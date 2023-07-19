Solana Foundation, Polygon Lead $30M Fundraise for Web3 Firm Cosmic Wire

Cosmic Wire has also been selected as participant in Google Cloud's Web3 startup program, which aims to provides support for startups and emerging projects, including Web3 industry, to scale their projects faster and more securely. The program will help Cosmic Wire to gain "exclusive access to customized resources, including a substantial allocation of Google Cloud credits for a two-year period, unparalleled entry into Google's Web3 ecosystem, and a range of complimentary benefits."