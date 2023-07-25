Crypto Exchange KuCoin to 'Adjust Some Personnel as Needed', but Denies Report of Major Layoffs

Citing three confirmed but anonymous internal sources, Twitter news account Wu Blockchain tweeted on Tuesday that the Seychelles-based exchange plans to lay off as many as 30% of its employees as it grapples with a decline in profit after the New York State Attorney General Letitia James sued KuCoin in March on allegations that it violated securities laws by offering tokens – including ether. The exchange recently instituted mandatory identity checks on its customers, which Wu Blockchain said cut into profits.