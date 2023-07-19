Solana Foundation, Polygon Lead $30M Fundraise for Web3 Firm Cosmic Wire

Bitcoin
$29,955.71+0.78%
Ethereum
$1,906.95+1.14%
XRP
$0.80727879+7.37%
Binance Coin
$241.40+1.02%
Cardano
$0.31178200+3.11%
Solana
$26.42+5.25%
Dogecoin
$0.07016020+3.60%
Tron
$0.08005440+1.04%
Polygon
$0.74397793+0.69%
Litecoin
$92.54+2.84%
Polkadot
$5.19+1.22%
Avalanche
$13.99+1.32%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.34+1.67%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,955.95+0.78%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000779+2.21%
Uniswap
$5.87-0.22%
Stellar
$0.14927000+17.75%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.02%
Chainlink
$6.94+1.28%
Monero
$168.10+1.81%
Cosmos
$9.22+0.72%
Ethereum Classic
$18.86+1.67%
Toncoin
$1.36-1.54%
Filecoin
$4.30+1.77%
Lido DAO
$2.07+3.37%
Hedera
$0.05543580+6.78%
Internet Computer
$4.07+2.20%
Aptos
$7.57+0.49%
Arbitrum
$1.26+1.67%
Cronos
$0.05976176+0.61%
Quant
$101.01+1.85%
VeChain
$0.01917913+1.31%
NEAR Protocol
$1.47+1.54%
The Graph
$0.11662520+1.44%
Aave
$72.14+1.81%
Optimism
$1.54+6.65%
Elrond
$36.17+1.13%
Maker
$981.06+9.83%
Synthetix
$2.76+5.06%
Algorand
$0.11332728+0.89%
Stacks
$0.63084221+0.41%
BitDAO
$0.58932216+13.52%
The Sandbox
$0.44051241+1.06%
EOS
$0.75832100+1.49%
Immutable X
$0.72957860+1.05%
Tezos
$0.83750400+1.88%
Theta
$0.77218421+2.91%
ApeCoin
$2.06+1.82%
Bitcoin SV
$38.93+10.30%
Axie Infinity
$6.40+2.88%
Decentraland
$0.40082704+0.76%
Injective Protocol
$9.01+1.31%
Fantom
$0.25593976+0.87%
Render Token
$1.89+0.97%
Curve DAO Token
$0.78891832+0.68%
Rocket Pool
$34.06-1.19%
Flow
$0.63446093+1.79%
Gala
$0.02598798-1.21%
NEO
$8.96+0.95%
eCash
$0.00003130+2.93%
Kava.io
$0.90813208+2.04%
Chiliz
$0.07899888+0.96%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97885432-2.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00008790+1.01%
IOTA
$0.18354980-0.12%
Compound
$71.15+3.05%
PAX Gold
$1,938.55-0.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.61%
Mina
$0.45508346+0.12%
Woo Network
$0.21353960+0.03%
Dash
$32.19+1.45%
Zilliqa
$0.02180630+2.41%
dYdX
$2.09+3.68%
Nexo
$0.63095948+1.41%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83840522+1.83%
1inch Network
$0.33951041-4.35%
PancakeSwap
$1.51+0.18%
Enjin
$0.31032445+1.24%
Convex Finance
$3.90+1.00%
Gnosis
$118.23+1.81%
Mask Network
$3.67+2.39%
THORChain
$0.99906655+1.91%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20025000+0.70%
Qtum
$2.72+1.56%
Loopring
$0.22764462+0.58%
Flare
$0.01362400+0.78%
NEM
$0.02930269+0.98%
Zcash
$31.31+1.07%
BLUR
$0.33367119+2.72%
Stepn
$0.23429293-1.12%
Oasis Network
$0.05018650+2.08%
Celo
$0.49912045-4.05%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.74+0.63%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.88+1.93%
FLOKI
$0.00002413+1.89%
Fetch.ai
$0.22605476+1.08%
Holo
$0.00132430+1.68%
Illuvium
$41.19+1.47%
Ravencoin
$0.01936463+2.33%
Yearn Finance
$6,927.91+1.52%
Decred
$14.82+1.16%
Helium
$1.56+0.88%
ICON
$0.23014905+0.38%
Kusama
$23.95+0.12%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.64753400+4.55%
SXP
$0.36449393+0.86%
Ankr
$0.02505535+1.63%
Golem
$0.20198323+2.37%
EthereumPoW
$1.86+0.70%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000003.00%
Audius
$0.18723149+0.79%
Balancer
$4.70+1.29%
Waves
$1.95+1.79%
IoTeX
$0.02040443+2.94%
Astar
$0.04290627+1.42%
JasmyCoin
$0.00390843+0.93%
0x
$0.21066282+0.40%
Wax
$0.05191588+1.80%
Siacoin
$0.00333376+1.11%
TerraUSD
$0.01702460+9.61%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38323028-2.09%
Moonbeam
$0.23985082+0.05%
Aragon
$4.07+0.53%
SafePal
$0.43971357+0.14%
Band Protocol
$1.20+1.81%
Harmony
$0.01218537-0.46%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19219546-0.27%
Biconomy
$0.23524532-0.61%
Sushiswap
$0.71001709+0.49%
Skale
$0.02902187+1.39%
Gains Network
$4.36+2.16%
