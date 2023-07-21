Crypto Liquidity Network Paradigm Leans Into DeFi With StarkWare

Bitcoin
$29,872.19+0.20%
Ethereum
$1,891.32+0.03%
XRP
$0.77481211-2.42%
Binance Coin
$244.20+0.45%
Cardano
$0.31422500-1.70%
Dogecoin
$0.07395369+3.89%
Solana
$25.35-2.95%
Tron
$0.08140278+0.90%
Polygon
$0.76460758-1.55%
Polkadot
$5.47+2.28%
Litecoin
$92.47+0.17%
Avalanche
$13.96+0.20%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,831.38-0.27%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.15+0.56%
Uniswap
$6.22+4.81%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000786+1.29%
Stellar
$0.15733200-3.31%
Chainlink
$8.14+1.04%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.15+2.06%
Binance USD
$0.99975180-0.70%
Monero
$162.15-1.86%
TrueUSD
$0.99935696-0.14%
Cosmos
$9.44+0.99%
Ethereum Classic
$18.81+0.58%
OKB
$43.10+0.13%
Toncoin
$1.45+4.90%
Filecoin
$4.51+0.76%
Hedera
$0.05600492-1.26%
Internet Computer
$4.10-0.43%
Lido DAO
$2.04-1.69%
Aptos
$7.51-0.35%
Arbitrum
$1.25-1.93%
Cronos
$0.06034314+1.23%
Quant
$101.96-0.96%
NEAR Protocol
$1.50-3.33%
VeChain
$0.01931015-0.71%
Aave
$74.62+2.54%
The Graph
$0.11866764+0.95%
Optimism
$1.53-0.76%
Maker
$1,148.87+11.08%
Synthetix
$3.15+5.85%
Algorand
$0.11522554+0.37%
Stacks
$0.62497446-0.17%
EOS
$0.78098100+2.40%
Elrond
$33.56-2.64%
The Sandbox
$0.44573594-0.50%
BitDAO
$0.58189794+0.50%
Immutable X
$0.76051677+2.48%
Theta
$0.81740844+2.26%
Tezos
$0.85016000-2.76%
ApeCoin
$2.14-0.13%
Axie Infinity
$6.45-0.34%
Decentraland
$0.40176991-0.83%
Injective Protocol
$9.20-2.00%
Bitcoin SV
$38.02-1.32%
USDD
$0.99826998-0.31%
Fantom
$0.25821086+0.68%
Render Token
$1.91+0.57%
Curve DAO Token
$0.78792963-0.50%
Gala
$0.02672747+0.98%
Flow
$0.62897322-1.44%
NEO
$9.16-0.69%
Rocket Pool
$31.34-4.26%
eCash
$0.00003118-1.67%
Radix
$0.05781618-2.06%
GateToken
$4.21-0.31%
Kava.io
$0.90479540+0.55%
KuCoin Token
$5.98-2.98%
XDC Network
$0.04084984+4.99%
Chiliz
$0.07958450+0.33%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.07%
Klaytn
$0.16976608-1.90%
IOTA
$0.18409028-0.50%
Luna Classic
$0.00008738+0.81%
Compound
$72.85+1.37%
PAX Gold
$1,924.97-0.93%
GMX
$51.41-6.81%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.37%
Sui
$0.68167577-2.30%
Frax Share
$5.99+1.10%
Mina
$0.46078736+0.63%
Huobi Token
$2.64-1.92%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99914909-0.34%
Casper
$0.03551833-1.13%
Arweave
$5.98-0.05%
dYdX
$2.20+0.70%
Dash
$33.03+0.87%
Woo Network
$0.21540958-0.19%
Zilliqa
$0.02161744-1.07%
Nexo
$0.63774463+0.25%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85527420+0.55%
1inch Network
$0.34010453+4.52%
Mask Network
$3.99+6.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.54-0.39%
Osmosis
$0.51938213+0.14%
Enjin
$0.30897820-0.31%
Flare
$0.01485157+6.08%
Gnosis
$118.12-1.16%
THORChain
$1.00-0.15%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20212700+0.67%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.29+1.22%
Convex Finance
$3.73-2.99%
Qtum
$2.74-0.01%
Loopring
$0.23057866+1.17%
NEM
$0.02955101-0.57%
BLUR
$0.33454491-0.98%
Zcash
$31.46+0.16%
Oasis Network
$0.05104572-0.14%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.92-0.84%
Stepn
$0.22909352-1.80%
Celo
$0.49801785-3.01%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.82-0.68%
FLOKI
$0.00002404-0.42%
Illuvium
$41.85+0.46%
Fetch.ai
$0.22455589-1.02%
Holo
$0.00131767-0.44%
Ravencoin
$0.01948834-0.78%
Yearn Finance
$6,861.51-0.92%
Decred
$14.74-2.04%
ICON
$0.23068840-0.76%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65670130+2.06%
Helium
$1.49-3.59%
Kusama
$23.35-1.37%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.28%
SXP
$0.36282763-0.67%
Ankr
$0.02527591+0.80%
Wemix
$0.65814922-1.75%
EthereumPoW
$1.86-0.12%
Waves
$1.99+1.57%
Astar
$0.04458912+1.62%
Golem
$0.19929496-1.31%
Balancer
$4.70+1.05%
Audius
$0.18628508-0.52%
IoTeX
$0.02003792-3.53%
JasmyCoin
$0.00390451+0.48%
Wax
$0.05387720+2.73%
0x
$0.20865742-0.05%
TerraUSD
$0.01760298+7.19%
Siacoin
$0.00333823+0.26%
Moonbeam
$0.24788767+2.72%
Aragon
$4.22-0.06%
Band Protocol
$1.30-10.62%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37830232-1.61%
SafePal
$0.44367819+0.75%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20644129+3.75%
Harmony
$0.01238281-2.43%
Sushiswap
$0.72992185+0.63%
Biconomy
$0.23230344-2.19%
