RFK Jr. Confirms Recent Bitcoin Purchases
The Democratic presidential candidate has previously been supportive of Bitcoin, promising to exempt the crypto from capital gains taxes.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed Wednesday that he did own bitcoin (BTC), something he had previously disputed but had been recorded in a financial disclosure form.
The confirmation came during a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday with The Wolf of All Street podcast host Scott Melker.
"Right after the Bitcoin Conference, I decided to put my money where my mouth is and bought two bitcoin for each of my seven children,” said Kennedy. The Miami-based Bitcoin Conference – at which Kennedy spoke favorably of Bitcoin – was held between May 18 and May 20 this year.
Bitcoin was trading around $27,000 in the days after the conference, while at current prices of roughly $29,500, those 14 bitcoin now are worth almost $414,000.
Kennedy doubled down on his support of bitcoin last week, promising his intention – should he win the presidency – to exempt the token from capital gains taxes and to begin backing the U.S. dollar with hard assets such as bitcoin.
CNBC reported earlier this month that Kennedy said he “was not an investor” in bitcoin, contradicting a financial disclosure form dated June 30 which revealed he owned between $100,001 and $250,000 of the cryptocurrency. The campaign first said the holding belonged to RFK’s wife before clarifying the assets did indeed belong to the candidate.
UPDATE (July 26, 21:45 UTC): Added information on the worth of Kennedy's 14 bitcoin.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.