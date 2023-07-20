Bitcoin
FTX Users Potentially Targeted in Possible Phishing Attack as Bankruptcy Claims Deadline Nears

FTX users have until Sept. 29 to file their bankruptcy claims.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJul 20, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. UTC
FTX users prompted to reset password (FTX)

FTX users prompted to reset password (FTX)

Several users of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX are being targeted by a potential phishing attack after being sent a "reset password" request from the exchange's official customer support email.

The email, which has been reviewed and verified by CoinDesk, was sent by support@ftx.com - the official email address before the exchange collapsed in November.

The password reset link routes to the FTX claims portal that allows users to submit bankruptcy claims for assets they held on the platform before its demise.

Mossab Hussein, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Spidersilk, said the surprising emails can be attributed to one of two options: "It's either FTX itself sending those emails [to notify them of the claims portal] and giving people a scare. Or, someone has "a list" of emails and is bruteforce resetting their credentials via the portal."

If a hacker gained access to user's personal email addresses, they could feasibly gain access to a claimant's account and divert funds to their personal wallet.

FTX spokespersons didn't respond to request for comment immediately.

On Monday, many FTX users received an email from Kroll, the restructuring administrators of FTX, explaining that the deadline for claims is set for September 29, 2023.

FTX owes roughly $8.1 billion to customers after it imploded in a pool of leverage and illiquid tokens last November in an event that ravaged the wider crypto market.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.