Gains Network
$4.55+5.19%
Synapse
$0.72203269-1.53%
Skale
$0.02921736-0.92%
DigiByte
$0.00815263-0.03%
Core
$0.88244785-0.96%
Axelar
$0.38550904+5.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.62587723-3.88%
Polymath Network
$0.13770000+0.15%
Joe
$0.36072909+0.39%
Lisk
$0.84274604-0.83%
Amp
$0.00213889+2.54%
UMA Protocol
$1.64-0.94%
Horizen
$8.35+2.75%
Livepeer
$4.07+0.59%
Cartesi
$0.15211239-1.23%
Kyber Network
$0.61182043+1.30%
Liquity
$1.10-2.84%
OriginTrail
$0.25240466-53.27%
API3
$1.10-5.16%
PlayDapp
$0.16853884-1.27%
Merit Circle
$0.21145844-8.92%
Verge
$0.00564415-4.81%
Nano
$0.69667814-0.24%
Nervos Network
$0.00278163-0.53%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01839567-0.84%
iExec RLC
$1.21-0.89%
OMG Network
$0.62527335-0.68%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-0.10%
Celer Network
$0.01525280-0.88%
Steem
$0.18632542-2.14%
Numeraire
$12.99-1.89%
Syscoin
$0.11354956+0.80%
Radicle
$1.57-0.74%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.14669678-0.68%
Secret
$0.36107470-1.39%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.02-0.60%
Braintrust
$0.30615932+6.88%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16-3.52%
Dent
$0.00078987-0.69%
SPACE ID
$0.25937478-1.42%
MetisDAO
$16.80-1.42%
Celsius
$0.16446814-1.32%
Civic
$0.08647721-0.73%
Chromia
$0.12004107+0.03%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163991-1.55%
Ren
$0.06756441-0.16%
Powerledger
$0.15470403-1.21%
WINkLink
$0.00006886-0.68%
Gitcoin
$1.07+1.80%
Marlin
$0.00804907+1.13%
Hashflow
$0.36205095-0.71%
Stormx
$0.00574113+20.62%
COTI
$0.05176102-1.40%
NKN
$0.09607390+0.13%
Adventure Gold
$0.80625015-27.60%
Galxe
$1.32+0.06%
Keep Network
$0.11155268-2.18%
Bifrost
$0.04357667-1.16%
Request
$0.07740838-1.95%
MOBOX
$0.28666018-1.03%
Bancor
$0.39200846-1.49%
Spell Token
$0.00048790+0.19%
WazirX
$0.12489194-3.54%
Sun Token
$0.00582669+0.30%
Raydium
$0.23845373-3.95%
ARPA
$0.05094480+0.35%
Aavegotchi
$0.94027339-1.56%
SuperRare
$0.07606043-1.99%
Maple
$5.70-2.00%
Storj
$0.30919804-1.16%
Boba Network
$0.13062450-1.47%
XYO Network
$0.00347472-3.05%
CEEK VR
$0.05167138-0.02%
LCX
$0.05497793+2.02%
Badger DAO
$2.14-1.21%
Alien Worlds
$0.01122420-1.08%
Index Chain
$0.05282018-2.88%
Voyager Token
$0.13420551+0.81%
Sweat Economy
$0.00598808-1.74%
Origin Protocol
$0.07741856-0.62%
TrueFi
$0.03608139-2.49%
RACA
$0.00011272-0.45%
Reef
$0.00164984-1.34%
GAS
$2.66-1.27%
Moonriver
$5.07-0.01%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50370353-2.69%
Serum
$0.09236943-3.50%
Saitama
$0.00076578-1.10%
Rally
$0.00679035-1.01%
LooksRare
$0.05795855-0.35%
Quickswap
$68.38-18.68%
Polkastarter
$0.31457272+0.59%
Velas
$0.01246810-0.70%
Orchid
$0.05039554-0.65%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15674322-0.83%
Travala.com
$0.54383965-1.05%
DIA
$0.25695740-4.56%
Ethernity
$1.54-1.55%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24865173-1.38%
Keep3rV1
$56.85-1.76%
Onyxcoin
$0.00113828+1.52%
Alchemix
$14.22-0.01%
BarnBridge
$2.90-0.53%
Virtua
$0.02501778-0.43%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.77+2.53%
Enzyme
$17.14+0.05%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11569754-4.68%
Bluzelle
$0.05879505-1.00%
MXC
$0.00955045-2.76%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14985175-0.35%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.34-1.33%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.74%
district0x
$0.02850000-4.04%
Decentral Games
$0.02969054+12.47%
CLV
$0.03604478-0.77%
Augur
$2.59+26.45%
Star Atlas
$0.00153423-2.20%
Harvest Finance
$25.25-1.33%
StaFi
$0.29793066-0.23%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00408981-9.77%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.05+0.84%
Bonk
$0.00000035-1.15%
Rarible
$1.10-0.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01411269-1.54%
Tokemak
$0.63600217-2.25%
Quantstamp
$0.01214820-0.40%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03162805-3.48%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.38-4.55%
Pepe
$0.00000152-0.28%
Threshold
$0.02369981-1.12%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10194831-5.02%
Human
$0.04626264+1.65%
Pitbull
$0.000000008.58%
Tether
$0.99985849-0.23%
USD Coin
$0.99986848-0.60%
Dai
$1.00-0.42%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Liquidity Network Paradigm Leans Into DeFi With StarkWare

