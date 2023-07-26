Private Banking Firm With $14B Assets Starts First Crypto Fund of Spain

Bitcoin
$29,492.33+0.86%
Ethereum
$1,871.50+0.50%
XRP
$0.71966174+1.16%
Binance Coin
$239.12+0.22%
Dogecoin
$0.07872688-3.74%
Cardano
$0.30720000+0.95%
Solana
$25.33+8.48%
Tron
$0.08226189+0.63%
Polygon
$0.72289820+1.27%
Litecoin
$89.73-0.13%
Polkadot
$5.24+0.71%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,470.38+0.11%
Bitcoin Cash
$241.29+1.71%
Toncoin
$1.36-6.13%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000784-1.04%
Avalanche
$13.29-1.13%
Uniswap
$5.82+0.45%
Stellar
$0.15596300+7.16%
Chainlink
$7.73+4.27%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.38%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.02+0.83%
Monero
$162.42-0.85%
TrueUSD
$0.99938101+0.09%
Cosmos
$8.96-0.49%
Ethereum Classic
$18.28+1.00%
OKB
$42.84+0.64%
Filecoin
$4.33-2.03%
Internet Computer
$4.07+0.59%
Lido DAO
$1.94-1.52%
Hedera
$0.05251828-0.48%
Cronos
$0.05921507+1.20%
Aptos
$7.04+0.51%
Arbitrum
$1.20+1.70%
Quant
$102.54-0.51%
VeChain
$0.01869736+0.21%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36+0.15%
Maker
$1,182.99+2.93%
Aave
$71.51+1.43%
Optimism
$1.52+3.97%
The Graph
$0.11184357+1.09%
Synthetix
$2.82+2.03%
Algorand
$0.11096311+0.74%
Stacks
$0.60727858+1.46%
Elrond
$32.59-0.19%
The Sandbox
$0.43144609+0.03%
EOS
$0.74410000+0.09%
XDC Network
$0.05956607+4.60%
Theta
$0.82015674-1.76%
Axie Infinity
$6.06-0.28%
BitDAO
$0.53672249-0.47%
Immutable X
$0.71559489+0.22%
Tezos
$0.81790700+0.84%
ApeCoin
$2.00-0.92%
USDD
$0.99919256+0.10%
Decentraland
$0.38983306+0.28%
Fantom
$0.24649240+4.01%
Bitcoin SV
$35.06-1.35%
Render Token
$1.77-0.62%
Injective Protocol
$8.07+0.29%
Curve DAO Token
$0.73311013-0.01%
NEO
$8.77-0.01%
Flow
$0.59214113+0.26%
GateToken
$4.24+0.03%
Radix
$0.05760353+1.71%
Gala
$0.02359346-2.95%
Rocket Pool
$29.48-1.12%
eCash
$0.00002956-0.71%
KuCoin Token
$5.89+2.21%
Kava.io
$0.87249881+2.24%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99930897-0.07%
Chiliz
$0.07721989-0.90%
Klaytn
$0.16072606-1.93%
GMX
$55.17+2.04%
Compound
$71.28+13.23%
PAX Gold
$1,957.71+0.15%
IOTA
$0.17451057+0.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00008163-1.08%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.85%
Frax Share
$5.99+0.92%
Casper
$0.03821679+1.68%
Huobi Token
$2.66-1.80%
Sui
$0.63524683-1.54%
Mina
$0.44188103+0.63%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99902801-0.35%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90565784-2.35%
Arweave
$5.65-0.71%
Dash
$31.66+0.47%
Nexo
$0.63287192-0.11%
dYdX
$2.07-0.31%
Zilliqa
$0.02084773+0.09%
Woo Network
$0.20064161+0.93%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.70%
1inch Network
$0.30483893-0.34%
Enjin
$0.30164449-2.06%
Osmosis
$0.49474283-0.67%
Gnosis
$115.61-1.52%
Mask Network
$3.59-5.25%
Convex Finance
$3.72+5.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19764600-0.43%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.28+0.83%
Flare
$0.01405749+1.62%
THORChain
$0.94652984-0.85%
Loopring
$0.22500004+3.38%
Qtum
$2.57-1.93%
NEM
$0.02931247+1.65%
Oasis Network
$0.05119527+1.21%
Zcash
$30.10+0.61%
Celo
$0.48798879+1.57%
BLUR
$0.30544507-0.28%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.19-1.74%
Stepn
$0.21234782-0.33%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.38+0.43%
Helium
$1.59+8.91%
Yearn Finance
$6,823.91+4.09%
Holo
