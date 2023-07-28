Arbitrum DAO’s First Grants Programs Take Shape

Bitcoin
$29,346.58+0.56%
Ethereum
$1,876.69+0.94%
XRP
$0.71115259-0.71%
Binance Coin
$242.20+0.44%
Cardano
$0.31110000+1.18%
Dogecoin
$0.07748498-0.17%
Solana
$25.04+0.28%
Tron
$0.08460747+2.80%
Litecoin
$91.40+1.38%
Polygon
$0.71152523-0.63%
Polkadot
$5.21-0.66%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000827+5.73%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,291.89+0.38%
Bitcoin Cash
$242.34-0.56%
Avalanche
$13.23+0.30%
Uniswap
$6.00+2.36%
Toncoin
$1.28-3.30%
Stellar
$0.16045900+1.36%
Chainlink
$7.83-1.25%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.01+0.30%
Binance USD
$0.99959734-0.41%
Monero
$162.79-0.18%
TrueUSD
$0.99879833+0.06%
Cosmos
$9.01+0.85%
Ethereum Classic
$18.48+1.19%
OKB
$42.92-0.60%
Filecoin
$4.41+0.16%
Internet Computer
$4.33+4.39%
Hedera
$0.05252896+0.90%
Lido DAO
$1.93+0.81%
Cronos
$0.05951176+0.87%
Quant
$106.28+4.18%
Aptos
$7.06+0.04%
Arbitrum
$1.18-0.13%
VeChain
$0.01865871+0.59%
NEAR Protocol
$1.39+1.25%
Aave
$73.08+0.69%
Maker
$1,174.02+1.48%
The Graph
$0.11224368+0.45%
Optimism
$1.47-2.17%
Synthetix
$2.83-1.74%
Algorand
$0.11059411+0.47%
Elrond
$32.71+0.50%
Stacks
$0.60020613+0.65%
EOS
$0.74900000+1.04%
The Sandbox
$0.43028781+0.70%
XDC Network
$0.05844934-2.45%
Immutable X
$0.73995948+1.26%
Axie Infinity
$6.10+0.94%
Theta
$0.79648262+0.34%
Tezos
$0.82700000+2.88%
BitDAO
$0.51171855-3.71%
ApeCoin
$1.97-0.75%
USDD
$0.99899005+0.20%
Decentraland
$0.38921026+1.06%
Fantom
$0.24750463+1.50%
Bitcoin SV
$35.19+0.33%
Injective Protocol
$8.09+1.06%
Render Token
$1.81+2.30%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72909545-0.41%
NEO
$8.76+0.23%
Flow
$0.58290507-0.02%
Gala
$0.02362562-0.12%
GateToken
$4.23-0.18%
eCash
$0.00002979+0.13%
Kava.io
$0.87878840-1.62%
Rocket Pool
$29.45-2.19%
Radix
$0.05593580+0.10%
KuCoin Token
$5.89-0.02%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.16%
Chiliz
$0.07791027+0.50%
GMX
$56.98+2.04%
Klaytn
$0.16136219+0.39%
IOTA
$0.17480765+0.27%
Compound
$70.74+0.52%
PAX Gold
$1,949.11+0.18%
Luna Classic
$0.00008179+0.51%
Frax Share
$6.37+3.90%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.26%
Casper
$0.03975982+4.05%
Huobi Token
$2.69-0.28%
Mina
$0.44877077+1.23%
Sui
$0.63040617-0.64%
Arweave
$5.66-0.13%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88577648-2.30%
Dash
$32.38+2.05%
Nexo
$0.65631216+1.88%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.18%
Woo Network
$0.20660262+1.77%
dYdX
$2.06-0.10%
Zilliqa
$0.02092612+0.76%
PancakeSwap
$1.51+0.98%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.41+7.53%
1inch Network
$0.30918242+1.23%
Gnosis
$116.95+0.60%
Flare
$0.01438262+2.36%
Enjin
$0.30039237+0.56%
Osmosis
$0.49284195+0.16%
Convex Finance
$3.78+1.53%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19849000+0.67%
Mask Network
$3.55-0.43%
Loopring
$0.22561293-0.55%
THORChain
$0.93194701-0.05%
Qtum
$2.56+0.26%
NEM
$0.02951655+1.31%
Zcash
$30.60+1.95%
Oasis Network
$0.05015663+0.54%
Celo
$0.48894502+0.21%
BLUR
$0.30601670+0.11%
Astar
$0.05417694+5.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.40+0.42%
Illuvium
$42.31+2.20%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.55+2.69%
Stepn
$0.21338962+0.92%
Yearn Finance
$7,043.44+1.77%
Holo
$0.00127957+0.53%
Helium
$1.58+5.04%
Fetch.ai
