%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34337679-0.78%
Amp
$0.00256579-3.86%
Harmony
$0.01151211-0.81%
Kyber Network
$0.76280717+0.46%
Sushiswap
$0.71489715-0.23%
Gains Network
$4.52+0.83%
Axelar
$0.39326553-0.17%
Polymath Network
$0.14954517+1.18%
Biconomy
$0.21428979-0.87%
DigiByte
$0.00797830-0.08%
Horizen
$9.29-1.06%
Skale
$0.02759892-1.56%
Lisk
$0.88465082+0.85%
Core
$0.83715671+0.55%
Stargate Finance
$0.58714247-0.21%
UMA Protocol
$1.60-0.13%
Synapse
$0.59636778-0.44%
Livepeer
$3.96+0.36%
Joe
$0.30869520-0.77%
Cartesi
$0.14219359-1.30%
OriginTrail
$0.26560024-1.63%
Liquity
$1.05-0.52%
PlayDapp
$0.17146952+0.13%
Nervos Network
$0.00279332-0.10%
Nano
$0.66498918+0.38%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01752089-0.59%
iExec RLC
$1.19-0.63%
Merit Circle
$0.19305152-4.72%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.83%
API3
$0.96548614-0.95%
Numeraire
$13.27-0.62%
Steem
$0.18400972+0.44%
Verge
$0.00484273-2.72%
Celer Network
$0.01401646-0.92%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
OMG Network
$0.55314824-0.07%
Radicle
$1.55-0.86%
Syscoin
$0.10636979-0.50%
Coin98
$0.13420065-0.47%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06-0.53%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93770345-0.46%
Celsius
$0.17105501+0.58%
Dent
$0.00075558+1.11%
SPACE ID
$0.24558245-0.70%
Stormx
$0.00633446+1.39%
Powerledger
$0.15997344+0.45%
Civic
$0.08516601-0.09%
Braintrust
$0.27345723+0.01%
Marlin
$0.00823875-0.48%
MetisDAO
$15.27-0.58%
Secret
$0.31243328-1.00%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156069-0.63%
WINkLink
$0.00006695-0.13%
Keep Network
$0.11279549+0.32%
Chromia
$0.10801984+0.31%
NKN
$0.09364210-0.11%
Gitcoin
$0.99747713-0.24%
Hashflow
$0.34353900-0.42%
Bifrost
$0.04332565-1.02%
Ren
$0.05818044-0.17%
Request
$0.07460949-0.73%
MOBOX
$0.26999020-0.41%
COTI
$0.04572073-0.88%
Spell Token
$0.00046649-1.16%
WazirX
$0.12120870-0.73%
Galxe
$1.18-2.86%
Bancor
$0.36221058-1.07%
Origin Protocol
$0.10565769-1.84%
Sun Token
$0.00547089-0.39%
Adventure Gold
$0.64290640+1.26%
ARPA
$0.05010272-0.53%
XYO Network
$0.00352035+0.75%
Sweat Economy
$0.00615443-0.19%
Aavegotchi
$0.92735117-0.56%
Voyager Token
$0.16007368+0.48%
Boba Network
$0.13670186-1.00%
Raydium
$0.20187815-1.21%
SuperRare
$0.07136470-0.87%
Maple
$5.54+3.14%
Storj
$0.29484625-0.40%
Badger DAO
$2.12-0.60%
CEEK VR
$0.04716733+1.25%
Alien Worlds
$0.01056804-0.49%
Index Chain
$0.04993123-1.16%
GAS
$2.68+0.04%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50573250+0.24%
RACA
$0.00010909+0.04%
TrueFi
$0.03373849-1.07%
LCX
$0.04622461+1.45%
Moonriver
$4.82-0.40%
Saitama
$0.00077633-1.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18023779+2.61%
Reef
$0.00145878-0.42%
Serum
$0.08851128-0.26%
Ethernity
$1.73-0.93%
Orchid
$0.05461197-1.53%
Rally
$0.00639846-1.26%
Polkastarter
$0.30922112-0.05%
Travala.com
$0.56913777-0.30%
LooksRare
$0.05250790+0.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99+0.52%
BarnBridge
$2.92-0.27%
DIA
$0.24547946-0.29%
Keep3rV1
$54.55-0.12%
Virtua
$0.02446402+0.14%
Enzyme
$17.82-0.57%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17121445-3.43%
Velas
$0.01031136+2.85%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101565-0.10%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22011539-1.16%
Alchemix
$12.77-0.55%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.36-0.39%
Decentral Games
$0.03071509+0.71%
MXC
$0.00899330+4.62%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10309000+1.08%
CLV
$0.03664963-1.48%
Bluzelle
$0.05124020-0.40%
district0x
$0.02738528-0.29%
0x
$0.21952928+0.04%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.28%
Star Atlas
$0.00147017+0.02%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.22+1.45%
Harvest Finance
$24.47-1.07%
StaFi
$0.26612806-0.53%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368625-0.66%
Bonk
$0.00000034-0.40%
Augur
$1.55-0.02%
Rarible
$1.04-1.00%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01239054+0.03%
Tokemak
$0.56946740+2.04%
Quantstamp
$0.01143175+0.14%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03092689-0.72%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04565761-0.45%
FTX Token
$1.34-0.32%
Pepe
$0.00000122-0.58%
Threshold
$0.02355461-0.15%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09826164-0.38%
Human
$0.03730820-0.53%
Pitbull
$0.0000000017.08%
Tether
$0.99847027-0.13%
USD Coin
$0.99893694-0.43%
Dai
$0.99849523-0.34%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Elon Musk’s X Seeks Data-Giant Partner to Build In-App Stock Trading Service: Semafor

