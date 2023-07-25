Worldcoin Token Slumps Amid Crypto Community Unease

That's a reflection of the crypto community's disquiet about the project, which uses a hardware unit known as an Orb to identify individuals and prove they are human by scanning their irises. Being able to verify a person in that way will be a key part of a new digital economy in an era when artificial intelligence (AI) is integrated into society, according to the company. Users verified by the Orb can claim WLD tokens on the project's app, where regulations allow.