$0.21634918+0.97%
Decred
$14.68-0.05%
FLOKI
$0.00002249+0.69%
Ravencoin
$0.01843253+0.83%
ICON
$0.22369090+1.26%
Ankr
$0.02568617+2.25%
Kusama
$23.33+1.98%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60791940+0.26%
Golem
$0.20140888+1.87%
JasmyCoin
$0.00414236+6.21%
SXP
$0.34591554+1.42%
Wemix
$0.63466277-0.06%
Waves
$1.94+0.96%
Audius
$0.18116959+0.10%
EthereumPoW
$1.77+1.61%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.28%
Balancer
$4.47-0.73%
Siacoin
$0.00350811+4.81%
IoTeX
$0.01909594+0.41%
Wax
$0.05356997+2.42%
Aragon
$4.26+2.00%
SafePal
$0.43282862+1.12%
Moonbeam
$0.22989550+0.63%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35868936+0.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01577070+1.30%
Band Protocol
$1.20-0.71%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20101105+1.15%
Harmony
$0.01213831+1.71%
Kyber Network
$0.76952432+15.75%
Axelar
$0.40632795+1.13%
Horizen
$9.64-1.50%
Biconomy
$0.22306791-0.70%
Amp
$0.00238585+1.13%
Gains Network
$4.41+0.58%
DigiByte
$0.00804845+0.45%
Sushiswap
$0.66365960+0.49%
Skale
$0.02707554+1.13%
Lisk
$0.86369873+3.22%
Polymath Network
$0.13790000+4.08%
Core
$0.82195933+0.50%
Stargate Finance
$0.60283371+1.26%
Synapse
$0.64732510+1.09%
Livepeer
$4.19-0.79%
UMA Protocol
$1.62-3.61%
Joe
$0.33242228+1.54%
Cartesi
$0.14894960+0.15%
Liquity
$1.17+7.91%
OriginTrail
$0.26276212+2.57%
PlayDapp
$0.17196648+1.51%
Nano
$0.70678887+0.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00280397+0.59%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01834725+1.62%
Numeraire
$14.36-0.04%
Merit Circle
$0.19950537-0.26%
iExec RLC
$1.20+1.60%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+0.18%
API3
$0.98996134+1.75%
OMG Network
$0.61004102+1.79%
Celer Network
$0.01452494+1.31%
Steem
$0.18632431+1.99%
Syscoin
$0.11350017-1.70%
Radicle
$1.59-1.76%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.13614111+0.73%
Verge
$0.00463154+0.81%
Celsius
$0.17608644+7.47%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.10+0.19%
Stormx
$0.00667929+17.09%
Dent
$0.00075059+1.94%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.95366548+0.57%
SPACE ID
$0.24702595+0.17%
Secret
$0.33382858-2.66%
Civic
$0.08764664+3.20%
Braintrust
$0.28216653+0.70%
MetisDAO
$15.73+1.14%
WINkLink
$0.00007113+0.51%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163457+0.14%
Marlin
$0.00841691+1.26%
Powerledger
$0.15360537+1.44%
Chromia
$0.11310320+1.35%
Keep Network
$0.11676708+1.55%
Bifrost
$0.04566541-0.38%
NKN
$0.09660245+1.21%
Gitcoin
$1.02+3.36%
Galxe
$1.30+1.69%
Ren
$0.06053315+0.74%
Hashflow
$0.33975893+2.14%
Request
$0.07673884-0.58%
WazirX
$0.12745614+0.33%
Bancor
$0.38673961+1.96%
MOBOX
$0.27957102+1.76%
Sun Token
$0.00597410+1.51%
Spell Token
$0.00047309+1.39%
COTI
$0.04504847-3.95%
Origin Protocol
$0.10871535+6.54%
XYO Network
$0.00377613+0.41%
Adventure Gold
$0.66424549+0.65%
Aavegotchi
$0.99376460-1.40%
Voyager Token
$0.17280487+9.10%
ARPA
$0.05146611+4.24%
Raydium
$0.21540203-1.61%
Boba Network
$0.13763693+0.56%
SuperRare
$0.07542714+1.20%
Maple
$5.87+0.16%
Badger DAO
$2.19+0.90%
Storj
$0.29734646+2.42%
CEEK VR
$0.05034840+0.48%
LCX
$0.05176745-3.45%
Alien Worlds
$0.01095548+0.19%
Index Chain
$0.05117537+1.60%
RACA
$0.00011625+0.98%
TrueFi
$0.03598293+1.61%
Sweat Economy
$0.00577603-1.15%
GAS
$2.70+1.60%
Moonriver
$4.98-1.28%
Rally
$0.00734453+6.54%
Reef
$0.00159642+0.32%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47693838-0.74%