$0.00126673+1.61%
Illuvium
$39.95+0.26%
Decred
$14.60-0.24%
Astar
$0.05001859+9.50%
FLOKI
$0.00002237-0.74%
Fetch.ai
$0.21232710+1.08%
Ravencoin
$0.01803132-0.30%
ICON
$0.21869374+0.22%
Ankr
$0.02552480+3.51%
Kusama
$22.56-0.65%
Wemix
$0.64739693+1.87%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60636909-1.40%
Golem
$0.19894935+1.37%
SXP
$0.34158869+0.80%
Audius
$0.18089162+0.76%
Waves
$1.91-0.76%
Balancer
$4.53-1.39%
EthereumPoW
$1.76+1.11%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.21%
JasmyCoin
$0.00387710+2.67%
IoTeX
$0.01902817+0.47%
Wax
$0.05280336-4.72%
Siacoin
$0.00340005+1.08%
Aragon
$4.04-2.63%
Moonbeam
$0.23059717-0.21%
TerraUSD
$0.01612801-0.39%
Band Protocol
$1.21+2.33%
SafePal
$0.41829902-0.13%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35096457-0.43%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19916957+0.83%
Harmony
$0.01186659+0.75%
Amp
$0.00242562-7.33%
Axelar
$0.40042757-2.85%
Biconomy
$0.22328659-0.12%
Gains Network
$4.40+3.03%
Kyber Network
$0.72114640+5.63%
DigiByte
$0.00795406+2.96%
Horizen
$9.25+7.44%
Sushiswap
$0.66181240-0.06%
Synapse
$0.66082358+1.67%
Core
$0.82783654+0.23%
Lisk
$0.84867253-1.73%
Skale
$0.02641985+2.15%
Stargate Finance
$0.58900017+0.92%
Polymath Network
$0.13338303+0.55%
Livepeer
$4.12+1.76%
Joe
$0.33135537-0.76%
UMA Protocol
$1.55-1.21%
Cartesi
$0.14494562+1.12%
Liquity
$1.06+0.29%
PlayDapp
$0.17302059+0.10%
OriginTrail
$0.25301525-5.04%
Nano
$0.69344667-0.07%
Nervos Network
$0.00274682+0.51%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01818305+2.39%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-2.20%
Numeraire
$13.65+2.72%
Merit Circle
$0.19328427-6.47%
iExec RLC
$1.16+0.81%
API3
$0.96620274-0.72%
OMG Network
$0.59317978-0.19%
Celer Network
$0.01452873+1.39%
Steem
$0.18347802+0.18%
Syscoin
$0.11166056+0.54%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.55-0.97%
Verge
$0.00464468+1.50%
Coin98
$0.13568687+0.13%
Braintrust
$0.29814881-1.33%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.10+0.96%
Secret
$0.34447305+0.42%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94908980+0.17%
SPACE ID
$0.24470288-0.64%
MetisDAO
$16.06+2.42%
Civic
$0.08650166+0.11%
Celsius
$0.16282932-1.04%
Dent
$0.00071812+0.92%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00162111-2.06%
Marlin
$0.00833947+0.12%
WINkLink
$0.00006817-0.08%
Powerledger
$0.15217743+0.08%
Keep Network
$0.11831367+7.03%
Stormx
$0.00579120-3.83%
Chromia
$0.10999291+2.10%
Bifrost
$0.04489618+5.55%
NKN
$0.09511106+1.15%
Ren
$0.06092807+3.47%
Request
$0.07714129-0.90%
COTI
$0.04851193+0.36%
Gitcoin
$0.96995213+2.03%
Galxe
$1.27+1.71%
WazirX
$0.12659924-0.52%
Hashflow
$0.32799564-3.30%
Bancor
$0.37773022-1.23%
MOBOX
$0.27240258-0.48%
Sun Token
$0.00585749-0.82%
Spell Token
$0.00047039+1.98%
Origin Protocol
$0.10635947+16.20%
Aavegotchi
$0.96806412-0.69%
ARPA
$0.04914358+2.64%
XYO Network
$0.00345081+0.43%
Raydium
$0.21743271+3.42%
Boba Network
$0.13723859-0.54%
SuperRare
$0.07498638-0.53%
Maple
$5.76-2.01%
Adventure Gold
$0.57200490-6.21%
LCX
$0.05477788+0.95%
Storj
$0.29194560+0.73%
Badger DAO
$2.11-0.57%
CEEK VR
$0.04991630-0.32%
Voyager Token
$0.13874996+0.23%
Alien Worlds
$0.01084470+0.26%
Index Chain
$0.04984409+1.08%
RACA
$0.00011319+2.45%
GAS
$2.69-0.50%
TrueFi
$0.03509076+1.67%
Sweat Economy
$0.00567508+7.04%
Moonriver
$4.98+0.36%
Reef
$0.00159809+0.94%
Serum
$0.09258861+2.27%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47162338-0.62%
Saitama
$0.00074574+0.33%