Given Musk’s affinity for digital assets, the potential service could likely include trading for cryptocurrencies.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconAug 3, 2023 at 5:44 p.m. UTC
Elon Musk’s X Seeks Data-Giant Partner to Build In-App Stock Trading Service: Semafor (Steve Jurvetson/Wikimedia Commons)

Elon Musk’s X Seeks Data-Giant Partner to Build In-App Stock Trading Service: Semafor (Steve Jurvetson/Wikimedia Commons)

  • Elon Musk's X is reportedly looking for a financial-data giant to build a trading hub on the app.
  • Musk said on X that "no work is being done on this to the best of my knowledge."

Elon Musk’s soon-to-be super app X, formerly known as Twitter, is looking for a financial-data giant to build a trading hub inside the app, news outlet Semafor reported citing documents and people familiar with the matter.

According to the documents, X sent out a request to financial data providers in recent weeks asking for proposals on financial content and real-time stock data, among others, Semafor said, adding that It wasn’t clear if any firms had submitted proposals due last week.

The request to the data firms also said that X is offering potential partners a reach of “hundreds of millions of highly-qualified users,” but will not compensate them. The firms were asked to put down the amount of money they’d be willing to invest in the project, Semafor reported.

However, Musk said on X that “no work is being done on this to the best of my knowledge.” While this is not a direct denial, it could suggest such a service may be in the works but may not be imminent.

This isn't the first time a potential for a trading hub within the X platform was floated. Earlier this year, social investing platform eToro said it is set to offer trading services of crypto and other assets directly to the users of then-called Twitter through an arrangement with the company.

If plans to build an in-app trading hub do go through, given Musk’s affinity for digital assets - specifically meme coin dogecoin (DOGE) - the platform could easily allow the trading of cryptocurrencies on top of other assets, in particular bitcoin (BTC), which potentially be a safe asset to list from a regulatory perspective.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong earlier this week made public that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had told him to stop trading all cryptocurrencies but bitcoin, suggesting that regulators wouldn’t have an issue with that particular cryptocurrency.

Musk had previously announced his plans to allow payments on the X platform, initially only in fiat currencies. Still, he was open to the idea of having the option to add crypto at a later point.

Musk refashioned Twitter to X in July as part of his plans to create an everything-app - much like China’s WeChat - that would allow for a wider variety of services, including payments and gaming. Crypto experts reacted positively to the change, saying that the rebranding could be a “game-changer” for the ecosystem.

Read more: Twitter Is Dead. Long Live Crypto Twitter?

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.