Ethernity
$1.84+12.89%
Serum
$0.09117323-1.06%
Saitama
$0.00075535-0.35%
Polkastarter
$0.33384503+4.41%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17855347-6.32%
Velas
$0.01230698-0.22%
Orchid
$0.05145396+1.59%
LooksRare
$0.05534974+1.04%
Travala.com
$0.56780552+2.69%
DIA
$0.25795247-0.29%
Virtua
$0.02584889+3.17%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24057760+1.67%
BarnBridge
$2.90-3.55%
Keep3rV1
$54.86-1.21%
Alchemix
$13.96-2.58%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-2.02%
Enzyme
$17.94+1.76%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105129-0.80%
Decentral Games
$0.03436552+0.57%
Bluzelle
$0.05448282+0.06%
CLV
$0.03748717-0.56%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.20+1.03%
district0x
$0.02870000+20.34%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14092162-2.60%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10201604+17.56%
MXC
$0.00868809+0.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.97%
0x
$0.21424048+2.39%
Star Atlas
$0.00149888+2.59%
Harvest Finance
$24.89-0.33%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.26+3.25%
StaFi
$0.28328249+0.49%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00378270+0.11%
Bonk
$0.00000035+0.39%
Augur
$1.84+0.19%
Rarible
$1.14-0.21%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01319315-0.13%
Tokemak
$0.58136855-0.76%
Quantstamp
$0.01107987+0.44%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03052625-3.98%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04858782+0.43%
FTX Token
$1.42+1.87%
Pepe
$0.00000135+0.63%
Threshold
$0.02452946-0.28%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10167362+0.96%
Human
$0.04098484-3.00%
Pitbull
$0.0000000016.80%
Tether
$0.99970057+0.00%
USD Coin
$0.99979848-0.27%
Dai
$0.99960164-0.19%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Arbitrum DAO’s First Grants Programs Take Shape

Two governance proposals are collectively requesting nearly $5 million worth of ARB tokens to launch grants programs.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconJul 28, 2023 at 8:25 p.m. UTC
(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Arbitrum’s community may soon begin handing out grants as token-holders are hashing out the details of two multi-million dollar programs.

Two governance proposals together request around $5 million in ARB tokens from Arbitrum’s nearly $4 billion treasury to build grants programs that will fund ecosystem development. ARB stakeholders have been voting on one of the grants programs since last week; voting for the second one starts on Monday.

The vote on the programs could yield notable grantmaking powers for ARB token holders, who would get to have a say in which programs get funding, and how much.

They’re separate efforts but not exactly dueling, said the pseudonymous DisruptionJoe, founder of Plurality Labs, which is pitching one of the proposals.

“In the event that both proposals succeed, the entities involved are eager to collaborate, thereby establishing a precedent of pluralism from the very beginning,” DisruptionJoe said in a comment.

Beyond these active votes, other entties based on Arbitrum have sought their own multi-million dollar token allocations, including the trading DEX Camelot. That effort failed this week.

Edited by Danny Nelson.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.