Synapse
$0.69564824-2.13%
Stargate Finance
$0.64574994+4.01%
DigiByte
$0.00801256+2.51%
Polymath Network
$0.13840000+1.75%
Lisk
$0.84189035-0.22%
Joe
$0.35287324+2.31%
Axelar
$0.34913485+2.82%
UMA Protocol
$1.59+1.54%
Amp
$0.00202788-0.18%
Cartesi
$0.15305219+1.40%
Livepeer
$3.98-4.96%
Horizen
$8.06+2.10%
Kyber Network
$0.59417979+1.05%
Liquity
$1.15+0.85%
Verge
$0.00609314+3.98%
OriginTrail
$0.25658283+0.60%
PlayDapp
$0.17151171+1.67%
Nano
$0.70464677+2.37%
API3
$1.07+0.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00275730-0.11%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01835788-0.54%
OMG Network
$0.62431872+0.24%
iExec RLC
$1.20+0.44%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+2.01%
Celer Network
$0.01522207+1.15%
Numeraire
$13.08+0.29%
Steem
$0.18571110+1.40%
Syscoin
$0.11235018+1.19%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-2.87%
Radicle
$1.57+0.61%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.14623421-0.30%
Dent
$0.00078814+0.76%
Secret
$0.35659884-0.92%
SPACE ID
$0.26287944+1.19%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.00+0.98%
Merit Circle
$0.19151810+5.84%
MetisDAO
$17.13-3.00%
Adventure Gold
$0.92248175-0.37%
Celsius
$0.16653680+0.83%
Civic
$0.08720762+1.46%
Braintrust
$0.28133180-3.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00166218+2.65%
Chromia
$0.11830257+2.93%
Powerledger
$0.15684234+1.14%
Ren
$0.06716010+5.58%
WINkLink
$0.00006862-0.15%
Gitcoin
$1.06+4.70%
Marlin
$0.00794021+0.68%
Hashflow
$0.36316297+3.07%
COTI
$0.05184336+1.52%
Keep Network
$0.11447502+0.55%
NKN
$0.09488008+1.12%
Bifrost
$0.04429023+1.99%
Request
$0.07841244+0.48%
MOBOX
$0.28887975+1.30%
Galxe
$1.28+4.56%
WazirX
$0.12552700+1.20%
Bancor
$0.38169181+0.12%
Spell Token
$0.00048175+0.88%
Sun Token
$0.00572124-0.93%
Raydium
$0.24685493+12.64%
Stormx
$0.00485115+0.18%
ARPA
$0.05001779+2.47%
Aavegotchi
$0.95221620+0.88%
SuperRare
$0.07806631+2.41%
Boba Network
$0.13269440-1.41%
Storj
$0.31155640+4.12%
XYO Network
$0.00353510-1.14%
CEEK VR
$0.05089469-0.84%
Badger DAO
$2.15+2.56%
LCX
$0.05332964-0.70%
Alien Worlds
$0.01136223+0.92%
Index Chain
$0.05436508+2.14%
TrueFi
$0.03720707-0.04%
Voyager Token
$0.13275580-0.37%
Origin Protocol
$0.07692838-1.21%
RACA
$0.00011494+3.56%
Reef
$0.00165734+1.15%
GAS
$2.66+1.19%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50364185+1.49%
Moonriver
$5.04-0.96%
Serum
$0.09725520+1.96%
Saitama
$0.00077200-0.73%
Quickswap
$73.55+2.86%
LooksRare
$0.05832548+1.00%
Polkastarter
$0.31094279-0.39%
Orchid
$0.05042242+1.33%
Keep3rV1
$56.98+0.58%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24701435+3.37%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14651135+0.53%
Onyxcoin
$0.00111253+0.43%
DIA
$0.25658894-0.01%
BarnBridge
$2.90+0.74%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.83-9.21%
Alchemix
$14.09+1.64%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12485055+3.95%
Enzyme
$17.13-0.72%
Bluzelle
$0.06000869+0.66%
MXC
$0.00979789-2.35%
district0x
$0.03092097-9.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14985298+2.20%
CLV
$0.03642718+1.44%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.17%
Star Atlas
$0.00154275+1.94%
StaFi
$0.30756761+0.71%
Harvest Finance
$25.32+0.67%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00417988+5.36%
Rarible
$1.08-2.24%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01422833-2.19%
Tokemak
$0.65686769+0.41%
Augur
$1.28+26.00%
Quantstamp
$0.01192376-7.99%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03338751+3.52%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.47-1.48%
Pepe
$0.00000154+2.28%
Threshold
$0.02390171+0.91%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10207982+1.63%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.00%
Dai
$1.00-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Solana Foundation, Polygon Lead $30M Fundraise for Web3 Firm Cosmic Wire