The new Paradex decentralized perpetuals platform is backed by the recent appchain technology from StarkWare.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconJul 21, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. UTC
StarkWare co-founders President Eli Ben-Sasson and CEO Uri Kolodny (StarkWare)

StarkWare co-founders President Eli Ben-Sasson and CEO Uri Kolodny (StarkWare)

Paradigm, which provides liquidity to institutional crypto derivatives traders, is branching into decentralized finance (DeFi) with the addition of Paradex, a decentralized perpetuals platform. Paradex uses the newly announced appchains from scaling solution giant StarkWare, according to a Friday announcement at the StarknetCC event in Paris.

Paradigm, a separate entity from the venture capital firm of the same name, said Paradex is a hybrid derivatives exchange that combines the liquidity and performance of centralized finance CeFi with DeFi’s transparency, trustlessness and self-custody.

The system was built partly to address the lack of trust in centralized finance following the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX due to a management-driven liquidity crisis. The exchange also aims to take on the fragmentation across legacy CeFi risk engines (software that analyzes market risks), which impacts capital efficiency and leads to lower liquidity.

Read more: Layer-2 Blockchain Starknet's ‘Quantum Leap’ Upgrade Goes Live, for Speedier Transactions

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Brandy Betz
Brandy Betz

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Follow @BrandyBetz on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.