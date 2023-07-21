Crypto Liquidity Network Paradigm Leans Into DeFi With StarkWare
The new Paradex decentralized perpetuals platform is backed by the recent appchain technology from StarkWare.
Paradigm, which provides liquidity to institutional crypto derivatives traders, is branching into decentralized finance (DeFi) with the addition of Paradex, a decentralized perpetuals platform. Paradex uses the newly announced appchains from scaling solution giant StarkWare, according to a Friday announcement at the StarknetCC event in Paris.
Paradigm, a separate entity from the venture capital firm of the same name, said Paradex is a hybrid derivatives exchange that combines the liquidity and performance of centralized finance CeFi with DeFi’s transparency, trustlessness and self-custody.
The system was built partly to address the lack of trust in centralized finance following the multibillion-dollar collapse of FTX due to a management-driven liquidity crisis. The exchange also aims to take on the fragmentation across legacy CeFi risk engines (software that analyzes market risks), which impacts capital efficiency and leads to lower liquidity.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.