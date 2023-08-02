Bitcoin
Wintermute, a Major Trader, Is a Key Player in Arkham’s Controversial Dox-to-Earn Platform

The liquidity provider just withdrew 8 million of Arkham’s ARKM token from Binance, increasing its position by 731%.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconAug 2, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. UTC
(Aaron Burden/Unsplash)

(Aaron Burden/Unsplash)

Wintermute Trading, the large crypto market maker, withdrew more than 8 million ARKM tokens from Binance, underscoring its major role in Arkham Intelligence’s controversial new dox-to-earn platform designed to unmask anonymous crypto users.

Those five Wednesday transactions, totaling $3.7 million of ARKM, increased Wintermute’s position by more than 731%, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen.

CoinDesk - Unknown
(Nansen)

The Arkham Intel Exchange incentivizes people to figure out who is behind otherwise-anonymous crypto wallets, paying out bounties in the ARKM token. Wintermute’s accumulation of ARKM potentially makes them a bigger player in providing liquidity in that ecosystem.

“It’s super unlikely Wintermute is actually buying the token to hold it [as an investment]. Two potential possibilities are that they are either market-making with those tokens or doing some sort of [over-the-counter] deal they’re helping to facilitate,” said "Paul," a core contributor for crypto options trading protocol Lyra.

After the transactions, Wintemute became the 10th-largest holder of ARKM. The token has slid 5.6% in the past 24 hours to just under 47 cents.

ARKM debuted on July 18 at 75 cents, and the day before, Wintemute received about 15 million tokens from the Arkham Intelligence Multisig wallet, which makes sense for market making, according to Paul.

“You generally want to distribute to market makers prior to lauch so you launch with deep markets, otherwise the token price would be super volatile,” Paul said.

Representatives of Arkham Intelligence did not respond to a CoinDesk request for comment by press time. Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy said to CoinDesk over X (formerly Twitter) that he couldn’t provide any comment.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.