The startup offers metaverse creation tools and a list of general blockchain infrastructure solutions.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 5:02 p.m. UTC
hand holding $20 bill in front of trees

(Vitaly Taranov/Unsplash)

Cosmic Wire, a Web3 startup offering a wide range of infrastructure products, has raised $30 million in a seed funding round led by the Solana Foundation, the non-profit firm dedicated to spreading adoption of the Solana ecosystem, and Polygon.

The crypto-related offerings from Miami-based Cosmic Wire include world-building 3D architecture tools and artificial intelligence-backed avatars for metaverse creation. The startup also offers a number of blockchain solutions, including analytics, digital identity management, smart contract development tools and chain-agnostic marketplaces, according to a product list provided to CoinDesk by a Cosmic Wire representative.

"We are very excited for Cosmic Wire's Web3 infrastructure to be built on the Solana network," said Johnny Lee, general manager of games, entertainment, and media at Solana Foundation, in a press release. "Their metaverse SDK solutions significantly reduce development times of high-fidelity, 3D, browser-based metaverse experiences with e-commerce of both physical web3 digital products, content CDNs [content delivery networks], payment solutions and avatar UGC [user generated content] all integrated,” Lee added.

Cosmic Wire has also been selected as participant in Google Cloud's Web3 startup program, which aims to provides support for startups and emerging projects, including Web3 industry, to scale their projects faster and more securely. The program will help Cosmic Wire to gain "exclusive access to customized resources, including a substantial allocation of Google Cloud credits for a two-year period, unparalleled entry into Google's Web3 ecosystem, and a range of complimentary benefits."

Read more: Google Cloud to Help Web3 Builders Fast-Track Their Startups

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Brandy Betz
Brandy Betz

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Follow @BrandyBetz on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.