Rally
$0.00630982-1.04%
Polkastarter
$0.31385832+0.81%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16786871+8.41%
Velas
$0.01248264-0.18%
Orchid
$0.05079752+2.12%
LooksRare
$0.05494259+1.75%
Ethernity
$1.58+2.54%
Travala.com
$0.54412468-0.18%
DIA
$0.25539026-0.01%
Alchemix
$14.13+2.39%
Virtua
$0.02491705-0.66%
Keep3rV1
$54.79+1.08%
Onyxcoin
$0.00107932+0.62%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23222949-1.11%
BarnBridge
$2.80+0.17%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.70-1.82%
Enzyme
$17.10+1.27%
Decentral Games
$0.03277923+2.33%
Bluzelle
$0.05424835+0.24%
CLV
$0.03698238+1.75%
district0x
$0.02860000+3.25%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.08+0.38%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.23%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13781109-5.86%
MXC
$0.00849446-4.96%
0x
$0.20915909+0.16%
Star Atlas
$0.00148205+2.27%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.08745890-8.58%
Harvest Finance
$24.51+0.93%
StaFi
$0.28421424+1.12%
Augur
$2.01+1.29%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.03-0.04%
Bonk
$0.00000035+3.70%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374839+1.78%
Rarible
$1.10-2.31%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01295546-0.77%
Tokemak
$0.58432042-2.42%
Quantstamp
$0.01132497-5.11%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03119070-1.28%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.05074724+6.61%
FTX Token
$1.35-0.21%
Pepe
$0.00000136+2.91%
Threshold
$0.02477168+5.69%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10041317+2.56%
Human
$0.04195204-3.23%
Pitbull
$0.0000000014.05%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.36%
Dai
$0.99977619-0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Private Banking Firm With $14B Assets Starts First Crypto Fund of Spain

The fund will be accessible to professional investors only and will be audited by PwC.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 8:57 p.m. UTC
Flag of Spain. (Kutay Tanir/Getty Images)

Flag of Spain. (Kutay Tanir/Getty Images)

A&G, a Spain-based banking entity focused on private banking, launched the first crypto fund under Spanish jurisprudence.

The firm, with €12.4 billion ($14 billion) in assets under management as of the end of 2022, launched a hedge fund that will be accessible to professional investors, A&G said in a statement released on Monday.

The fund managed by A&G will have CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole and Santander, as depositary, while it will be audited by PwC.

"We consider it an optimal solution for any European professional investor who wants to approach the world of cryptocurrencies, without forgetting that it is a very high risk fund," Diego Fernandez Elices, chief investment officer at A&G, said in a statement.

In 2022, the Bank of Spain started issuing licenses for providers of services for the exchange of virtual currency for fiat currency and the custody of digital wallets, to which companies such as Bit2Me, Bitstamp, BVNK, Crypto.com and Ripio acceded.

Some time later, in December 2022, the central bank of Spain said it was planning to start a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) project, and asked financial institutions and tech providers to submit proposals for the initiative.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Andrés Engler
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
SpainfundCrypto Funds